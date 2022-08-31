September Marks 10 Years In Tulsa For Guthrie Green Park

The Guthrie Green in downtown Tulsa is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Opening in September of 2012 the park has hosted movie nights, community events, and countless concerts over the past decade. Guthrie Green is hosting several events in September to celebrate the occasion and including a birthday bash, an "After Dark Art Market," a movie night, and more.

Executive Director Julio Badin joined News On 6 at 4 to talk more about those events as well as the impact the park has had on downtown.