The Oswego County Health Department announced today that Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in five new mosquito pools (samples). Two samples were collected from the town of West Monroe, and one sample each was found in the towns of Hastings and Palermo, and the village of Central Square. West Nile virus (WNV) was also reported in three pools – one each in the towns of Hastings and West Monroe, and the village of Central Square. All samples were collected last week.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO