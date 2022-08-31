ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Family asks for help with solving Miami-Dade murder mystery

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Laura Cuni was murdered in June 2016, police believe she was held hostage, bound, and beaten. It happened at a storage facility off Marlin Road in Cutler Bay where she worked as a manager. Cuni lived in an apartment above the office with her partner.
Amber Alert issued for missing Miami-Dade County boy

An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a Miami-Dade County boy who's been missing for nearly a week. Jorge "JoJo" Morales, 6, was last seen on Aug. 27 in the 23700 block of Southwest 184th Avenue in Miami, and a Missing Child Alert was issued four days later. The Florida...
Drive-by shooting under investigation in Lauderhill

MIAMI - A man was injured Saturday morning following a drive-by shooting in Lauderhill.  Lauderhill police said the shooting happened at around 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of the 1200 block of NW 31st Avenue after receiving a call regarding a man bleeding from the head.Here is what police said about the shooting:"The initial investigation indicates that the male was standing near a store plaza when a gray vehicle drives by, fires a few rounds in his direction then continues south on NW 31st Avenue. The male suffered an injury to his head and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with minor injuries."Authorities said the victim of the shooting is "not completely cooperating with police.Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Miami Police unveils department’s first Childhood Cancer Awareness vehicle

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department unveiled its first Childhood Cancer Awareness vehicle. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The department also presented a check to the Live Like Bella Foundation from the proceeds collected during the sale of their first Childhood Cancer Awareness badge and coin. The car...
Pedestrian struck and killed by Brightline train in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Oakland Park. The incident happened south of the FEC rail crossings at Commercial Boulevard, Friday afternoon. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Fire Rescue responded to the scene. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene...
Commissioner Joe Martinez arrested, a new Broward School Board, and the restoration of a historic hotel

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez was arrested for two felony charges linked to alleged unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. Unlawful compensation is different to bribery, but the concept remains the same. An elected official is not allowed to accept direct payments from parties they are trying to help. The Miami Herald’s David Ovalle called it a “pay to play”.
SCAM ALERT: Caller posing as City, demanding payment

The City of Fort Lauderdale has received reports from the public of fraudulent phone calls from an individual claiming to represent the City. These calls are not legitimate and are not coming from the City of Fort Lauderdale. The scam may target those with a City of Fort Lauderdale existing...
Miami Police Officer Who Resigned Amid Scandal Hired at FIU

On July 1, the Florida International University Police Department announced its hiring of longtime South Florida officer Yesid Ortiz. After FIU police chief Alexander Casas swore Ortiz in, the pair posed for a photo, shaking hands while grinning at the camera. Though the announcement did not mention it, New Times...
VIOLENT BIKERS WANTED: A group of bikers attacked a man on Venetian Causeway, his son had to watch it all

A Miami Beach resident was assaulted by a group of violent bikers while his son was forced to witness the horrifying incident on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. A fun ride home from a Miami Marlins baseball game turned violent when a father was attacked repeatedly by a group of violent bikers on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. The man was assaulted in the presence of his 8-year-old son.
