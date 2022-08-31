ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Fulton Fan Fair back for second year

FULTON — Fulton Fan Fair, a fan event similar to a smaller sized Comic Con, returns on Sept. 17. It will be held from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Fulton Polish Home, located at 153 W. 1st St. S.
From a river to a lake, LD’s opens sister location in Oswego

OSWEGO — New to Oswego, LD’s on the Lake has opened its doors and patio with hopes of sharing its signature craft beer, burgers and wings with a receptive community. Opening between Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In and Bev’s Dairy Treat, the restaurant is the sister location to Pulaski’s LD’s on the River.
Oswego County Planning for Aerial Spraying Sept. 2 and 3

The Oswego County Health Department announced today that Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in five new mosquito pools (samples). Two samples were collected from the town of West Monroe, and one sample each was found in the towns of Hastings and Palermo, and the village of Central Square. West Nile virus (WNV) was also reported in three pools – one each in the towns of Hastings and West Monroe, and the village of Central Square. All samples were collected last week.
John F. Ratigan: Builder of Oswego

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the eighth part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. John F. Ratigan was born in May 1828 in Longford, Ireland, the son of Thomas Ratigan...
Lewis County resident charged with endangering welfare of child after police located pair of unattended children inside truck

LOWVILLE- A Lewis County resident is accused of endangering the welfare of a child after police investigated reports of a pair of unattended children left inside of a truck. On Friday, Lowville Village Police answered complaints about a pair of children that were witnessed inside of a truck, with no one there watching by. The tip came in from a motorist who noticed the unattended truck on South State Street.
31-year-old pedestrian hit by car on Central NY highway ramp dies

Marcy, N.Y. — A man walking on a highway ramp in Marcy died when he was hit by a car Wednesday night, according to State Police. Robert J. Grande, 31, of Rome, was struck at about 9:30 p.m. by a Ford Focus going west on the Oriskany exit ramp of Route 49, troopers said in a news release Thursday. He was walking in the westbound lane, they said.
Alleged Fight Between Two Juveniles in Clayville Sends One to Hospital

A domestic incident in Oneida County is under investigation. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says deputies were called to a location on Main Street in Clayville on Friday, September 2, 2022 after receiving a call about a stabbing and domestic incident. In addition to the OCSO, the New York State Police, Clayville Fire Department, and Edwards Ambulance also assisted with the case.
Rome Man, 31, Killed Walking On Route 49

A 31-year-old Rome man was killed while walking along Route 49 in the town of Marcy. New York State Police have identified the man as Robert Grande, and say he was walking in the westbound land near the Oriskany exit ramp when the accident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Grande was struck by a vehicle operated by Gerald Allen Jr, 54, of Rome, trooper said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fulton volleyball earns sweep of Marcellus in home opener

FULTON — The Fulton girls varsity volleyball team secured its second win of the season with a 3-0 sweep of the Marcellus Mustangs in a powerhouse affair. The first game was kept close with Marcellus taking an early lead, getting up by as much as seven points. However, their flow was disrupted by Fulton head coach Jessica Frost, who called a timeout following a string of service errors and poor passing. She told her squad the way back into the game was to keep it simple.
FULTON, NY

