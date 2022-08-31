Read full article on original website
Seniors To Receive Produce Box At Oswego County Senior Fair
OSWEGO – Those attending the upcoming Oswego County Senior Fair will receive a box filled with fresh produce, while supplies last. Boxes will be available on a first come first served basis and will be loaded into the vehicles as guests exit the fair. The Oswego County Senior Fair...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton Fan Fair back for second year
FULTON — Fulton Fan Fair, a fan event similar to a smaller sized Comic Con, returns on Sept. 17. It will be held from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Fulton Polish Home, located at 153 W. 1st St. S.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
From a river to a lake, LD’s opens sister location in Oswego
OSWEGO — New to Oswego, LD’s on the Lake has opened its doors and patio with hopes of sharing its signature craft beer, burgers and wings with a receptive community. Opening between Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In and Bev’s Dairy Treat, the restaurant is the sister location to Pulaski’s LD’s on the River.
localsyr.com
Golf club kitchen fails its health inspection with two critical violations: August 14-20
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection report for restaurants checked during the week of August 14 to August 20, 2022. Sunset Ridge Golf Club in Marcellus failed its health inspection with two critical violations and five other violations. The two critical violations were related to...
cnycentral.com
Clothing, school supply giveaway and free haircut drive in Syracuse this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. — Bethany Baptist Church is hosting part 2 of a clothing and school supply giveaway on September 3rd, ahead of the first day of school. The event will also provide free haircuts, organizers said. The drive will happen at Bethany Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 149 Beattie...
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County Planning for Aerial Spraying Sept. 2 and 3
The Oswego County Health Department announced today that Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in five new mosquito pools (samples). Two samples were collected from the town of West Monroe, and one sample each was found in the towns of Hastings and Palermo, and the village of Central Square. West Nile virus (WNV) was also reported in three pools – one each in the towns of Hastings and West Monroe, and the village of Central Square. All samples were collected last week.
House of the Week: Family have made a lifetime of memories at this Camillus ranch
CAMILLUS, N.Y. – In 2006, Nancy Whitney’s realtor knew right away that she had found her client just the right house. “I think I am standing in your future living room,” the agent told Whitney while showing her the ranch at 2754 Lyons Road in Camillus.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
John F. Ratigan: Builder of Oswego
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the eighth part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. John F. Ratigan was born in May 1828 in Longford, Ireland, the son of Thomas Ratigan...
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County resident charged with endangering welfare of child after police located pair of unattended children inside truck
LOWVILLE- A Lewis County resident is accused of endangering the welfare of a child after police investigated reports of a pair of unattended children left inside of a truck. On Friday, Lowville Village Police answered complaints about a pair of children that were witnessed inside of a truck, with no one there watching by. The tip came in from a motorist who noticed the unattended truck on South State Street.
newyorkupstate.com
NY State Fair Fare: 8 things you should try before the gates close for 2022
Geddes, N.Y. — It’s already shaping up to be a busy final weekend of the New York State Fair, with attendance climbing each day. Some of you haven’t been here since 2019, and others have made multiple visits. A lot has changed in the food scene since...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
OCSD opening day presentations focus on increased DEI initiatives, appreciating students’ cultures
OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District recently celebrated its opening day at Oswego High School with district faculty, administration, and educators with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and student-school culture. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mathis Calvin delivered the opening address.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Firefighters battle two building fires blocks apart on westside of city
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Fire crews responded to two structure fires on Thursday, September 1 that were both on Tully Street on the westside of the city. Firefighters responded to the 500 block of Tully Street around 10 p.m. after the Onondaga County Sheriff’s helicopter, Air-1 confirmed that a building was on fire.
Fire rips through Tully St. house within hour of earlier fire; flames seen 2 blocks away
Update 11:48 a.m.: Firefighters were working another fire on Tully Street when people began calling to report flames engulfing a house on the 700 block of Tully Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department. Firefighters that were just leaving the previous fire responded and saw heavy...
Newest Byrne Dairy store opens in Onondaga County
The newest Byrne Dairy & Deli opened today in Salina near Lockheed Martin. The 4,232-square-foot store at 491 Electronics Parkway has the Byrne Diary signature green roof and porches.
31-year-old pedestrian hit by car on Central NY highway ramp dies
Marcy, N.Y. — A man walking on a highway ramp in Marcy died when he was hit by a car Wednesday night, according to State Police. Robert J. Grande, 31, of Rome, was struck at about 9:30 p.m. by a Ford Focus going west on the Oriskany exit ramp of Route 49, troopers said in a news release Thursday. He was walking in the westbound lane, they said.
Alleged Fight Between Two Juveniles in Clayville Sends One to Hospital
A domestic incident in Oneida County is under investigation. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says deputies were called to a location on Main Street in Clayville on Friday, September 2, 2022 after receiving a call about a stabbing and domestic incident. In addition to the OCSO, the New York State Police, Clayville Fire Department, and Edwards Ambulance also assisted with the case.
Small plates rule the menu at Vine & Fig Wine Bistro in Rome (Dining Out Review)
Rome, N.Y. — Sure, we could have ordered one of the two large plates at Vine & Fig Wine Bistro in Rome, but the fact that the menu focused so acutely on small, shareable dishes gave us all the direction we required. Should we order a charcuterie board? It’s...
Rome Man, 31, Killed Walking On Route 49
A 31-year-old Rome man was killed while walking along Route 49 in the town of Marcy. New York State Police have identified the man as Robert Grande, and say he was walking in the westbound land near the Oriskany exit ramp when the accident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Grande was struck by a vehicle operated by Gerald Allen Jr, 54, of Rome, trooper said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton volleyball earns sweep of Marcellus in home opener
FULTON — The Fulton girls varsity volleyball team secured its second win of the season with a 3-0 sweep of the Marcellus Mustangs in a powerhouse affair. The first game was kept close with Marcellus taking an early lead, getting up by as much as seven points. However, their flow was disrupted by Fulton head coach Jessica Frost, who called a timeout following a string of service errors and poor passing. She told her squad the way back into the game was to keep it simple.
Firefighter bails out of window as fire damages Park Street home, officials say
Syracuse, N.Y. — At least two firefighters were treated for injuries Wednesday after a fire broke out in a North Side home, fire department officials said. Firefighters arrived at about 4:28 p.m. to the house at 1106 Park St. when multiple 911 callers reported seeing smoke coming from the building, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
