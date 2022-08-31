ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Teen Shot Woman, Then Shot Her Again And Killed Her Sister In Little Village 2 Weeks Later, Prosecutors Say

By Madison Savedra
blockclubchicago.org
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blockclubchicago.org

Nepalese-Indian Restaurant Vajra Reopens In West Town, Less Than 3 Months After Announcing Closure

WEST TOWN — A Nepalese-Indian restaurant in West Town that closed in June has reopened in the same location for takeout and delivery. Vajra, 1329 W. Chicago Ave., closed June 19 after more than three years in business. Manager Dipesh Kakshapaty said the owners were concerned they couldn’t make ends meet with rising costs and expenses, leading to its closure.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Upton’s Breakroom In West Town Rebrands As Liberation Kitchen, Launches Incubator To Help Other Plant-Based Businesses

WEST TOWN — A vegan cafe and doughnut shop in West Town are rebranding under one name — while launching an incubator for plant-based food companies in the store. Since 2013, Upton’s Breakroom, 2054 W. Grand Ave., has been the public-facing cafe of Upton’s Naturals, which produces meat alternatives sold in grocery stores around the United States.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Chicagoans Can Explore Parks And Find Pollinators In Month-Long Nature Challenge

CHICAGO — The Park District is encouraging Chicagoans to get outside and explore green spaces during a month-long Parks for Pollinators nature challenge. The challenge asks Chicagoans to find, identify and record pollinators and pollinator-friendly plants during September, according to a Park District news release. It’s part of a national campaign to raise awareness of the pollinator crisis and encourage local action as pollinators such as the monarch butterfly have declined in number.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

ARC Music Festival Brings Thousands Of House, Techno Fans To Union Park

WEST LOOP — Thousands of house and techno music fans converged on Union Park over Labor Day weekend for the second ARC Music Festival in the West Loop. The three-day music festival featured four stages with more than 40 artists from across the globe performing. Local DJs included DJ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
blockclubchicago.org

More Residents Now Eligible To Get Lead Water Lines Replaced Through City Programs

CHICAGO — More residents are now eligible to have the city replace their lead service lines for free. The Chicago Department of Water Management has worked for years to replace lead service lines, but it’s recently dropped some of the requirements for a program that allows residents to get the lines replaced for free, spokesperson Megan Vidis said. Now, most Chicagoans just need to qualify as low-income to apply.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy