Use this interactive map to see when Colorado’s fall foliage will peak
An interactive map predicts when fall foliage will peak throughout the country.SmokyMountains.com. (Denver, Colo) From brilliant gold Aspens to the autumnal hues that fleck Colorado’s mountains, the fall is a nice reminder of why our state is nicknamed “Colorful Colorado.” But as every local knows, fall colors are fleeting, and there’s a precise window when those glowing golds and striking reds appear on chlorophyll-deprived leaves.
September is here! When you can expect Fall weather in Colorado
Southern Colorado is headed closer and closer to fall weather. Here is a look at the average first freeze and snow in our region.
Millions of Birds Currently Migrating Through Colorado
Coloradans may want to consider keeping their outdoor lights turned off for the next few nights, in order to help the millions of birds that are currently migrating through the state. According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Birdcast dashboard, an estimated 2,524,200 birds crossed through Colorado between 7:40 p.m....
What to expect from Colorado's weather in September
September has arrived, and things start to change as we get into the fall. Typically, September is one of the nicest months of the year in Colorado, with pleasant temperatures and less storms.
Drought threatens future of Colorado's $20 billion ski Industry
For a decade the Colorado ski industry has enjoyed a little-known hedge against the Colorado River drought — a deal with Denver that allows resorts to "borrow” water rights when they are making snow in fall so long as they return the snowmelt to the city’s reservoir in the spring.
Would You Believe This Colorado City Is A ‘Top 10 Secret Place’ for Fall Colors?
The fall colors are one of the absolute best things about living in Colorado, so to have an advice website seemingly throw away an opportunity to highlight a great spot, is frustrating. Many people, not just Coloradans, line up their calendars to get out and see the wonderful fall colors...
Did You Know Colorado Used to Have Its Own Redwood Forest?
California may be famous for its giant redwoods, but did you know that Colorado once had a forest filled with these enormous trees too?. Colorado's redwood forest existed approximately 34 million years ago in a region of the southern Rocky Mountains. The prehistoric trees stood around 230 feet tall at 8,500 feet elevation.
What Colorado City Is Ranked Top 10 For Best Views In The Country?
Sometimes having a great view is everything and in Colorado, we're lucky enough to have some amazing views. One Colorado city, in particular, was just ranked Top 10 in the country for best residential views. Colorado City With Best Views. People love having great views. They'll literally pay extra money...
More Mushrooms are Popping Up Around Colorado Lately: Here’s Why
Colorado is a popular place to hunt for mushrooms, and many people do it as a hobby here. More than 5,000 species of mushrooms call Colorado home, ranging in type from edible to poisonous, and even several psychedelic kinds. Those who set out to find them in the wilderness know exactly where to explore, as well as the ideal season and habitat in which certain mushrooms can be found.
Annual tarantula 'migration' begins in southeastern Colorado
As the sun sets and cooler air settles around the state, Colorado's tarantulas will creep around the SE plains in search for love, an annual affair sometimes called a tarantula "migration."
People Say These Are the Most Overrated Attractions in Colorado
Sure, Colorado is known worldwide for some amazing scenery and things to do. Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Rocky Mountain National Park. The Stanley Hotel. Pikes Peak. World class skiing. The list goes on and on. But if you take a deep dive across the World Wide Web, you're going to find...
Colleges & Universities in Colorado, Ranked From Most to Least Expensive
Who hasn't dreamed of being an Astronaut at one time or another? Here's a list of folks who actually made it to space who all have ties to the great state of Colorado. All the Athletes That Once Called Colorado Their Home. We have compiled a list of athletes who...
Labor Day weekend travel: Cheapest gas in Colorado
Gas prices continue to slowly trickle down across the country, including right here in Colorado.
KKTV
Colorado gas prices over a dollar cheaper ahead of Labor Day weekend as compared to 4th of July weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices in Colorado have dropped ahead of Labor Day weekend travel. 11 News spoke with AAA Colorado, which reports gas prices (as of Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022) are only about 16 cents more a gallon than this day last year ahead of Labor Day weekend.
cpr.org
Economists: Southern Colorado looks headed for a recession, but so does the rest of the U.S.
The lingering effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, including inflation and malfunctions in global supply chains, are likely pushing Southern Colorado and the U.S. into a recession in 2023. That was the assessment from economists Thursday at an annual economic forum held in Colorado Springs. Whether the country is already in...
Elk rut means closures at popular destination in Colorado
According to officials at Rocky Mountain National Park, elk rut season will mean annual meadow closures at the popular destination. Starting on September 1, officials will close foot and horse travel off of established roads and designated trails in the areas of Horseshoe Park, Upper Beaver Meadows, Moraine Park, Harbison Meadow, and Holzwarth Meadow. The closures will be in place from 5 PM to 10 AM.
Colorado spot ranked as top 'mom-and-pop' ski resort in country
Popular snowsport-focused website SnowBrains recently asked their readers what their favorite "independently owned mom-and-pop-ski area" was nationwide and two Colorado spots made their published list of nine destinations. The top ranking spot on the list was Silverton Mountain, located in the tiny town of Silverton, Colorado. Known for offering some...
Driver rescued after SUV went off Trail Ridge Road, 500 feet down slope
ESTES PARK, Colo. — Trail Ridge Road was closed Friday — but not because of the weather. The high-altitude road through Rocky Mountain National Park temporarily closed Friday morning for the removal of a vehicle that was off road from an incident Thursday night. About 8:50 p.m., RMNP...
Colorado's Drake Power Plant to Shut for Good After 100 Years: 'Milestone'
The plant's closure comes as part of a Colorado Springs plan to retire all coal power generation by 2030.
This Northern Colorado City Allegedly Has the Worst Drivers
Earlier this year, a new study revealed that Colorado is the seventh-worst state to drive in. So, this got me thinking: which Northern Colorado city has the worst drivers?. With road rage growing across the Centennial State, I knew this question would open a can of worms. Still, against my better judgment, I decided to ask the Internet.
