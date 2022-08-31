ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches County, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Cherokee County Sheriff debunks arrest rumors

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson released a statement on Friday shutting down “a dumb rumor” that an officer had been arrested by the Texas Rangers. “Someone started a rumor today that a member of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Texas Rangers or is being investigated by […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Adam Isaacks set for trial in Jasper County in November

Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle says her office is ready to prosecute Adam Isaacks, the 39-year-old former Evadale Little League Baseball Coach accused of sexual crimes against children. Pickle says jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 14th in the Jasper County Courthouse. Isaacks was arrested on...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Sheriff's Department Investigating Theft of Razr in Mt. Herman Community (Updated)

September 2, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a side by side that occurred September 2, 2022. At approximately 12:52 a.m., an unknown individual entered on to a property in the Mt. Herman Community on Highway 7 W and left driving a 2017 Polaris Razr. Video surveillance shows the suspect pulling out of the driveway on the Razr heading West on Highway 7.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Texas Man on Most Wanted List

Sabine County, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has added Matthew Hoy Edgar to the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. The convicted killer has been on the run since January when he failed to show up in the Sabine County Courthouse on the last day of trial. The jury that day convicted him of the October 31st, 2019 murder of 19-year-old Livye Lewis and then sentenced him to life in prison. A search for Edgar has covered Sabine County and surrounding areas, as well as locations in a few other states, but so far there has been no sign of the twenty-six year old. Law enforcement officials say Edgar should be considered armed and dangerous.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

UPDATED: Wanted man fled on foot from DPS traffic stop

Law enforcement was searching for a man on Wednesday after he fled on foot from a DPS trooper during a traffic stop. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark later said that the trooper had stopped a 2013 Volkswagen SUV for speeding when he was advised by the Lufkin DPS dispatcher that a passenger in the vehicle was wanted. Clark said the passenger fled on foot into a wooded area.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
KTBS

2 dead in murder-suicide in DeSoto Parish

MANSFIELD, La. -- Two people are dead in a murder-suicide that happened Monday night east of Mansfield. Deputies dispatched to 204 Daw Road found Corderek Colbert, 29, and Jamecia Adkins, 29, dead. The initial investigation indicates Colbert shot Adkins then turned the gun on himself, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said. The...
MANSFIELD, LA
KSLA

2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Two people are dead after a murder-suicide shooting took place at 8:43 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30. The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about a disturbance at 204 Daw Road in Mansfield. Upon arrival, deputies found two people suffering from fatal gunshot wounds....
MANSFIELD, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas Woman

20-year-old Sheryia Ronsha Grant was eight months pregnant and living in Kilgore, Texas. Her baby girl, who she planned to name I'yanna Ree Grant, was due on September 16, 2016, She worked at a local Chicken Express restaurant and was looking forward to giving birth. Sheryia recently spent her entire paycheck on new baby items and supplies, anticipating being a new mother, reports the Charley Project.
KILGORE, TX
KICKS 105

Four Dogs Pass Away in Midday House Fire in Lufkin, Texas

Sad news to report today concerning a house fire that occurred in Lufkin. According to a press release, Lufkin Fire responded to a house fire just before noon today (Friday, September 2) in the 400 block of Whitehouse Drive. A neighbor called for help after noticing smoke coming from the...
LUFKIN, TX
scttx.com

Tenaha Street, Old Airport Road Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash

September 1, 2022 - Tenaha Street in Center was the scene of a two-vehicle collision September 1, 2022, at the intersection with Old Airport Road around 11:15am. When emergency personnel with Center Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff's Department arrived, both vehicles involved were on the western side of the roadway.
CENTER, TX
KLTV

Palestine man killed in Anderson County crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a man was killed in a crash on Thursday, Aug. 25. At 5:32 a.m., troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 79 and CR 370 approximately 4.5 miles north of Palestine. The preliminary...
PALESTINE, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches nurse retiring after 38 years

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A beloved labor and delivery nurse celebrated her retirement after working 38 years at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital. Teresa Fuller or as her co workers call her, Tes started at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital on February 22, 1985. Fuller says she decided to become a labor and delivery...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Angelina County Ag News: Rebounding after recent rains

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - There is no doubt that our recent rainfall has helped tremendously. From rural pastures to urban landscapes, everything does better with rain. Lawns have fared incredibly well. As my wife and I took a road trip this past weekend and didn’t get to mow the lawn, it is evident to all passersby that we need to mow. Stories have been shared amongst friends that they didn’t mow but just a few times over the summer. But now with the recent showers, lawns that have simply been surviving seem now to be thriving.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Jacksonville police chief placed on administrative leave following ‘allegation’

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Police Department Chief has been placed on administrative leave, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The police department shared the following statement: “The City of Jacksonville administration office received an anonymous allegation against the Chief of Police, Joe Williams. Upon communicating this allegation to Chief Williams, he graciously requested to be […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX

