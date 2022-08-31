ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate defends photo of him wearing Confederate uniform: Doug Mastriano says all the leaders of the Confederacy and KKK were Democrats

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
Daily Mail
 3 days ago
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano was pictured in a Confederate uniform in a 2013 - 2014 faculty photo for the Army War College

Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano brushed off any criticism of him sporting a Confederate military uniform by pointing out Democrats were the leaders of the Confederacy and the KKK.

'There I am just dressed up like a regular soldier,' he said on One American News' Real America with Dan Ball, as the image flashed up of him smiling and dressed in grey and yellow. 'All the leaders of the Confederacy were Democrats, all the slave-holders ... were Democrats. The founders of the KKK were the Democrats, those who perpetuated Jim Crow laws and segregation were Democrats.'

'The Republican Party was formed to get rid of slavery,' he added.

Proud displays of the Confederacy are generally viewed as insensitive toward black Americans.

On top of that, Mastriano, a state senator, respresents Gettysburg, where the Civil War's bloodiest battle was fought, with Pennsylvanians, who were part of the Union, dying in the fight against Confederate soldiers.

Reuters first reported the existence of the photo over the weekend.

It was on display at the Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, where Mastriano worked until he retired from the Army in 2017.

For the 2013-2014 faculty photo, participants were told they could dress up as a historical figure.

The photo had been hanging at the college, but has since been taken down since the Reuters story broke, with the school saying it didn't reflect its values.

Mastriano's Democratic rival, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, called out the Republican for wearing the 'uniform of traitors who fought to defend slavery.'

'It's deeply offensive and proves who he is, once again,' Shapiro tweeted. 'He's unfit to be Governor.'

Mastriano appeared on One American News' Real America with Dan Ball and brushed off criticism - especially from Democrats - over his decision to wear a Confederate uniform in a staff photo because 'All the leaders of the Confederacy were Democrats' 
Retired Army colonel Doug Mastriano, a Republican state senator from Pennsylvania who is running for governor, poses at left in a Confederate uniform in a 2013-14 faculty photo at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center in Carlisle

In the aftermath, several Republicans showed their disdain by backing Shapiro - the most prominent being former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff, who's from New Jersey.

Some Pennsylvania Republican officials shrugged off the uniform scandal.

'It happened years ago. There was something called the Civil War and that included Confederate soldiers, so not sure what the big deal is,' Lee Snover, the chair of the Republican Party in Northampton County, told Reuters.

Snover said he didn't support the school's decision to take down the photo.

'I wouldn't have. I don't like liberals tearing down our history,' he said.

Former President Donald Trump, who supports Mastriano, made similar expressions of support for keeping Confederate monuments and memorabilia up during his 2020 run for re-election.

Amid that summer's Black Lives Matter protests in the aftermath of George Floyd's Memorial Day death, Trump repeatedly called out attempts for statues and portraits of Confederates and slave-holders to be removed.

Democrats, on the other hand, widely supported the efforts.

While historically the Democratic Party in the south was politically aligned with the racist Ku Klux Klan after the Civil War, in recent years white supremacists have supported Trump and Republicans, such as former KKK leader David Duke.

Trump got in political hot water in August of 2017 when he appeared to suggest that there were 'very fine people' on both sides in Charlottesville when KKK members, white supremacists and neo-Nazis demonstrated against the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue and then took to the streets - with one running down a counter-protester, killing her, with his vehicle.

The now ex-president tried to clean up the comment by saying he was referring to those who wanted Lee's statue to remain - not actual KKK members - suggesting they were separate factions.

Trump is due to campaign alongside Mastriano at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Daily Mail

