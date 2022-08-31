Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests on Friday and Saturday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of multiple individuals in area counties on Friday, September 2nd, and early morning on Saturday, September 3rd. Forty-one-year-old Timothy Lanyon of Carthage was arrested in Caldwell County on September 2nd. He had a warrant from Lafayette County on alleged failure to appear for a moving traffic violation and another warrant from the Higginsville Police Department on alleged failure to appear for a traffic offense. He was also accused of speeding. Lanyon was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center and was reported as bondable.
kttn.com
Kentucky man sentenced to 16 Years in a Missouri prison for meth trafficking
A Louisville, Kentucky, man was sentenced in federal court for possessing more than two kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in a rental vehicle after he was stopped on Interstate 44 in Jasper County, Mo. Quennel A. Young, 31, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 16 years and...
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Man Caught With Meth And Warrant
A St. Joseph man is facing felony charges after being caught with methamphetamine and an outstanding felony warrant. The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old St. Joseph resident Reuben J. Chappell was arrested at 10:45 A.M. Thursday on a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, a felony warrant out of Buchanan County for a probation violation, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and for failing to register a motor vehicle.
houstonherald.com
Texas County fugitive arrested in Illinois
A Texas County fugitive has been arrested in Illinois, authorities said. Leon Davidian of Licking was arrested Aug. 25 by the Troy (Ill.) Police Department. He is held in the Madison County, Ill., jail awaiting extradition. Davidian is wanted on Texas County warrants charging him with failing to register as...
mymoinfo.com
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Charged in Death of 6-Year Old Child
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Buchanan County authorities have filed charges against a St. Joseph man in connection to the death of a child in St. Joseph. Dustin L. Beechner is facing charges of felony child abuse resulting in the death of the 6-year old female. He is being held without bond.
A colorful new variant of a dangerous drug found in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public about Rainbow Fentanyl, a colorful variation of the drug that health officials say are meant to lure younger people into trying them. “[The drugs], they’re colorful because they kind of create more excitement, and young people are certainly more likely to be influenced by a […]
Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea
A man charged with first-degree murder claimed self defense in a Howard County courtroom Tuesday morning. The post Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Lawsuit seeking to knock marijuana legalization off Missouri ballot faces tight deadline
Whether or not Missourians will vote this November on legalizing recreational marijuana could be determined next week. Cole County Circuit Court Judge Cotton Walker faces a Sept. 13 deadline to rule in a lawsuit seeking to block the marijuana initiative petition from the ballot. The lawsuit, which was filed last...
lakeexpo.com
UPDATE: Police Nab Suspect Wanted For Lake Of The Ozarks Homicide
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. -- Police south of Lake of the Ozarks on Thursday arrested a man believed to be the lead suspect in a homicide earlier this week. The Camden County Sheriff received word Thursday night that Jordan Fitzgerald Jones, 32, of Camdenton, was in custody in the Laclede County Jail.
kfmo.com
Another Charged in Bone Hole Shooting
(Desloge, MO) Another person is being charged in connection to the shooting at the Bone Hole Swimming Access Area now known as Owl Creek. 17 year old Damian Ingram, of Leadwood, is charged with three counts of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful use of a firearm. According to reports St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the Desloge firehouse about 1:30 am Saturday, January 29th, to reports of a gunshot victim. The investigation into the incident helped detectives find three juvenile suspects who led police to their main suspect, 28 year old Nicholas Fred Buchanan of Leadwood. He was eventually charged with two unlawful use of a weapon charges, three counts of first degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action, after he is alleged to have shot a male juvenile during the incident. He's still being held at the St. Francois County jail. Another man from Leadwood, 18 year old, Lane August Wills, was charged with three counts of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon. He is set for an initial appearance in St. Francois County Court September 7th.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Marijuana measure faces tight deadline; St. Louis gets $25 million manufacturing grant
A court decision on whether Missouri's November ballot will include a measure to legalize marijuana is expected within two weeks, as a judge faces a Sept. 13 deadline to rule in a lawsuit seeking to block the measure from the ballot. Meanwhile, strikes hit both of Missouri's biggest cities this week as airline Lufthansa cut flights amid a pilot walkout and Taco Bell workers in Kansas City stopped working to call for higher wages. Plus, the Business Brief podcast is back a rundown of the Missouri business news you may have missed this week.
KYTV
Missouri judge moves Greitens custody case to Texas
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A child custody case between former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife has been moved to Texas. Sheena Greitens’ lawyer on Monday confirmed to the Kansas City Star that the judge decided the case should continue in Texas, where she is now a public affairs professor at the University of Texas. The judge made her decision closed to the public.
Missouri State Highway Patrol to start counting period for Labor Day Weekend
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) Friday kicks off Labor Day weekend and the Missouri State Highway Patrol will have an increased trooper presence on roads and waters for their counting period. Troopers on the roads will be enforcing Missouri’s speed limit, seat belt, and impaired driving laws, in addition to being available to assist motorists during their participation for The post Missouri State Highway Patrol to start counting period for Labor Day Weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Minor Forcibly Taken to Notorious Agape School in Missouri
Mother arrested after the unlawfully detained minor endured 1,700-mile drive in handcuffs
kttn.com
Sheena Greitens scores victory with order shifting custody case to Texas
(Missouri Independent) – A Boone County judge granted former Missouri First Lady Sheena Greitens’ request to move the child custody dispute with her ex-husband to Texas, her attorney confirmed Wednesday. The ruling, issued Friday but still under seal by order of Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider, gives Sheena...
northwestmoinfo.com
“No Patient Left Alone” Law Now in Place in Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – A new sate law went into effect at the end of August — the law came out of the COVID pandemic, and the healthcare industry’s responds to it.
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of September 5, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the North Missouri region for the week of Sept. 5 – 11. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may...
Missouri poised to execute man convicted of crime he committed at 19 years old
This summer marked the 10th anniversary of the Miller v. Alabama, a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision banning mandatory sentences of life without parole for children. The decision recognized that youth are both less culpable for theirs crimes and more capable of rehabilitation than adults, because of significant differences in their brains and behavior. The […] The post Missouri poised to execute man convicted of crime he committed at 19 years old appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KYTV
Some experiencing long wait times in Missouri for Medicaid services
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Many are waiting months to get Medicaid services. And federal officials say Missouri needs to pick up the pace. Ruthie Becker lives near Kansas City. She has been trying to get her grandson Roman on Medicaid due to some health conditions. She says the whole process is stressful.
