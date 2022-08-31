Read full article on original website
Elkins City Council discusses water rates
Elkins City Council met Thursday evening and during its regularly scheduled meeting discussed an ordinance concerning water rates.
WDTV
WV Italian Heritage Festival returns after two year hiatus
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Saturday was the second day of the 43rd annual West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival. The 43rd annual Italian Heritage Festival kicked off Friday. The festival returns after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Elizabeth Celluarle says she is just happy that the festival is back and...
Kelly’s reopens in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — A classic Clarksburg restaurant held its grand opening on Friday during the Italian Heritage Festival after the original building was purchased by Harrison County. Kelly’s 2.0 is the successor to Kelly’s Irish Pub, which was previously known as P.J. Kelly’s and operated for 50 years before it closed in 2020. The […]
WTRF
Coal miners help push tourists’ dead electric car in West Virginia
TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Friday, an electric vehicle broke down along Corridor H in Tucker County on its way to a weekend getaway in Davis. Luckily, a group of local coal miners were happy to help. Tucker County’s Senator Randy Smith documented the moment on Facebook. The...
wvpublic.org
Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks
A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
wajr.com
Outdoor recreation rental facility opens in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Adventure WV is now operating the newly constructed outdoor recreation rental facility at the Walnut Street Landing. Residents can now expect expanded recreation opportunities along the Monongalia River. Residents can rent kayaks, paddleboards, PFDs, bicycles, helmets and more. Youth Personal Floatation Devices (PFD) are available, and...
WDTV
Crews respond to structure fire in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Several emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg Friday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. on Scenic View Drive, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities have not reported any injuries in the fire as of 1:10 p.m. The fire reportedly...
CODE BLUE: Students suffer ‘medical issue’ at North Marion HS
A code blue was called at North Marion High School, Thursday, in reference to three students suffering "a medical issue" that has not been disclosed at this time, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.
What to do this Labor Day weekend in north central West Virginia
Labor Day weekend is seen by many as the last weekend of summer. If you're looking for one last hoorah before shifting into fall mode, there are several events planned in north central West Virginia this weekend.
wvde.us
West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition Juvenile Awards Presented At Conference
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition (WVSDT) presented awards to educators and institutions at their recent Juvenile Staff Conference. Administrators acknowledged academic growth and development as well as outstanding teachers who support students housed in juvenile services facilities. The Beckley Center School in Beckley,...
mountainstatesman.com
Taylor County to be site of new battery manufacturing plant
TAYLOR COUNTY—Taylor County will soon be the home of a new manufacturing plant that will bring hundreds of jobs to the area. Months after making the announcement to come to West Virginia, energy startup SPARKZ Inc. announced earlier this week that they would be setting up shop in Taylor County, at the old Fourco Glass location.
WDTV
More than $370,000 raised for disaster relief in W.Va., Ky.
WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - Catholic parishes in West Virginia raised more than $370,000 to support recovery efforts related to the series of natural disasters in southern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky from May to August. Most Rev. Mark Brennan, Bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, said $369,557 was collected at...
Water conservation order in effect in Sistersville until further notice
SISTERSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Sistersville Mayor Bill Rice tells 7News the city has issued a water conservation order until further notice. Mayor Rice says take this issue seriously. The mayor is asking residents not to power wash, wash cars, or use water in any other way that is unnecessary.
connect-bridgeport.com
Multiple Agencies Respond to Harrison County Fire
According to the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department, multiple agencies responded to a structure fire on Thursday in Summit Park. The call for the fire came in at 5:33 a.m. It was on Salvage Street in Summit Park. Summit Park’s VFD led the way joined by Nutter Fort, Stonewood, and...
WDTV
WVU Innovation Corporation welcomes Hope Gas as first tenant
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia University Innovation Corporation announced Hope Gas will be the first tenant in its Chestnut Ridge Road facility. “We are delighted that Hope Gas will be the first tenant in the WVU Innovation Corporation, as we feel their innovation spirit in the energy domain falls well in line with our desire to serve as a catalyst for economic growth,” Stacey K. Armstrong, president of the WVU Innovation Corporation, said. “We look forward to building this new partnership with Hearthstone and to welcoming other innovation-minded businesses into the facility as well.”
Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Co. in Wheeling evacuated
UPDATE (8 p.m.) — Fire crews are no longer on scene. WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — WTRF has confirmed that the Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Company on 18th Street in East Wheeling was evacuated Saturday afternoon. The Wheeling Fire Department is on scene and is investigating a possible chemical leak. 7News is on site and will have […]
Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia this weekend
For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in "National Cinema Day."
WDTV
Citizens Bank of WV named to Top 200 Community Banks in the Nation
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Citizens Bank of West Virginia has been recognized for the third consecutive year in American Banker magazine’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts in the nation. In a recent issue, American Banker ranked Citizens 44th on its prestigious nationwide list, the highest in...
WDTV
Dorothy J. Garrett Kehrer
Dorothy J. Garrett Kehrer, 87, of Clarksburg passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, September 1, 2022 in a local nursing home following a brief illness. She was born in Worthington on November 7, 1934, a daughter of the late Paul Basil and Josephine Elizabeth Blackburn Garrett. She was married to Albert Frank Kehrer on November 12, 1955, who preceded her in death on August 18, 2017 after 61 years of marriage. Surviving are three sons, Frank E. Kehrer and his wife Betty of Buckhannon, Albert P. “Al” Kehrer and his wife Stacey of Bridgeport, and William G. “Bill” Kehrer and his significant other Rhonda Wolfe of Clarksburg; three daughters, Dianna K. Urse of Fairmont, Doris Curley and her husband Tom of Wilmington, NC, and Sue Ellen Beebe and her husband Albert of Alma, WV; 15 grandchildren, Linda Butcher and her significant other Robin Wilson, Christina Wilson, Dean Thorniley, Melinda Backlund, Sunshine Thorniley, Joplin Kehrer, Broden Michael Kehrer, Raeanna Urse, Jay Brandon Urse and his wife Jill Sherman, Brittany Urse, Corey Urse, Katelyn Yost and her husband Christopher, Daniel J. Wilson, Rebecca Flint and her husband Brian, Kristen Bassell and her husband Terry; great grandson, Uriah Bassell and several additional great and great great grandchildren; one sister, Paulette Morgan; two sons-in-law, Clifford Thorniley and Lynn Butcher; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by three daughters, Helen Thorniley and twin daughters Linda and Lana Kehrer; one grandson, Bonn David Kehrer; one sister, Joann Bowen; and one brother-in-law, Philip “Satch” Morgan. Dorothy was the previous owner of City Window Cleaners and was a member of the Wesley United Methodist church in Ellenboro. She was the first female Exaulted Ruler of the Clarksburg Lodge No. 482 B.P.O. Elks, having served two terms, and was a life long volunteer at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center and the WV Veterans Nursing Facility. She was also a member of the Grange Organization. Dorothy loved to sing and play the piano, was an avid WVU and Pittsburgh Steelers football fan and was proudly voted the Ritchie County Belle at the Ritchie County Fair. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to all of Dorothy’s caregivers for their loving care and compassion at the hospitals, nursing facility and at home. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday, September 4, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 11:00 am with Brad Cottrill presiding. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Mon Health, CAMC complete merger into Vandalia Health
MORGANTOWN — Mon Health System and CAMC Health System officially became Vandalia Health at 4 p.m. Wednesday. CAMC Health System President and CEO Dave Ramsey made the announcement Thurs. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
