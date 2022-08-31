ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Use this interactive map to see when Colorado’s fall foliage will peak

An interactive map predicts when fall foliage will peak throughout the country.SmokyMountains.com. (Denver, Colo) From brilliant gold Aspens to the autumnal hues that fleck Colorado’s mountains, the fall is a nice reminder of why our state is nicknamed “Colorful Colorado.” But as every local knows, fall colors are fleeting, and there’s a precise window when those glowing golds and striking reds appear on chlorophyll-deprived leaves.
