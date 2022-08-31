Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Quin Hillyer: As education unions go woke with ‘intersectionality,’ real learning suffers
Lest anyone doubt that the national education unions are a major cause of the current crisis of learning, a new report from the Defense of Freedom Institute removes all uncertainty. Written by DFI President Bob Eitel, a New Orleans native and former senior counselor to the U.S. secretary of education,...
NOLA.com
6 years ago, Louisiana's only women's prison flooded. Now a new one's finally being built.
In the six years since Louisiana's only prison for women flooded, the state's female inmates have been scattered across various facilities that weren't built for them. Now, work is underway to build a new prison designed specifically to rehabilitate them. Construction has started on the new campus for the Louisiana...
NOLA.com
Campaign to recall LaToya Cantrell is fueled by social media; organizers face long odds
For Raymond Butler, it was the recent overseas trips Mayor LaToya Cantrell took, flying first class and staying at posh hotels. For David Woods, it’s the road construction that never seems to end – three years in the case of his street in Faubourg St. John. For Tamika...
NOLA.com
Clancy DuBos: Thoughts on the recall effort
Starting a recall drive is easy. Getting enough signatures to force a referendum takes hard work, and then some. The bigger the target, the harder it is to bring them down. It’s a lengthy process. State lawmakers designed it that way on purpose. It used to be even more...
NOLA.com
‘A significant milestone’: New Orleans wins Biden's Build Back Better challenge for clean energy
New Orleans has been selected as one of the Biden administration’s “Build Back Better Regional Challenge” cities and will receive a hefty check to help boost the growing renewable energy sector, officials announced on Sept. 2. The federal government will give the city $50 million, with the...
NOLA.com
Louisiana has a teacher shortage. So why are 6,500 new educators waiting on paperwork?
Amid Louisiana’s historic teacher shortage the state has a backlog of about 6,500 aspiring teachers and other educators awaiting paperwork so they can enter the classroom or take on new roles, officials said Friday. "The backlog is not great," said Jenna Chiasson, deputy superintendent for teaching and learning at...
NOLA.com
James Gill: Is LaToya Cantrell under attack because she is a Black woman? Or a freeloader?
When New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell flies premium on our dollar to the French Riviera or a lakeside resort in Switzerland, do you feel she has one helluva nerve?. Do you think she is such a lousy mayor that she should be recalled?. If so, you just don't “understand the...
NOLA.com
A home or a projectile? St. Tammany Parish Council rejects mobile homes in storm-vulnerable area
Flanked by her husband and young son, Natasha Jones pleaded with the St. Tammany Parish Council to let her family put a mobile home on the corner of Oak Street and Lakeview Drive near Slidell, calling it their best shot at having a home. But while council members were obviously...
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: Cedric Richmond is done with electoral politics, but still in the game
Cedric Richmond turns 49 in a few days. After more than 20 years in politics, he’s made a decision about his political future. “I have no intention of ever running for public office again,” he told me as we sipped coffee in Algiers Plaza on the New Orleans west bank.
NOLA.com
I-10 reopens at Louisiana-Mississippi line after wreck Friday morning
UPDATE: The eastbound lanes of I-10 near the Louisiana-Mississippi line are now open again, officials reported at 9:40 a.m. PREVIOUS STORY: All eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line are closed due to a wreck, Louisiana highway officials said Friday morning. The eastbound lanes were closed after...
NOLA.com
Rahn Broady makes creative flavors for The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy
Rahn Broady is a career educator who teaches biology and horticulture at the Living School. He also makes ice cream and runs The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy and does pop-ups. He came to New Orleans to work at the Edible Schoolyard, which combined his interests in teaching and food. Since the pandemic began, he’s made ice cream to support mutual aid efforts. Find information about his events on the Facebook group The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy, or follow @7thwardicecream on Instagram.
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council leaders urge police to speed civilian hires
With New Orleans' shrinking police force struggling to respond to 911 calls and reclassifying some 40% of emergency calls as non-emergencies, City Council members demanded Wednesday that the department's leaders accelerate plans to hire more civilian employees so that officers can get where they are urgently needed. Council members received...
NOLA.com
City's first recorded hurricane was a monster. But it cleared the way for today's urban center.
The first gusts arrived on Sept. 10, 1722, jostling ships docked along the riverfront and growing steadier overnight. Around 9 a.m. next morning, “a great wind” came, wrote Adrien de Pauger, “followed an hour later by the most terrible tempest.”. It was New Orleans’ first hurricane, 300...
NOLA.com
Bisutoro is a boutique sushi spot in the Lower Garden District
If the original Rock-n-Sake on Fulton Street is a rollicking party palace, Bisutoro at 1581 Magazine St. is a VIP lounge — a sophisticated, intimate place to dig into exotic raw fish and specialty Japanese dishes. Both restaurants are owned by business partners Tanya Hailey and Duke Nelson, who...
NOLA.com
Man fatally shot in Behrman section of Algiers, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in the Behrman area of Algiers, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police learned of the shooting at 2:32 p.m. at the intersection of Murl and Magellan streets. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where police said he died within an hour.
NOLA.com
Half ton of illegal catfish seized from Garyville man, authorities say
State wildlife agents have cited a Garyville man and seized more than a half ton of catfish from him in south Plaquemines Parish, authorities said Thursday. According to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, agents received a complaint about a man in a boat taking an unusually large haul of catfish from the Mississippi River near Buras on Sunday.
NOLA.com
2 killed in hit-and-run on West Bank Expressway: reports
Two people were killed in a hit-and-run Friday morning on the West Bank Expressway, according to WDSU. Update: Truck rear-ended scooter, killing 2 in Marrero hit-and-run The westbound lanes of US 90B closed at Ames Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. and reopened around 7:15 a.m., state traffic officials said. Louisiana State...
NOLA.com
Another full slate of music, community theater and art in St. Tammany Parish
CAJUN: Bruce Daigrepont and his Cajun band perform in concert on Sept. 7 behind the St. Tammany Parish Public Library in Pearl River. The 6 p.m. concert is free, but bring seating to enjoy the show. A rain date is set in case inclement weather cancels the performance. The show is sponsored by The Friends of Slidell Library.
NOLA.com
Photos: Massive rainbow fleur-de-lis painted on Bourbon Street, thanks to NOPD officer
Bourbon Street has a colorful addition just in time for Southern Decadence, the LGBTQ-oriented festival that draws thousands of visitors to the French Quarter. The giant rainbow fleur-de-lis covers most of the intersection of Bourbon and St. Ann streets in New Orleans. It was paid for by New Orleans police...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner ID's man killed on Louisiana Avenue
A man who was shot dead on Louisiana Avenue was identified Thursday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 31-year-old Kerry Spears. Spears was found fatally wounded in a vehicle at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues on Tuesday night. His death marked the 200th homicide of the year...
