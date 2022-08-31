ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Cherokee County Sheriff debunks arrest rumors

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson released a statement on Friday shutting down “a dumb rumor” that an officer had been arrested by the Texas Rangers. “Someone started a rumor today that a member of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Texas Rangers or is being investigated by […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler police: Driver arrested following stolen vehicle chase

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been arrested following a Friday morning pursuit. According to Tyler police, it started with an attempted traffic stop on Hwy 31 West. Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the license plates came back to a vehicle reported stolen. The driver led authorities on...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Is it Even Safe to Drive on Toll 49 in Tyler, Texas? Some Say ‘NO!’

Like many in Tyler, Texas, we were concerned to learn about another fatal accident that took place on Toll Road 49 this week. And that has re-upped a question that has been asked by quite a few people that we know, and perhaps people that you know, as to whether or not it is actually safe to drive on Toll 49. What has been your experience? If you'd like to share for the purposes of this question, please let us know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

TYLER POLICE: Portion of Troup Hwy. closed following crash

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says they are currently working a one-vehicle crash that has closed down all northbound lanes of a portion of Troup Hwy. Police say the crash occurred in the 1300 block of Troup Hwy. near American State Bank. Drivers are asked to slow...
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Weapon found in student’s backpack

TYLER – In a letter sent Tuesday to parents, Tyler ISD officials said a student was found to have a weapon in their backpack at Tyler High. In a prepared statement, school district spokesperson Jennifer Hines says, “An investigation is currently ongoing. The student was taken into custody and is currently at the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center. The student will face punishment in line with the school district’s student code of conduct, and the student could face charges brought by the Tyler ISD Police Department. As parents of our school community, we want to assure you that none of our students were put in harm’s way as the weapon was not displayed or used offensively.”
KETK / FOX51 News

Three men indicted for Henderson County murder

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Grand Jury has indicted three men charged with the murder of Jimmy Dean Oldfield in May. Oldfield was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on May 15 according to officials. Authorities said they received information, including a location to the missing person’s truck and body May 26. […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX

