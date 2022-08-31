Read full article on original website
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
abccolumbia.com
Annual Labor Day Festival and Parade in Chapin
CHAPIN, SC (WOLO)– The annual Chapin Labor Day Festival and Parade is set for this holiday weekend. Sunday night at 7pm you can catch a a concert featuring Maddie Rean Band and more on Beaufort Street. And on Monday September 5, 20202 it’s the annual Chapin Labor Day Parade...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Labor Day Parade and Jubilee Festival
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, ‘Keep the Midlands Beautiful’ is holding it’s annual Lakeside Litter Sweet September 17th. The organization is looking for volunteers to help pick up trash around the lake from 8:30 in the morning until 12:30 in the afternoon. For...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: SC State Museum hosts First Sunday and more
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, First Sunday returns to the South Carolina State Museum. September 4, 2022 General Admission to the museum is only one dollar. According to the museum, you can enjoy 4-D movies and/or planetarium shows for only $5 each. Also guests can...
New cheesy restaurant coming to West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you love mac and cheese and live in or near West Columbia your dreams may have just come true. 'I Heart Mac & Cheese' a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, today announced the opening of its newest location in West Columbia.
WLTX.com
Harbison area to get Korean hot pot restaurant
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia is getting a new Asian fusion restaurant in the Harbison area. KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot will be opening in the former Krab Hut location (also a former Chili's) at 280 Harbison Blvd. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner and features an all-you-can-eat dining experience.
Students take part in 'Day of Care' in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — Students grabbed their trash bags, and gloves and started picking up trash and recyclable items for United Way of Kershaw County Day of Caring. "We're hoping that it instills in them a sense of community, a sense of citizenship, a sense of advocacy," says Kim Stokes, Special Project Coordinator, who helped kick off the event at the school.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia: Portion of Saluda Riverwalk Closing Due to Maintenance
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you have plans to walk the Saluda Riverwalk, you need to be aware of some changes. According to the City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department, the downstream end of Saluda Riverwalk will be closed from Wednesday, September 7 through Friday, September 9. City...
WIS-TV
Local Hotel Wins National and Local awards for outstanding hotel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today is National Hotel Employee Day and what better way to celebrate than to highlight a local hotel who has made both local and national headlines in the past few weeks. Hotel Trundle recently won not one but two USA Today’s 10Best ranking #4 and #9...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Library will give cardholders access to free legal guidance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library’s Main branch will offer it’s cardholders a free one-on-one session with a licensed attorney on Sept. 9 from 1 pm to 4 pm. During the 15 minute session, customers can ask about issues ranging from civil to business contracts and Wills and Trust.
abccolumbia.com
September is National Preparedness Month
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– September is National Preparedness Month. In 2021, the American Red Cross says more than 40% of Americans were living in a county struck by a disaster — that’s why the organization is urging everyone to make a safety plan now. For information on how...
abccolumbia.com
September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month and the American Red Cross is asking the community to remember patients who are need in need of blood. Out of the 100,000 people living with sickle cell disease most are black, according to the American Red Cross. The organizations says black blood donors play a critical role in being the most compatible match for those with the disease. Vesha Jamison with the Red Cross has a son with sickle cell disease. She says like her son there are families in the Midlands suffering from the disease daily.
30 schools in Sumter receive free litter kits to educate students on keeping community clean
SUMTER, S.C. — Students at 30 different public and private schools throughout Sumter are receiving free litter lesson kits. They can build environments in these boxes, which will teach them about pollution and recycling. Fifth grader Isaac Cannon saw the kit for the first time today. He told me...
Loose emu captured in Lower Richland: Social media tells the story
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's certainly the kind of call that, as a sheriff's deputy, you don't forget and one 'fowl' story you don't mind telling again and again. When Richland County Deputy Shannon Huffman was on patrol on Wednesday afternoon, she found herself tailing an emu. Yes, an emu.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend
CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS. This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7...
moderncampground.com
Big Rig Friendly RV Resort Ready for Football
Big Rig Friendly RV Resort (South Carolina) is ready for the football kickoff and is already getting a lot of bookings, the RV resort shared in a press release. The park is located in West Columbia at 336 Gardner’s Terrace Road, approximately one mile from the State Farmers Market.
wach.com
'It's just horrible': Nearly a dozen people homeless after condos catch fire
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- Almost a dozen people are now homeless after a massive fire tore through condo apartments leaving behind physical and emotional damage for those people. Columbia fire crews tell WACH FOX News a fire broke out in a condo on the third floor in a building...
The Post and Courier
Coffee shop seeks to open Lexington location; third new shop coming to Trenholm Plaza
COLUMBIA — A regional coffee chain is seeking to add a location in downtown Lexington. Clutch Coffee Bar, a small North Carolina-based chain, is looking to build on a location at 306 Columbia Ave., near the intersection with West Main Street. The company filed an application with the city...
Columbia-Irmo working toward solution to area crime as residents express concern
IRMO, S.C. — In Irmo, not far from the Columbiana Mall, a wooden fence separates the town limits from the City of Columbia. It’s at that wall where residents say crime has become a concern. Audra Hawisher lives on the Irmo side and says she heard what she...
abccolumbia.com
Body discovered at UofSC identified by County coroner
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the identity of a body discovered on the campus of the University of South Carolina Friday morning . According to Rutherford the deceased was found around 8:30 this morning and has been identified as 48 year old Anna M. Gawlicka Chruszcz from Columbia.
townandtourist.com
50 Best Things To Do in Columbia, SC (All Ages!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. South Carolina’s capital Columbia is a city packed with exciting spots. With heartwarming hospitality from locals and easily navigable streets, this city is a great place for tourists. The city has so much to offer from family-friendly parks to historical sites and lots more.
