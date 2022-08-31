ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House war on MAGA Republicans: Karine Jean-Pierre calls out 'violence' against law enforcement and blames Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Madison Cawthorn and Ron DeSantis for label - but won't say what makes GOP voters different

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.S. Political Editor For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday called several elected Republicans for using violent rhetoric in high-profile statements, as she called MAGA an 'extreme threat' to the nation's democracy.

She made the charged comments in advance of President Joe Biden's prime time speech about the 'soul of the nation' – amid deep splits in the country and daily revelations following the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

With Biden's popularity seeing a slight uptick amid the focus on Trump, Jean-Pierre tore into some of the former president's GOP allies, even as she repeatedly referenced the Hatch Act to avoid comment on political subjects.

'The President thinks that there is an extremist threat to our democracy,' she said. She added: 'The way that he sees it, the MAGA Republicans are the most energized part of the Republican Party.'

She also defended Biden comparing MAGA to 'semi-fascism.'

'You have representative Paul Gosar, he's posted videos depicting him attacking the President and members of Congress,' she said, in reference to a doctored anime that showed the Arizona lawmaker taking on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The House voted to censure him and strip his committee assignments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DinSX_0hd78l4t00
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre went after a group of elected Republicans she accused of promoting violence, as President Joe Biden prepares to speak about the 'soul of the nation' in Philadelphia

'You have representative Marjorie Taylor Green [who] has publicly expressed support for shooting prominent Democratic elected officials and suggesting physically assaulting transgender school officials,' she added.

The Georgia lawmaker 'liked' a tweet in 2019 about Speaker Nancy Pelosi that said 'a bullet to the head would be quicker.'

She also brought up comments by Rep Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Cawthorn claimed inaccurately that U.S. elections are 'rigged,' and warned if it continued it would 'lead to one place, and that's bloodshed.' Cawthorn lost his primary this spring.

'You have representative Madison Cawthorn has said falsely if our election systems continue to be rigged and continue to be stolen then it's going to lead to one place, and that's bloodshed. And just last week, yeah, Governor Ron DeSantis suggested that Dr. Fauci should be physically assaulted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LwCnz_0hd78l4t00
Jean-Pierre brought up Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who 'liked' a violent online comment about Speaker Pelosi years ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rrHa3_0hd78l4t00
She also referenced Rep. Madison Cawthron, who lost his primary and predicted 'bloodshed' after claiming voter fraud in 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jJYSt_0hd78l4t00
Biden is campaigning to help Democrats in the midterms at a time when the focus is on Donald Trump's storage of classified government information at Mar-a-Lago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cmy7x_0hd78l4t00
'I'm just sick of seeing him! I know he says he's going to retire. Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac,' DeSantis said of infections disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lftw9_0hd78l4t00
Trump still has the support of millions of Americans. He has repeatedly attacked the FBI after the search
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oYoFY_0hd78l4t00
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) was censured after sharing a doctored violent anime feating Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)

'And former President Trump has done the same many, many times,' she said.

DeSantis, a potential Trump presidential rival, blasted Fauci at a fundraiser even after the 81-year-old said he was retiring.

'I'm just sick of seeing him! I know he says he's going to retire. Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac,' DeSantis said.

Jean-Pierre said she was not making 'blanket' comments, and tried to avoid falling into the bog that Hillary Clinton stepped in when she referred to some Trump backers as falling into a 'basket of deplorables.' But she also said she was not exclusively referring to party leaders.

'Well, let me be very clear, it's not just Republican leadership is not just that blanket. He is talking about an extreme extreme extreme portion like extreme part of the party,' she said.

'This is not a blanket statement. This is calling out what we have seen for some time,' she said.

She offered virtually no detail on what Biden would say in the speech, having already campaigned on restoring the 'soul of the nation.'

It is set to make a splash on prime time TV in front of Philadelphia's Independence Hall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30RLx9_0hd78l4t00
A Tuesday night court filing by the Department of Justice included a photograph of classified documents recovered at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in a raid earlier this month

Jean-Pierre called out attacks by Republican lawmakers on the FBI following the raid at Mar-a-Lago, which got a more fulsome look Wednesday amid details of the trove of classified material that agents seized and even a photo of Top Secret documents found at the president's private club.

After Republicans tried to cast Democrats as standing against law enforcement in 2020, she tried to do the same to the GOP.

'We need to not attack our brave men and women who protect our country, and who protect our communities,' she said.

'The President was just reinforce emphasizing that violence or threats of violence has absolutely no place no place in our society, which we should all agree on regardless of your point of view.'

'And so when you are inciting violence or when you are making comments, the way that we've heard over the weekend for some from some leadership and some members, members in elected office, that's a dangerous thing, and the President's not going to shy away from calling out calling out these types of comments,' she said.

Comments / 168

tbenny
2d ago

Violence against law enforcement???? Hmmmmmmm! And what did the democrats do about all the burning buildings and riots ? What about NY and the Halt law. Sorry but the Democrats are against law enforcement!!!!!

Reply(4)
151
Michael Adamczyk
2d ago

as the democrats release their brown shirts to burn and loot the country to the ground, they say the Republicans are to blame. give me a break.

Reply(4)
128
sailormom
2d ago

The President of unity has now officially divided this Country in half. His speech tonight will disrespect half the country who does not agree with him. Just like the fake politician Charlie Crist running for Florida Gov. He told Republicans not to vote for him as they have hate in their Hearts. these Democrats are tearing this Country apart instead of bringing us together like their false campagne promises. you get that you wrongly voted for.

Reply(2)
101
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
POTUS
The Independent

Watch moment Biden heckled by MAGA supporter chanting ‘Let’s go Brandon’

A heckler repeatedly yelled “Let’s go Brandon” as Joe Biden denounced MAGA Republicans and threats of political violence in his primetime address.The phrase has become a Republican code for insulting the president and was shouted repeatedly as Mr Biden gave a speech on protecting democracy from Philadelphia on Thursday.Mr Biden even joked about the heckler using a “bullhorn” and defended their right to voice their opinion.“They are entitled to be outrageous, this is a democracy,” he said. “Good manners is not something they have ever suffered from.”Sign up to our US evening newsletter here
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Former Trump staffer claims she found classified information in the women's restroom and said it was a 'known thing' that aides were sloppy with documents

Former Trump staffer Olivia Troye recalled finding classified documents left in the women's room of a bathroom in the White House complex during her time working under Vice President Mike Pence. 'I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House one time in the Eisenhower Executive Office...
POTUS
NewsBreak
White House
