Saint Joseph, MO

kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests on Friday and Saturday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of multiple individuals in area counties on Friday, September 2nd, and early morning on Saturday, September 3rd. Forty-one-year-old Timothy Lanyon of Carthage was arrested in Caldwell County on September 2nd. He had a warrant from Lafayette County on alleged failure to appear for a moving traffic violation and another warrant from the Higginsville Police Department on alleged failure to appear for a traffic offense. He was also accused of speeding. Lanyon was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center and was reported as bondable.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joe Man Caught With Meth And Warrant

A St. Joseph man is facing felony charges after being caught with methamphetamine and an outstanding felony warrant. The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old St. Joseph resident Reuben J. Chappell was arrested at 10:45 A.M. Thursday on a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, a felony warrant out of Buchanan County for a probation violation, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and for failing to register a motor vehicle.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
houstonherald.com

Texas County fugitive arrested in Illinois

A Texas County fugitive has been arrested in Illinois, authorities said. Leon Davidian of Licking was arrested Aug. 25 by the Troy (Ill.) Police Department. He is held in the Madison County, Ill., jail awaiting extradition. Davidian is wanted on Texas County warrants charging him with failing to register as...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
Saint Joseph, MO
Crime & Safety
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph Man Charged in Death of 6-Year Old Child

ST. JOSEPH, MO – Buchanan County authorities have filed charges against a St. Joseph man in connection to the death of a child in St. Joseph. Dustin L. Beechner is facing charges of felony child abuse resulting in the death of the 6-year old female. He is being held without bond.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KOLR10 News

A colorful new variant of a dangerous drug found in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public about Rainbow Fentanyl, a colorful variation of the drug that health officials say are meant to lure younger people into trying them. “[The drugs], they’re colorful because they kind of create more excitement, and young people are certainly more likely to be influenced by a […]
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

UPDATE: Police Nab Suspect Wanted For Lake Of The Ozarks Homicide

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. -- Police south of Lake of the Ozarks on Thursday arrested a man believed to be the lead suspect in a homicide earlier this week. The Camden County Sheriff received word Thursday night that Jordan Fitzgerald Jones, 32, of Camdenton, was in custody in the Laclede County Jail.
CAMDENTON, MO
kfmo.com

Another Charged in Bone Hole Shooting

(Desloge, MO) Another person is being charged in connection to the shooting at the Bone Hole Swimming Access Area now known as Owl Creek. 17 year old Damian Ingram, of Leadwood, is charged with three counts of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful use of a firearm. According to reports St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the Desloge firehouse about 1:30 am Saturday, January 29th, to reports of a gunshot victim. The investigation into the incident helped detectives find three juvenile suspects who led police to their main suspect, 28 year old Nicholas Fred Buchanan of Leadwood. He was eventually charged with two unlawful use of a weapon charges, three counts of first degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action, after he is alleged to have shot a male juvenile during the incident. He's still being held at the St. Francois County jail. Another man from Leadwood, 18 year old, Lane August Wills, was charged with three counts of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon. He is set for an initial appearance in St. Francois County Court September 7th.
DESLOGE, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Marijuana measure faces tight deadline; St. Louis gets $25 million manufacturing grant

A court decision on whether Missouri's November ballot will include a measure to legalize marijuana is expected within two weeks, as a judge faces a Sept. 13 deadline to rule in a lawsuit seeking to block the measure from the ballot. Meanwhile, strikes hit both of Missouri's biggest cities this week as airline Lufthansa cut flights amid a pilot walkout and Taco Bell workers in Kansas City stopped working to call for higher wages. Plus, the Business Brief podcast is back a rundown of the Missouri business news you may have missed this week.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Missouri judge moves Greitens custody case to Texas

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A child custody case between former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife has been moved to Texas. Sheena Greitens’ lawyer on Monday confirmed to the Kansas City Star that the judge decided the case should continue in Texas, where she is now a public affairs professor at the University of Texas. The judge made her decision closed to the public.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri State Highway Patrol to start counting period for Labor Day Weekend

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) Friday kicks off Labor Day weekend and the Missouri State Highway Patrol will have an increased trooper presence on roads and waters for their counting period. Troopers on the roads will be enforcing Missouri’s speed limit, seat belt, and impaired driving laws, in addition to being available to assist motorists during their participation for The post Missouri State Highway Patrol to start counting period for Labor Day Weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Sheena Greitens scores victory with order shifting custody case to Texas

(Missouri Independent) – A Boone County judge granted former Missouri First Lady Sheena Greitens’ request to move the child custody dispute with her ex-husband to Texas, her attorney confirmed Wednesday. The ruling, issued Friday but still under seal by order of Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider, gives Sheena...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri poised to execute man convicted of crime he committed at 19 years old

This summer marked the 10th anniversary of the Miller v. Alabama, a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision banning mandatory sentences of life without parole for children. The decision recognized that youth are both less culpable for theirs crimes and more capable of rehabilitation than adults, because of significant differences in their brains and behavior. The […] The post Missouri poised to execute man convicted of crime he committed at 19 years old appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Some experiencing long wait times in Missouri for Medicaid services

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Many are waiting months to get Medicaid services. And federal officials say Missouri needs to pick up the pace. Ruthie Becker lives near Kansas City. She has been trying to get her grandson Roman on Medicaid due to some health conditions. She says the whole process is stressful.
MISSOURI STATE

