COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month and the American Red Cross is asking the community to remember patients who are need in need of blood. Out of the 100,000 people living with sickle cell disease most are black, according to the American Red Cross. The organizations says black blood donors play a critical role in being the most compatible match for those with the disease. Vesha Jamison with the Red Cross has a son with sickle cell disease. She says like her son there are families in the Midlands suffering from the disease daily.

