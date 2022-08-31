Read full article on original website
Bernstein: It's 'inexcusable' for White Sox executives to not address Tony La Russa's leave of absence
670 The Score midday host Dan Bernstein was astonished that a White Sox executive on Wednesday didn’t address manager Tony La Russa taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team as he undergoes additional testing for a medical issue.
3 St. Louis Cardinals surprise second-half studs
The St. Louis Cardinals have surged since the All-Star Break with help from a few unexpected sources. Sure, everyone knows how good Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado are, though it’s debatable whether anyone expected them to be this good. And Adam Wainwright continues to excel as he crosses the threshold into his 40s. But there have been some surprising contributors in the second half that have helped the Cardinals surge well ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers atop the National League Central division.
FOX Sports
Pujols delivers as Cardinals outlast Reds in 13 innings, 5-3
CINCINNATI (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 13th inning, Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals twice used five-man infields to stop the Cincinnati Reds and pull out a 5-3 win on Wednesday night. In his final game in Cincinnati,...
FOX Sports
White Sox play the Royals with series tied 1-1
Kansas City Royals (53-78, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (64-66, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Mengden (0-0); White Sox: Johnny Cueto (6-6, 2.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -232, Royals +191; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
Yardbarker
Top Cardinals Prospect Keeps Showing Off His Power
Just a month ago, we weren’t sure where St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker would end up. Many were theorizing that his days in the Cards organization were numbered after trade rumors about Juan Soto began circulating. Ultimately, the Cards didn’t go for Soto and held onto Walker,...
How the White Sox can perfect Michael Kopech
Editor's Note: "How the White Sox can perfect Michael Kopech" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Duke Coughlin of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Mervis keeps mashing, Davis’ return off to good start
Matt Mervis has put himself on the prospect map this season behind a breakout 2022 that has seen him reach Triple-A Iowa. And two days into September, the Cubs first base prospect continues to live up to his nickname, “Mash.”. Mervis, who went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Thursday,...
NBC Sports
Zaidi reveals Giants' offseason approach for vets like Joc, Yaz
As the Giants have fallen short of expectations this season, it’s abundantly clear that there could be some changes to the roster next year. There are important decisions to be made with two players in particular: pending free agent Joc Pederson and fellow outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, who will be entering his second arbitration-eligible season.
Astros Trade Veteran Outfielder Brinson to Giants
The Houston Astros traded minor leaguer Lewis Brinson on Wednesday.
Underachieving White Sox hold another players-only meeting as they prepare for life without Tony La Russa
Trying to make a final push in hopes of salvaging a lost season, the White Sox held another players-only meeting Thursday ahead of a series finale against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Yardbarker
White Sox' Outfielder Luis Robert Away From Team
Chicago White Sox' outfielder Luis Robert will be away from the team until this weekend. Robert flew home to Cuba to welcome his child into the world. The club will not place him on the paternity list, however. Robert has missed stretches of action due to a wrist injury over...
Vaughn, Pollock power White Sox to 7-1 win over Royals
Andrew Vaughn and A.J. Pollock each cracked a two-run homer and singled, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Thursday. Leury Garcia and Elvis Andrus added two hits and an RBI apiece for the White Sox, who won their second straight following a five-game slide to climb back within a game of .500 (65-66). Chicago improved to 2-1 under bench coach Miguel Cairo, serving in his third game as acting manager while Tony La Russa is on indefinite leave to undergo tests for an unspecified health issue. The 77-year-old La Russa is in Arizona to consult with his personal doctors.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Broke MLB Record With 7th Pitching Appearance
The Los Angeles Dodgers found themselves on the wrong end of a lopsided game Friday night, which prompted manager Dave Roberts to have Hanser Alberto pitch the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres. Alberto taking the mound for his seventh appearance set an MLB record for most by a...
Estrada earns extended look, Bote back as rosters expand
Right-hander Jeremiah Estrada, one of the Cubs' replacement pitchers for players banned from Canada this week for not being vaxed, impressed enough in his big-league debut Tuesday to earn an extended look with the club as rosters expanded Thursday to 28 for September. The other addition to roster for the...
AOL Corp
Paul Goldschmidt, Triple Crown winner? An unassuming Cardinals hero demands the baseball world's attention
The lore of Paul Goldschmidt is that there is no lore. His is a career of precision, well-roundedness, inevitability, an excellence that is somehow modest. In the middle of a season where Goldschmidt is barreling toward his first MVP award, teammates past and present wanted to talk about how efficiently he rounds the bases, about how he devised a scientific test to dispense with the often superstitious process of choosing a bat. One of them compared him to Tim Duncan. No, Goldschmidt lore would seem absurd and beside the point — like if your toaster oven came with a comic book backstory instead of instructions.
Report: Bears President Ted Phillips retiring after 2022 season
Longtime Chicago Bears President Ted Phillips plans to retire after the 2022 NFL season, according to Dan Pompei of The Athletic. Phillips, 65, has been with the team for 39 years, 23 years as the team's president. He began as the team's controller in 1983, working his way up toward director of finance until he was named president in 1999.
