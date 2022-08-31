ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 St. Louis Cardinals surprise second-half studs

The St. Louis Cardinals have surged since the All-Star Break with help from a few unexpected sources. Sure, everyone knows how good Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado are, though it’s debatable whether anyone expected them to be this good. And Adam Wainwright continues to excel as he crosses the threshold into his 40s. But there have been some surprising contributors in the second half that have helped the Cardinals surge well ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers atop the National League Central division.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Pujols delivers as Cardinals outlast Reds in 13 innings, 5-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 13th inning, Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals twice used five-man infields to stop the Cincinnati Reds and pull out a 5-3 win on Wednesday night. In his final game in Cincinnati,...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

White Sox play the Royals with series tied 1-1

Kansas City Royals (53-78, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (64-66, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Mengden (0-0); White Sox: Johnny Cueto (6-6, 2.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -232, Royals +191; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sports
Yardbarker

Top Cardinals Prospect Keeps Showing Off His Power

Just a month ago, we weren’t sure where St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker would end up. Many were theorizing that his days in the Cards organization were numbered after trade rumors about Juan Soto began circulating. Ultimately, the Cards didn’t go for Soto and held onto Walker,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

How the White Sox can perfect Michael Kopech

Editor's Note: "How the White Sox can perfect Michael Kopech" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Duke Coughlin of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Zaidi reveals Giants' offseason approach for vets like Joc, Yaz

As the Giants have fallen short of expectations this season, it’s abundantly clear that there could be some changes to the roster next year. There are important decisions to be made with two players in particular: pending free agent Joc Pederson and fellow outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, who will be entering his second arbitration-eligible season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

White Sox' Outfielder Luis Robert Away From Team

Chicago White Sox' outfielder Luis Robert will be away from the team until this weekend. Robert flew home to Cuba to welcome his child into the world. The club will not place him on the paternity list, however. Robert has missed stretches of action due to a wrist injury over...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Vaughn, Pollock power White Sox to 7-1 win over Royals

Andrew Vaughn and A.J. Pollock each cracked a two-run homer and singled, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Thursday. Leury Garcia and Elvis Andrus added two hits and an RBI apiece for the White Sox, who won their second straight following a five-game slide to climb back within a game of .500 (65-66). Chicago improved to 2-1 under bench coach Miguel Cairo, serving in his third game as acting manager while Tony La Russa is on indefinite leave to undergo tests for an unspecified health issue. The 77-year-old La Russa is in Arizona to consult with his personal doctors.
CHICAGO, IL
AOL Corp

Paul Goldschmidt, Triple Crown winner? An unassuming Cardinals hero demands the baseball world's attention

The lore of Paul Goldschmidt is that there is no lore. His is a career of precision, well-roundedness, inevitability, an excellence that is somehow modest. In the middle of a season where Goldschmidt is barreling toward his first MVP award, teammates past and present wanted to talk about how efficiently he rounds the bases, about how he devised a scientific test to dispense with the often superstitious process of choosing a bat. One of them compared him to Tim Duncan. No, Goldschmidt lore would seem absurd and beside the point — like if your toaster oven came with a comic book backstory instead of instructions.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
