Onalaska Avenue on North Side of La Crosse closed to through traffic

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Onalaska Avenue between Gillette St. and Rublee St. on the North Side of La Crosse will be temporarily closed to through traffic.

Crews are starting some utility repairs.

They want drivers to be careful in the area, because large machinery will be close to driving lanes.

The La Crosse utility office does not have a set end date for the project.

