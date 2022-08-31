Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Augusta Road/US Hwy 1 at I-20, all lanes open
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has announced all lanes are back open. According to officials, the cause of the collision was due to a driver not paying attention to the traffic signal. The Lexington Police Department is asking residents to be careful when driving on Augusta Road/US...
wach.com
Downstream end of Saluda Riverwalk closing due to maintenance
SALUDA COUNTY (WACH) — The City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department has announced the downstream end of Saluda Riverwalk will be closed from Wednesday, Sept. 7 through Friday, Sept. 9. The closure is for repairs to concrete damaged by a tree during recent storms. Guests will not...
wach.com
Columbia apartment fire leaves 11 people displaced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia apartment fire has left 11 people displaced, according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department and Irmo Fire District responded to an apartment fire that broke out at Lexington Green Condos Friday morning. LOCAL FIRST | Public safety incident reported in...
wach.com
Overnight Lane closure in Lexington
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police Department says to expect lane closures as Dominion Energy performs maintenance work. Officials say the inbound lane on Sunset Blvd./US-378 near Old Cherokee Road will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. and remain closed throughout the night. Lexington police advise the public to...
Columbia-Irmo working toward solution to area crime as residents express concern
IRMO, S.C. — In Irmo, not far from the Columbiana Mall, a wooden fence separates the town limits from the City of Columbia. It’s at that wall where residents say crime has become a concern. Audra Hawisher lives on the Irmo side and says she heard what she...
WIS-TV
Hard Scrabble Road widening project delayed again
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced another delay for a Richland County road widening project. Construction for a six-mile, four-lane expansion of Hardscrabble Road was announced by SCDOT in July of 2016. The project was expected to be completed in 2019. Now six years...
abccolumbia.com
CFD: No one is hurt after a fire at Lexington Green Condominiums
RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire officials say no one is hurt after an apartment fire this morning. It happened after 9 a.m. at the Lexington Green Condominiums on Bush River Road. According to officials, the fire extended to the attic but was contained at the apartment and...
Richland County reopens rental assistance applications after freeze
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County officially reopened applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) on September 1st. The county initially froze applications for fear of no new money coming to help those applications already being processed. “The state said, 'We have more funds, can you use them?' And...
wach.com
Police will conduct safety checkpoints in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department will be conducting safety checkpoints on Saturday, September 3, to ensure the safety of drivers. Other county police departments will also be assisting Lexington officers with the checkpoints. Officials say the checkpoints come as a response to collision incidents, citizen...
lexsc.com
Public Safety Checkpoints Announcement
Chief Terrence Green would like to notify the community that the Lexington Police Department will conduct several Public Safety Checkpoints on Saturday, September 3, 2022. These checkpoints have been planned with the 11th Circuit Law Enforcement Network and officers from multiple jurisdictions will assist the Lexington Police Department. Officers will...
New cheesy restaurant coming to West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you love mac and cheese and live in or near West Columbia your dreams may have just come true. 'I Heart Mac & Cheese' a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, today announced the opening of its newest location in West Columbia.
Down the drain, to where?
NEWBERRY — Wastewater is water that leaves toilets, dishwashers, sinks and industrial companies after being used, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The City of Newberry utilizes the Bush River Wastewater Treatment Plant for treating water produced by the town and surrounding companies. This plant started operation...
wach.com
Vehicle crash causes power outage in Sumter county
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A vehicle struck a power pole in Sumter County which has left a portion of the city without power. The Sumter Police Department reports the vehicle crashed into a power pole at South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street. Both the South Carolina Highway Patrol...
WIS-TV
Sandy Run residents express concerns over new developments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New developments could be coming to a small area in Calhoun County, but some residents have mixed feelings. County leaders are leaning towards bringing nearly 200 homes to this plot of land but some people who live here say there’s just not enough space and the area can’t handle the growth.
wach.com
'It's just horrible': Nearly a dozen people homeless after condos catch fire
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- Almost a dozen people are now homeless after a massive fire tore through condo apartments leaving behind physical and emotional damage for those people. Columbia fire crews tell WACH FOX News a fire broke out in a condo on the third floor in a building...
The Post and Courier
Lexington grocery store KJ's Market to close this month, selling off inventory
LEXINGTON — The KJ's Market grocery store on U.S. 1 in Lexington is set to close, with a liquidation sale already underway. The store, at 4360 Augusta Road, will close Sept. 17, according to an employee. The store is hosting a sale with 25 percent off most items that...
wach.com
Car break ins at a Columbia apartment complex highlights a string of crime in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, there were 25 cars broken into at the Killian Lakes Apartments in Northeast Columbia. Windows were smashed and Richland County deputies say property was snatched right out of those cars. Deputy Braylyn Salmond says its a crime that's happening too...
The Post and Courier
Bomb threat forces Columbia-area medical building to evacuate
WEST COLUMBIA — A medical office building at the Lexington Medical Center campus was evacuated after a bomb threat and has since reopened. Officers from the medical center's Department of Public Safety as well as the Lexington Sheriff's Department spent a few hours sweeping the building. The hospital and other buildings on the campus were not evacuated.
abccolumbia.com
Lanes closed on I-77 near Bluff Rd. following crash
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Both right lanes are closed on I-77S near the Bluff Rd. exit according to SCDOT. Officials say they are blocked due to an accident.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend
CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS. This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7...
