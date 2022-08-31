ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Augusta Road/US Hwy 1 at I-20, all lanes open

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has announced all lanes are back open. According to officials, the cause of the collision was due to a driver not paying attention to the traffic signal. The Lexington Police Department is asking residents to be careful when driving on Augusta Road/US...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Downstream end of Saluda Riverwalk closing due to maintenance

SALUDA COUNTY (WACH) — The City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department has announced the downstream end of Saluda Riverwalk will be closed from Wednesday, Sept. 7 through Friday, Sept. 9. The closure is for repairs to concrete damaged by a tree during recent storms. Guests will not...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia apartment fire leaves 11 people displaced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia apartment fire has left 11 people displaced, according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department and Irmo Fire District responded to an apartment fire that broke out at Lexington Green Condos Friday morning. LOCAL FIRST | Public safety incident reported in...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Overnight Lane closure in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police Department says to expect lane closures as Dominion Energy performs maintenance work. Officials say the inbound lane on Sunset Blvd./US-378 near Old Cherokee Road will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. and remain closed throughout the night. Lexington police advise the public to...
LEXINGTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
WIS-TV

Hard Scrabble Road widening project delayed again

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced another delay for a Richland County road widening project. Construction for a six-mile, four-lane expansion of Hardscrabble Road was announced by SCDOT in July of 2016. The project was expected to be completed in 2019. Now six years...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

CFD: No one is hurt after a fire at Lexington Green Condominiums

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire officials say no one is hurt after an apartment fire this morning. It happened after 9 a.m. at the Lexington Green Condominiums on Bush River Road. According to officials, the fire extended to the attic but was contained at the apartment and...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pressure#Cooking#Boil Water Advisory#Columbia Water
wach.com

Police will conduct safety checkpoints in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department will be conducting safety checkpoints on Saturday, September 3, to ensure the safety of drivers. Other county police departments will also be assisting Lexington officers with the checkpoints. Officials say the checkpoints come as a response to collision incidents, citizen...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
lexsc.com

Public Safety Checkpoints Announcement

Chief Terrence Green would like to notify the community that the Lexington Police Department will conduct several Public Safety Checkpoints on Saturday, September 3, 2022. These checkpoints have been planned with the 11th Circuit Law Enforcement Network and officers from multiple jurisdictions will assist the Lexington Police Department. Officers will...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

New cheesy restaurant coming to West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you love mac and cheese and live in or near West Columbia your dreams may have just come true. 'I Heart Mac & Cheese' a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, today announced the opening of its newest location in West Columbia.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Down the drain, to where?

NEWBERRY — Wastewater is water that leaves toilets, dishwashers, sinks and industrial companies after being used, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The City of Newberry utilizes the Bush River Wastewater Treatment Plant for treating water produced by the town and surrounding companies. This plant started operation...
NEWBERRY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wach.com

Vehicle crash causes power outage in Sumter county

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A vehicle struck a power pole in Sumter County which has left a portion of the city without power. The Sumter Police Department reports the vehicle crashed into a power pole at South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street. Both the South Carolina Highway Patrol...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sandy Run residents express concerns over new developments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New developments could be coming to a small area in Calhoun County, but some residents have mixed feelings. County leaders are leaning towards bringing nearly 200 homes to this plot of land but some people who live here say there’s just not enough space and the area can’t handle the growth.
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Bomb threat forces Columbia-area medical building to evacuate

WEST COLUMBIA — A medical office building at the Lexington Medical Center campus was evacuated after a bomb threat and has since reopened. Officers from the medical center's Department of Public Safety as well as the Lexington Sheriff's Department spent a few hours sweeping the building. The hospital and other buildings on the campus were not evacuated.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS. This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7...
CENTERVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy