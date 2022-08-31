Read full article on original website
Bulls football drop season opener to Maryland 31-10
COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WKBW) — The University of Buffalo football team fell 31-10 in their 2022 season opener on the road against Maryland. The Terps opened up the game on a 17-0 run before Buffalo's Al-Jay Henderson found the endzone on a 19-yard run towards the end of the first half for the Bulls' first points of the season.
Food Friday – Ike & BG’s Restaurant
Today is Food Friday and joining us today is Steve Butler from Ike and BG’s. He brought with him his baked macaroni and cheese, candied yams, their famous barbecue ribs, green beans and their amazing fried chicken. These are all some of the wonderful things we want to enjoy on Labor Day.
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 2 - September 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The calendar has flipped from August to September. If you're looking for something to do with the family before the school year starts there are plenty of events taking place across the Western New York region. National Buffalo Wing Festival at Highmark Stadium. The National...
Mizuchi Dojo is teaching self defense and "way of the dragon" in Williamsville
BUFFALO (WKBW) — Nestled in next to Glen Falls Park in the Village of Williamsville is a small martial arts school with a big vision. Mizuchi Dojo opened its doors in February of 2021 in an effort to bring the art of self defense to those eager to learn.
Robbie Raugh works out with the AM Buffalo Kids
According to the CDC, children should get 60 minutes of exercise per day. They aren't getting that in a average school day, which leaves it to parents to make sure their children move when they get home. Robbie Raugh joined Emily Lampa and Mercedes Wilson on AM Buffalo, along with their daughters, to show some fun ways to keep the kids active.
The Buffalo City School District says its investigating allegations against a principal at Futures Academy
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Disturbing allegations within the Buffalo school district. A principal accused of sharing harmful messages on her social media. Screenshots shared on twitter allegedly appear to show different tweets that Serena Restivo has either re-posted or liked. She is the head of "Futures Academy" a school for pre-k through 8Th grade.
A fall start to Friday with a summer finish
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mainly clear and cooler start Friday in the mid-50s. There will be a few valleys that log lows in the 40s early Friday morning. Warmer temperatures return for Friday and Saturday afternoons with highs in the 80s. Scattered showers return early on Sunday, mainly a chance north and also south of Buffalo.
A few showers heading for WNY for the rest of the Holiday weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An approaching cold front will increase chances for seeing wet weather in WNY. This system will stall across WNY increasing the chances of showers and t-storms late tonight, tomorrow and Labor Day Monday. The best chance for frequent showers will be across the southern tier, with lesser rainfall amounts in the metro area and northward. There will be plenty of dry time mixed in.
Some students returned to school before Labor Day
CITY OF TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW) — As the calendar flipped to September 1st, it also marked the first day ‘back to school’ for some Western New York students. A few districts and schools returning for the first day of classes, including Andover, Friendship, Lackawanna, Elmwood Franklin, Charter School for Applied Technology, and the City of Tonawanda School District.
Alden Central School District welcomes back students for 2022-2023 school year
ALDEN, ny — Alden Central School District welcomed back students to a new school year on Thursday September 1st. Alden Central Superintendent of Schools Adam Stoltman says the district is eager to welcome back students. "Teachers have had the opportunity for the first time to set up their furniture...
