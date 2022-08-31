Read full article on original website
Friday Football Report: CovCath scores touchdown in final minutes to win tight game against LexCath
Covington Catholic only scored one touchdown Friday, but it was enough to hand Lexington Catholic is first loss of the season, 7-6, in another close game between two of the state’s top football programs. With 3:35 left in the fourth quarter, CovCath senior Tyler Rennekamp scored his first touchdown...
Georgetown, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Scott County High School football team will have a game with Great Crossing High School on September 03, 2022, 07:00:00. Scott County High SchoolGreat Crossing High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week - Johnson Central at North Laurel
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the third time in two weeks (thanks, Pike County Bowl!), the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week is featuring a team in our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten. This week, it is the No. 3 Johnson Central Golden Eagles heading to London to take...
Injury Report: Kentucky-Miami (OH)
Kentucky football will begin the 2022 season in rather good health, though it will be without a pair of important starters tonight against Miami (OH). "Unavailable to play" Kentucky will be without senior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr and super senior outside linebacker Jordan Wright. Both ...
Former Wildcat Beau Allen makes a splash in Tarleton debut
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After transferring from Kentucky, Lexington-native Beau Allen solidified his spot as QB1 for the Tartleton Texans. The former Lexington Catholic quarterback had a field day in his Lone State State debut as Tarleton State carved up Mississippi Valley State 29-13 Thursday night in Stephenville, Texas. Allen...
Frankfort, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Corbin High School football team will have a game with Franklin County High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-Miami (OH)
No. 20 Kentucky is set to kick off its 2022 season on Saturday night at 7pm ET against the Miami (OH) Redhawks. As the Wildcats look to build on the 10-win campaign from last fall, excitement is at an all-time high in Lexington. If you cannot make it to Kroger Field for Saturday's opener, we have ...
Reminder: Saturday’s UK game is streaming only
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A reminder for Big Blue Nation: UK’s football game against Miami (OH) on Saturday, September 3 will not be aired on a traditional TV channel. Instead, it’ll be streamed exclusively on SEC Network+ and ESPN+. Several SEC games have been assigned to SECN+ and...
How to watch Eastern Michigan vs. Eastern Kentucky: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Last Season Records: Eastern Michigan 7-6; Eastern Kentucky 7-4 The Eastern Michigan Eagles will play against a Division II opponent, the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, in an early-season tune-up on Friday at 7 p.m. ET at Rynearson Stadium. While EMU was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6.
Ky. teacher says it’s nearly impossible for students to graduate debt-free today
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - The cost of college is expensive and, for those who aren’t on scholarship, loans add up quickly. However, that wasn’t the case for many in the 1980s. Tuition was much cheaper. Suzanne Griffith, a teacher, attended Morehead State in the mid-80s. She says she...
Berea woman supporting EKY through power of music
The power of music lies in how it makes people feel and that's the philosophy of one Berea woman who is trying to support eastern Kentucky with the power of song.
The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
New $51M distillery coming to Georgetown, creating 45 jobs
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Blue Run Spirits will locate a new whiskey distillery in Georgetown, the first distillery in Scott County in 50 years. Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement Monday. The distillery will be a nearly $51 million investment and create 45 full-time jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heavy Rain Ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are kicking of the Labor Day Weekend with moisture increasing from the south and southwest. This will combine with a slow-moving upper level system to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms for the foreseeable future. You will notice more humidity in the air today with a...
DeaFestival-Kentucky returns home to Danville
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - DeaFestival Kentucky is the state’s only daylong celebration of deaf and hard of hearing art, language and culture. “Here at DeaFestival, we are flipping the world on you. You come and it’s you that needs the interpreter. All the performers are deaf. All the artists are deaf and it’s you that needs the interpreter and we have all these interpreters here to help you out,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Virginia Moore.
Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
Magazine names Natural Bridge as best state park in US
SLADE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Natural Bridge State Resort Park came in at No. 1 of 25 Best State Resort Parks in the United States in a recent vacation-based magazine. “Natural Bridge State Resort Park is the ideal spot for bird watching enthusiasts with the best viewings in May, June, and September. The park has two campgrounds with 87 utility sites and a number of tent sites. The park’s lake is engulfed in a majestic forest and mammoth sandstone cliffs. Fishing, canoeing, and kayaking are all popular activities at Mill Creek Lake. Hiking trails around the park range from a one-half mile in length to seven-and-one-half miles of scenic woodlands. Families enjoy playing a round of 18-hole miniature golf or taking a dip at the pool complex featuring a zero-entry pool with a river theme,” Vacation Idea said of Natural Bridge.
Jessamine County Schools seek bus monitors
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – As school bus driver shortages continue in Kentucky and across the nation, Jessamine County Schools is now looking for school bus monitors as well. Matthew Simpson, the director of transportation for Jessamine County Schools, explained what he’s looking for in a monitor. Simpson...
Tips to prevent bugs from getting into your home this fall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year again when insects invade your home, searching for a place to stay during the winter. However, there are ways you can rid your home of these pests as they begin their fall crawl. “We start to see more of...
Clinic in Mount Sterling receives $1M federal grant to provide free healthcare
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – A clinic in Mount Sterling has held the door open to anyone in need of medical or dental care free of charge for over 25 years. The clinic, which is run by volunteers functions with equipment that’s been donated over the years. On Thursday there was a big reason to smile for patients and volunteers thanks to a federal grant that will allow for new equipment as well as a large expansion.
