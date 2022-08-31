ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Real Girlfriends In Paris’ Stars Tease ‘Stark Differences’ Of Dating Abroad In New Series

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago

Bonjour! Bravo’s new series, Real Girlfriends in Paris, follows six young American women navigating their dating lives, friendships, and careers in Paris. Stars Kacey Margo and Adja Toure spoke to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview and gave us some great teases about the new show which premieres Monday, September 5. They also openly discussed the up and down experience they’ve had dating in Paris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fWgQg_0hd75nJ400
The cast of Bravo’s ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ (Photo: Chris Haston/Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

Adja, who graduated from Cornell University and wants to pivot her career into the beauty industry now that she lives abroad, told us, “Some of the recurring arcs will tend to be about the romance of Paris. There’s also a lot of the friendship aspect to it, like you’ll see those bonds form in real time as they strengthen. American cities, as great as they are, they don’t have the same history and architecture and uniqueness. I think the visuals of our show are definitely going to stand out.”

Kacey, a Southern California native who works as an English teacher in a French classroom, told us that her storyline this season is all about her love for Paris. “I’m really having a relationship with the city itself,” Kacey explained. “Things are going up for me, down for me, coming back up, all around. I’m excited to see it for myself play out and how hard I’ve been fighting to be here, stay here, work here, and live here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AqCh3_0hd75nJ400
‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ star Adja Toure (Photo: Chris Haston/Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

RGIP will explore the dating scene in Paris for the cast and how it’s a very different experience than dating in the United States. Adja definitely learned that this season! “American guys want to bang me, Paris guys will actually give me the time of day and date me,” she told us, adding, “I think that’s a stark difference of being courted versus accosted.” Kacey, meanwhile, embraced dating while the country was closed off from abroad visitors during the COVID-19 lockdown. “That was really fun and cool, to have my own diving board into the Paris dating pool,” she said with a laugh. “But dating is dating. Sometimes it’s fun, and sometimes it’s dating.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z3JcC_0hd75nJ400
‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ star Kacey Margo (Photo: Chris Haston/Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

Now that they call Paris home, Kacey and Adja can confidently push back against the classic misconceptions Americans have about Paris and the people who live there. Adja said, “People aren’t as rude and as mean as you think. The French aren’t rude, they’re just different. It’s a cultural barrier, I don’t think that’s a bad thing necessarily.” Kacey loves living in Paris but admitted that “it’s not always a fairytale” — even if it looks just like one.

Real Girlfriends in Paris also stars Anya Firestone, Emily Gorelick, Margaux Lignel, and Victoria Zito. HollywoodLife will have more interviews with the rest of the cast coming up!

