Louisiana State

NOLA.com

Clancy DuBos: Thoughts on the recall effort

Starting a recall drive is easy. Getting enough signatures to force a referendum takes hard work, and then some. The bigger the target, the harder it is to bring them down. It’s a lengthy process. State lawmakers designed it that way on purpose. It used to be even more...
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

I-10 reopens at Louisiana-Mississippi line after wreck Friday morning

UPDATE: The eastbound lanes of I-10 near the Louisiana-Mississippi line are now open again, officials reported at 9:40 a.m. PREVIOUS STORY: All eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line are closed due to a wreck, Louisiana highway officials said Friday morning. The eastbound lanes were closed after...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Rahn Broady makes creative flavors for The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy

Rahn Broady is a career educator who teaches biology and horticulture at the Living School. He also makes ice cream and runs The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy and does pop-ups. He came to New Orleans to work at the Edible Schoolyard, which combined his interests in teaching and food. Since the pandemic began, he’s made ice cream to support mutual aid efforts. Find information about his events on the Facebook group The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy, or follow @7thwardicecream on Instagram.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans City Council leaders urge police to speed civilian hires

With New Orleans' shrinking police force struggling to respond to 911 calls and reclassifying some 40% of emergency calls as non-emergencies, City Council members demanded Wednesday that the department's leaders accelerate plans to hire more civilian employees so that officers can get where they are urgently needed. Council members received...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Bisutoro is a boutique sushi spot in the Lower Garden District

If the original Rock-n-Sake on Fulton Street is a rollicking party palace, Bisutoro at 1581 Magazine St. is a VIP lounge — a sophisticated, intimate place to dig into exotic raw fish and specialty Japanese dishes. Both restaurants are owned by business partners Tanya Hailey and Duke Nelson, who...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Half ton of illegal catfish seized from Garyville man, authorities say

State wildlife agents have cited a Garyville man and seized more than a half ton of catfish from him in south Plaquemines Parish, authorities said Thursday. According to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, agents received a complaint about a man in a boat taking an unusually large haul of catfish from the Mississippi River near Buras on Sunday.
GARYVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

2 killed in hit-and-run on West Bank Expressway: reports

Two people were killed in a hit-and-run Friday morning on the West Bank Expressway, according to WDSU. Update: Truck rear-ended scooter, killing 2 in Marrero hit-and-run The westbound lanes of US 90B closed at Ames Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. and reopened around 7:15 a.m., state traffic officials said. Louisiana State...
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner ID's man killed on Louisiana Avenue

A man who was shot dead on Louisiana Avenue was identified Thursday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 31-year-old Kerry Spears. Spears was found fatally wounded in a vehicle at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues on Tuesday night. His death marked the 200th homicide of the year...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

