(Desloge, MO) Another person is being charged in connection to the shooting at the Bone Hole Swimming Access Area now known as Owl Creek. 17 year old Damian Ingram, of Leadwood, is charged with three counts of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful use of a firearm. According to reports St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the Desloge firehouse about 1:30 am Saturday, January 29th, to reports of a gunshot victim. The investigation into the incident helped detectives find three juvenile suspects who led police to their main suspect, 28 year old Nicholas Fred Buchanan of Leadwood. He was eventually charged with two unlawful use of a weapon charges, three counts of first degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action, after he is alleged to have shot a male juvenile during the incident. He's still being held at the St. Francois County jail. Another man from Leadwood, 18 year old, Lane August Wills, was charged with three counts of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon. He is set for an initial appearance in St. Francois County Court September 7th.

DESLOGE, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO