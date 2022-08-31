ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Pictured: British woman arrested in Mexico for trying to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of ketamine into Cancun

This is the first picture of the British woman arrested in Mexico for attempting to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of a party drug into the holiday resort of Cancun. The woman, identified by officials only as Jennifer L, was allegedly found with 13.080 kg of ketamine hidden in packets and bottles in a double-bottom of her suitcase at Cancun International Airport on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sarah Palin slams Republican opponent after losing special election, refuses to mention winner Mary Peltola

Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin blasted her Republican opponent Nick Begich III for costing Republicans the special election and called on him to withdraw from the race. “Nick Begich is now a three-time loser,” Ms Palin said in a statement on Thursday. “His ego-driven assistance after repeatedly failing to garner a majority of Republican votes, while I have consistently won the vote, has just cost Republicans a seat in Congress.” Ms Palin’s statement comes after she lost to Democrat Mary Peltola, who became the first Democrat to win Alaska’s at-large congressional district in almost 50 years. Alaska uses a...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Trump news – latest: Trump slams Mar-a-Lago FBI raid and calls Biden ‘enemy of state’ at Pennsylvania rally

Former president Donald Trump is in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, today for his first rally of the midterm election season since the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago residence.In his speech, Mr Trump went after Joe Biden for calling MAGA Republicans and their election denial a threat to democracy.“He’s an enemy of the state,” the former president said. “You want to know the truth. The enemy of the state is him and the group that controls him, which is circling around him.”Mr Trump also unloaded on federal officials for searching his Mar-a-Lago estate last month in an investigation over mishandled classified documents.“The FBI...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Shamima Begum jihadi bride case set to cost taxpayers more than £5m, experts warn

The legal case involving jailed jihadi bride Shamima Begum is likely to cost taxpayers more than £5million, according to experts. Lawyers acting for Begum, 21 - who was 15 when she and two school friends fled Britain for Syria with two school friends – are now planning to launch a new court case in November, arguing she should be allowed back to Britain on the grounds that she was trafficked.
U.K.
The Independent

Trump lashes out at FBI and Justice Department in first public remarks since Mar-a-Lago search

Former president Donald Trump, a central figure in no fewer than three separate criminal probes involving state and federal grand juries, lashed out at the federal law enforcement agencies currently investigating whether he violated federal laws prohibiting unauthorised possession of national defence information and obstruction of justice during a hours-long speech at one of his signature political rallies on Saturday.Mr Trump was roughly ten minutes into remarks at a “Save America” rally purportedly meant to boost the campaigns of GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano when he began to air a series of grievances about...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Border#New York State Police#Fugitive#Extradition#Syracuse Com#The Government Of Canada
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy