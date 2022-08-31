Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Family asks for help with solving Miami-Dade murder mystery
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Laura Cuni was murdered in June 2016, police believe she was held hostage, bound, and beaten. It happened at a storage facility off Marlin Road in Cutler Bay where she worked as a manager. Cuni lived in an apartment above the office with her partner.
BSO Announcing Arrest Of Potential Active Shooter
Robert Mondragon is currently being held without bond on numerous charges.
wflx.com
Amber Alert issued for missing Miami-Dade County boy
An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a Miami-Dade County boy who's been missing for nearly a week. Jorge "JoJo" Morales, 6, was last seen on Aug. 27 in the 23700 block of Southwest 184th Avenue in Miami, and a Missing Child Alert was issued four days later. The Florida...
WSVN-TV
2 hospitalized after shooting in Cutler Bay; police searching for shooter
CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots were fired outside of a South Florida bar after a fight broke out in the parking lot. PAtrons at the Sand Bar Sport’s Grill in Cutler Bay saw their fair share of gun violence around 11:30 p.m., Thursday. Police were on the scene...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Miami-Dade seventh grader arrested in connection with school shooting threat
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after allegedly making a school shooting threat, authorities said. The boy, who is in the seventh grade, attends Keys Gate Charter School in Homestead, which was placed on lockdown for hours Thursday after the threat was made. The boy faces...
WSVN-TV
Lockdown lifted at charter school in Homestead after reports of false threat; student taken into custody
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown at Keys Gate Charter School has been lifted. The school, at 2000 SE 28th Ave., was placed on lockdown after the administration received information about a possible threat, Thursday morning. The Homestead Police Department, Miami-Dade Police Department and Fire Rescue arrived at the scene...
WSVN-TV
Police chase across Broward involving armed robbers ends in Boca Raton crash
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase that started in Broward County and is believed to involve subjects in an armed robbery has ended with a crash in Boca Raton. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene in the area of Northwest Spanish River and Broken Sound boulevards, at around 5 p.m., Friday.
WSVN-TV
Charter school in Homestead put on lockdown after reports of potential threat
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Keys Gate Charter School, both the high school and a second smaller school across the street, have been placed on lockdown. The school at 2000 SE 28th Ave. was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after the administration received information about a possible threat. The Homestead Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drive-by shooting under investigation in Lauderhill
MIAMI - A man was injured Saturday morning following a drive-by shooting in Lauderhill. Lauderhill police said the shooting happened at around 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of the 1200 block of NW 31st Avenue after receiving a call regarding a man bleeding from the head.Here is what police said about the shooting:"The initial investigation indicates that the male was standing near a store plaza when a gray vehicle drives by, fires a few rounds in his direction then continues south on NW 31st Avenue. The male suffered an injury to his head and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with minor injuries."Authorities said the victim of the shooting is "not completely cooperating with police.Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Miami man arrested in front of Crossbridge Church on narcotics charges
At about 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, a Key Biscayne police officer was patrolling in the 100 block of Harbor Drive and ran a vehicle tag search for the vehicle in front of him, according to a news release. The officer discovered the driver’s license was suspended and stopped the vehicle at 160 Harbor Drive – in […]
WSVN-TV
Miami Police unveils department’s first Childhood Cancer Awareness vehicle
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department unveiled its first Childhood Cancer Awareness vehicle. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The department also presented a check to the Live Like Bella Foundation from the proceeds collected during the sale of their first Childhood Cancer Awareness badge and coin. The car...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian struck and killed by Brightline train in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Oakland Park. The incident happened south of the FEC rail crossings at Commercial Boulevard, Friday afternoon. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Fire Rescue responded to the scene. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wlrn.org
Commissioner Joe Martinez arrested, a new Broward School Board, and the restoration of a historic hotel
Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez was arrested for two felony charges linked to alleged unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. Unlawful compensation is different to bribery, but the concept remains the same. An elected official is not allowed to accept direct payments from parties they are trying to help. The Miami Herald’s David Ovalle called it a “pay to play”.
WSVN-TV
ATM at Oakland Park Mobil station damaged during attempted robbery; suspect in custody after chase
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said they have apprehended the man responsible for trying to rip off an ATM inside a convenience store at a gas station in Oakland Park, an incident that was recorded on surveillance video and was part of a crime spree that stretched across Broward County and came to a crashing end.
Miami New Times
Miami Beach Workers Suspended, Fired After Coach Drowns at Youth Center
The drowning death of a City of Miami Beach employee has sent ripples through the community, as his family pleads for transparency and the city seeks to clean house at the recreation center where the tragedy struck. The city confirmed today that a seasonal lifeguard at the Scott Rakow Youth...
fortlauderdale.gov
SCAM ALERT: Caller posing as City, demanding payment
The City of Fort Lauderdale has received reports from the public of fraudulent phone calls from an individual claiming to represent the City. These calls are not legitimate and are not coming from the City of Fort Lauderdale. The scam may target those with a City of Fort Lauderdale existing...
WSVN-TV
AMBER Alert issued for missing 6-year-old boy last seen in SW Miami-Dade; arrest warrant issued for father
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy who, authorities said, has not been seen by his mother for nearly a week, and now police have issued an arrest warrant for his father. The alert was issued on Friday for 6-year-old Jorge “JoJo”...
Miami New Times
Miami Police Officer Who Resigned Amid Scandal Hired at FIU
On July 1, the Florida International University Police Department announced its hiring of longtime South Florida officer Yesid Ortiz. After FIU police chief Alexander Casas swore Ortiz in, the pair posed for a photo, shaking hands while grinning at the camera. Though the announcement did not mention it, New Times...
WSVN-TV
Haul of drugs worth $3 million dropped off at Miami Beach Coast Guard station
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A huge haul of drugs have been offloaded at the Miami Beach Coast Guard station. Agents seized about 22 pounds of cocaine and more than 1,200 pounds of marijuana. The street value of the drugs is more than $3 million. The illegal narcotics were found...
calleochonews.com
VIOLENT BIKERS WANTED: A group of bikers attacked a man on Venetian Causeway, his son had to watch it all
A Miami Beach resident was assaulted by a group of violent bikers while his son was forced to witness the horrifying incident on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. A fun ride home from a Miami Marlins baseball game turned violent when a father was attacked repeatedly by a group of violent bikers on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. The man was assaulted in the presence of his 8-year-old son.
Comments / 3