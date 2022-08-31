HANOVER, N.H. – After falling behind 1-0 early in the second quarter, the Dartmouth field hockey team scored two straight to take a 2-1 lead late into the third, but Providence pulled even at the 41:22 mark and scored the game-winner at 56:42 to spoil the Big Green's home opener, 3-2, on Monday at Chase Field. Dartmouth's goals came from Lila Browne, her second straight game with a goal, and Myah Pease. The Big Green remain home on Friday to host Northeastern at 3 p.m.

HANOVER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO