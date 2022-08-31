Read full article on original website
Ex-warden at Mississippi prison gets 2 years for beating inmate when he was a guard
A former deputy warden at the Mississippi State Penitentiary has been sentenced to two years in prison for beating an inmate in 2016, when he was a K-9 officer, federal prosecutors said Friday. Melvin Hilson, 50, pleaded guilty in May to violating the civil rights of an inmate identified only...
WTOK-TV
New maternal health task force set to tackle healthcare issues for expecting mothers in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama ranks among the worst in infant and maternal health in the United States, but a new task force is now working to fix that. The leader of the task force is ready to get to work with the ultimate goal of saving lives. UAB Dr....
Mississippi wanted fugitive spotted in Hale County
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is issuing a public advisory regarding a Mississippi fugitive who was spotted in the state Thursday. More News from WRBL Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Miss., was involved in a vehicle theft that occurred on Thursday at approximately 12:30 p.m. in Hale […]
WTOK-TV
State opens water distribution sites in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday that the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is opening water distribution supersites to help Jackson residents impacted by the water crisis. The Mississippi National Guard has deployed approximately 600 service members to work these distribution sites. Affected residents are asked to bring...
WDAM-TV
Guardianship clinic provides help in 13th Chancery Court District
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Forty-four people from across south central Mississippi recently received help with legal guardianships so that children can attend school and receive healthcare benefits. Six attorneys donated their time to reach out to residents living within the 13th Chancery Court District, including those in Covington, Jefferson...
mageenews.com
Auditor Responds to Federal Prosecutors’ Statement on Medicaid Case
JACKSON, Miss. – State Auditor Shad White has issued the following statement:. “Last year, we released an audit that compared the income people claimed when they applied to be on Medicaid versus what they made according to their state income tax return. I pointed out at the time that there were ‘two individuals who own multi-million dollar homes and declared high incomes on their most recent tax returns, but also receive Medicaid benefits.
WTOK-TV
Search for Mississippi murder suspect also accused in vehicle theft in Ala.
HALE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), issued an advisory for a man wanted for murder out of Mississippi. ALEA started the investigation at the request of the Hale County Sheriff’s Office,. Investigators in Alabama and...
WTOK-TV
Biden on Mississippi’s water crisis: ‘We’ve given them everything there is to offer’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Biden says Mississippi has “everything there is” to address its ongoing water crisis. The tap water emergency came to a head on Monday, when Pearl River flooding overwhelmed an already fragile main treatment plant. It caused many of Jackson’s faucets to deliver barely...
MHP announces 2022 Labor Day Travel Enforcement Period
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) will be enhancing its enforcement efforts during the 2022 Labor Day Holiday Travel Enforcement Period. The period began at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, September 2 and will end at 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6. MHP troopers will be conducting safety checkpoints and high-visibility enforcement activities […]
Mississippi pastor allegedly confesses to killing missing Alabama man 3 years ago
A Mississippi pastor walked into a sheriff’s office earlier this week and allegedly confessed to killing a missing west Alabama man more than three years ago. James Eric Crisp, a 37-year-old preacher at a drug recovery program where he was once a resident, confessed to killing 48-year-old Roger Loyd Taylor, a Sulligent resident who was reported missing in 2019 and whose case went cold before Crisp’s alleged confession.
More than 100 licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries in 29 Mississippi counties have been issued. Is one located in you community?
In a little more than two months, 104 businesses in Mississippi have been issued Cannabis Dispensary Licenses in the state of Mississippi. Below is a list of licenses issued as of Sept. 1, 2022. As of July, 19 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are listed on the Mississippi State Department of...
Mississippi man plants unusual fast-growing hardwoods
In late June, Eddie Baker planted some trees on his land in the Palmetto community that have folks talking. “There’s been a tremendous amount of interest in them,” said Baker, 71. “I’ve had phone calls, visits. People use the word-of-mouth grapevine. They want to know what it is.”
Mississippi business owner admits to role in dumping industrial waste into city sewer
A Mississippi business owner admitted Wednesday in federal court to dumping industrial waste into a city’s sewer system. The co-owner of Gold Coast Commodities, Inc., who serves as vice president of the Brandon-based fat and oil recycling business, pled guilty today for his part in illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Charles Carfagno with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Criminal Investigation Division’s Southeast Area Branch.
impact601.com
New Law: Plumbers, Electricians, and HVAC/Mechanical Technicians will need to get state licensure as soon as possible
LAUREL, MS (August 30, 2022)- A new law will require more tradesmen in the state of Mississippi to acquire licensure through the Mississippi Board of Contractors. House Bill 1163 (which can be found at https://legiscan.com/MS/text/HB1163/2022) was sponsored by Republican Representative John Lamar (District 8) as “an act to amend sections 19-5-9 and 21-19-25, Mississippi Code of 1972, to provide that, regardless of whether a county or municipality has adopted certain construction codes, a county or municipality, as the case may be, shall require permitting as a condition to construction, and that such permits shall contain on their face the contractor’s material purchase certificate number to the extent furnished by the Department of Revenue and the contractor’s license or certificate of responsibility number as required by law” among other related provisions.
WTOK-TV
Alabama opens application process for medical cannabis business licenses
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state’s Medical Cannabis Commission started its application process for business licenses. Businesses have a little over a month to request an application before the actual forms are sent out. “We’re excited about today being the first day to start the application process,” said John...
How to report dying sassafras trees in Mississippi
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Staff with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service are asking Mississippians to report dying sassafras trees. Some sassafras trees are showing signs of dieback. They’re suspected of having laurel wilt, a disease caused by a fungus that’s already proven deadly to the state’s rebay trees. The fungus is carried by […]
Mississippi murder suspect caught after statewide BOLO sent for his arrest
A Mississippi man will face capital murder charges concerning the death of a 72-year-old man who died after suffering a severe head injury. A statewide BOLO was issued for Ricky Morris after officers identified him as a suspect in the death of Grady Allen, 72. Deputies with the Rankin County...
Mississippi woman charged with vehicle theft
A Mississippi woman has been charged with vehicle theft, according to police in Oxford. On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2000 block of University Ave. for a reported stolen vehicle. After investigation, Alison Alexander, 38, of Lafayette County, was taken into custody and...
WTOK-TV
Foster parents needed in Mississippi
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Every day, children are removed from their birth family homes for various reasons and one organization needs your help. The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services is on a mission to license as many foster homes in the state as possible. Mary Grantham is a recruitment...
