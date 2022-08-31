ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Onalaska Avenue on North Side of La Crosse closed to through traffic

By Alexia Walz
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Qajl_0hd790uK00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Onalaska Avenue between Gillette St. and Rublee St. on the North Side of La Crosse will be temporarily closed to through traffic.

Crews are starting some utility repairs.

They want drivers to be careful in the area, because large machinery will be close to driving lanes.

The La Crosse utility office does not have a set end date for the project.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Street temporarily reopens for UWL move-in

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse Street is back open–at least temporarily. The street will be open through the weekend while UWL students move to campus. Crews have finished work on the stretch from West to East Avenue. After Labor Day, the street will close gain so crews can work on the road between East and Hillview Avenues. The project...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Crosse, WI
Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
La Crosse, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Vehicle driven into pond in Trempealeau County

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY , Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a vehicle ends up in a pond in Trempealeau County. It happened on State Rd 93, north of Highway 10, near the Village of Eleva. Around 4:15 a.m. on September 1, the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office received a call...
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onalaska Avenue#Rewritten
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

One injured in head-on crash near Viola, driver fell asleep at the wheel

VIOLA, Wis. (WKBT) — One person is injured following a head-on crash south of Viola, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says. After 4 p.m. Thursday, authorities say 19-year-old Evan Welsh fell asleep at the wheel traveling north on State Highway 131. According to law enforcement, he crossed into the southbound lane and struck a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Stacy Dresma. Dresma was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
VIOLA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
nbc15.com

1 arrested after explosion at Juneau Co. bar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect is in custody after firefighters respond early Thursday morning to an explosion at a bar in Juneau Co. According to the Lyndon Station Police Dept., firefighters were alerted around 1:20 a.m. to a fire and explosion at Beagles Bar. After they got the fire under control, investigators took over the scene after determined the cause of the explosion was suspicious.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

Moore gets extra time to line up attorney in fatal overdose case

A La Crosse man is still having trouble finding a defense attorney for his reckless homicide case. Bernard Moore Junior is accused of providing drugs to a woman who died after taking meth and fentanyl last October, at a house on 21st Street South. Police say Moore lived next door to the woman, and she had bought drugs from him.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy