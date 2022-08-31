ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Comments / 1

Related
WDTV

WV Italian Heritage Festival returns after two year hiatus

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Saturday was the second day of the 43rd annual West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival. The 43rd annual Italian Heritage Festival kicked off Friday. The festival returns after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Elizabeth Celluarle says she is just happy that the festival is back and...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Kelly’s reopens in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — A classic Clarksburg restaurant held its grand opening on Friday during the Italian Heritage Festival after the original building was purchased by Harrison County. Kelly’s 2.0 is the successor to Kelly’s Irish Pub, which was previously known as P.J. Kelly’s and operated for 50 years before it closed in 2020. The […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bridgeport, WV
Government
City
Bridgeport, WV
County
Harrison County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Bridgeport, WV
Business
Harrison County, WV
Government
Harrison County, WV
Business
wvpublic.org

Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks

A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Outdoor recreation rental facility opens in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Adventure WV is now operating the newly constructed outdoor recreation rental facility at the Walnut Street Landing. Residents can now expect expanded recreation opportunities along the Monongalia River. Residents can rent kayaks, paddleboards, PFDs, bicycles, helmets and more. Youth Personal Floatation Devices (PFD) are available, and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to structure fire in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Several emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg Friday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. on Scenic View Drive, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities have not reported any injuries in the fire as of 1:10 p.m. The fire reportedly...
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#The Thrasher Group
mountainstatesman.com

Taylor County to be site of new battery manufacturing plant

TAYLOR COUNTY—Taylor County will soon be the home of a new manufacturing plant that will bring hundreds of jobs to the area. Months after making the announcement to come to West Virginia, energy startup SPARKZ Inc. announced earlier this week that they would be setting up shop in Taylor County, at the old Fourco Glass location.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

More than $370,000 raised for disaster relief in W.Va., Ky.

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - Catholic parishes in West Virginia raised more than $370,000 to support recovery efforts related to the series of natural disasters in southern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky from May to August. Most Rev. Mark Brennan, Bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, said $369,557 was collected at...
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
connect-bridgeport.com

Multiple Agencies Respond to Harrison County Fire

According to the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department, multiple agencies responded to a structure fire on Thursday in Summit Park. The call for the fire came in at 5:33 a.m. It was on Salvage Street in Summit Park. Summit Park’s VFD led the way joined by Nutter Fort, Stonewood, and...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WVU Innovation Corporation welcomes Hope Gas as first tenant

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia University Innovation Corporation announced Hope Gas will be the first tenant in its Chestnut Ridge Road facility. “We are delighted that Hope Gas will be the first tenant in the WVU Innovation Corporation, as we feel their innovation spirit in the energy domain falls well in line with our desire to serve as a catalyst for economic growth,” Stacey K. Armstrong, president of the WVU Innovation Corporation, said. “We look forward to building this new partnership with Hearthstone and to welcoming other innovation-minded businesses into the facility as well.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Co. in Wheeling evacuated

UPDATE (8 p.m.) — Fire crews are no longer on scene. WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — WTRF has confirmed that the Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Company on 18th Street in East Wheeling was evacuated Saturday afternoon. The Wheeling Fire Department is on scene and is investigating a possible chemical leak. 7News is on site and will have […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Citizens Bank of WV named to Top 200 Community Banks in the Nation

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Citizens Bank of West Virginia has been recognized for the third consecutive year in American Banker magazine’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts in the nation. In a recent issue, American Banker ranked Citizens 44th on its prestigious nationwide list, the highest in...
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

Dorothy J. Garrett Kehrer

Dorothy J. Garrett Kehrer, 87, of Clarksburg passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, September 1, 2022 in a local nursing home following a brief illness. She was born in Worthington on November 7, 1934, a daughter of the late Paul Basil and Josephine Elizabeth Blackburn Garrett. She was married to Albert Frank Kehrer on November 12, 1955, who preceded her in death on August 18, 2017 after 61 years of marriage. Surviving are three sons, Frank E. Kehrer and his wife Betty of Buckhannon, Albert P. “Al” Kehrer and his wife Stacey of Bridgeport, and William G. “Bill” Kehrer and his significant other Rhonda Wolfe of Clarksburg; three daughters, Dianna K. Urse of Fairmont, Doris Curley and her husband Tom of Wilmington, NC, and Sue Ellen Beebe and her husband Albert of Alma, WV; 15 grandchildren, Linda Butcher and her significant other Robin Wilson, Christina Wilson, Dean Thorniley, Melinda Backlund, Sunshine Thorniley, Joplin Kehrer, Broden Michael Kehrer, Raeanna Urse, Jay Brandon Urse and his wife Jill Sherman, Brittany Urse, Corey Urse, Katelyn Yost and her husband Christopher, Daniel J. Wilson, Rebecca Flint and her husband Brian, Kristen Bassell and her husband Terry; great grandson, Uriah Bassell and several additional great and great great grandchildren; one sister, Paulette Morgan; two sons-in-law, Clifford Thorniley and Lynn Butcher; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by three daughters, Helen Thorniley and twin daughters Linda and Lana Kehrer; one grandson, Bonn David Kehrer; one sister, Joann Bowen; and one brother-in-law, Philip “Satch” Morgan. Dorothy was the previous owner of City Window Cleaners and was a member of the Wesley United Methodist church in Ellenboro. She was the first female Exaulted Ruler of the Clarksburg Lodge No. 482 B.P.O. Elks, having served two terms, and was a life long volunteer at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center and the WV Veterans Nursing Facility. She was also a member of the Grange Organization. Dorothy loved to sing and play the piano, was an avid WVU and Pittsburgh Steelers football fan and was proudly voted the Ritchie County Belle at the Ritchie County Fair. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to all of Dorothy’s caregivers for their loving care and compassion at the hospitals, nursing facility and at home. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday, September 4, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 11:00 am with Brad Cottrill presiding. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy