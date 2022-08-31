Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
loudounnow.com
Letter: Cheryl Onderchain and Beth Hess, Moms for Liberty Loudoun
Editor: The Loudoun County School Board will hold a special election Nov. 8 for the Broad Run and Leesburg districts. LCPS has made national news over the past two years and much of it for the wrong reasons, so this election is seen by many as an important step in restoring LCPS and getting the focus back on the quality of the schools and less on personal politics.
loudounnow.com
Letter: Alfred P. Van Huyck, Round Hill
Editor: Planning Commission Chair Forest Hayes kicked off the first Zoning Ordinance public hearing by asking his fellow commissioners to “give more than equal share of weight to individuals and not specialized interest groups.” He specifically singled out the frequent speakers from interest groups as “not representing” the majority of residents in the west.
loudounnow.com
Battlefield Parkway Interchange Meeting Planned
The Town of Leesburg will hold a public input meeting Sept. 21 to provide additional information and receive feedback on the alternatives for a grade-separated interchange under consideration at the Battlefield Parkway and Leesburg Bypass intersection. The intersection ranks as one of the most congested in town. The project is...
loudounnow.com
New Leesburg October One Tasting Shop Showcases Virginia Wine
A quick glimpse at the signs around October One’s new tasting shop in downtown Leesburg reveals owners Bob and Loree Rupy’s philosophy on vino. A neon sign in the back glows “Virginia Wine” in electric purple. A framed quote attributed to Loree reads, “It’s a good wine if you like it.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
loudounnow.com
2022 Loudoun Innovation Challenge Finalists Announced
The Loudoun Economic Development Authority and Loudoun Department of Economic Development have announced the finalists for the annual Innovation Challenge. This year for the first time, the 12 finalists will compete in a live, in-person pitch event Sept. 24. They will be competing for six grants totaling $150,000, including a $40,000 first place prize and a $10,000 People’s Choice Award.
loudounnow.com
Women Elevating Women Conference to Kick Off in Bluemont
The two-day Women Elevating Women “Collaborative Pathways” conference featuring panel discussions and speeches from women business leaders across the region will kick off Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Bluemont Station Brewery & Winery. Estimates and methods of measuring how many businesses are owned by women vary; according the U.S....
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Broadband Alliance Releases Affordability Report
The Loudoun Broadband Alliance found that internet affordability programs are underutilized in Loudoun County in a report published Tuesday. The report, “Making Broadband Affordable for Loudoun County Residents,” found that although about 3.2% of Loudoun households fall below the federal poverty level, only 1% of households are enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program, a federal program to offer low-cost or free internet service.
loudounnow.com
Investigators Seek Neighborhood Video In Sterling Fire
The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for neighbors’ help in its investigation of a fire that occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday in the CountrySide area of Sterling. At 4:03 a.m. Sept 4, county dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a car on fire...
Comments / 0