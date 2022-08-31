Read full article on original website
Related
Man pleads guilty to chasing victim down street, stabbing him
A man who chased another man down a street and stabbed him was sentenced to 4 years in prison after pleading guilty.
Brown Street Murder defendant enters surprise plea
What started as a bond reduction hearing for one of the four Brown Street Murder defendants ended with an unexpected plea.
Wichita County Sheriff says arrested women aiding terrorist ring
Three females are behind bars in Wichita County after authorities with the Wichita County's Sheriff's office received a tip about a vehicle involved in a theft. It would later be learned that the stolen items were being used to fund a terrorist organization.
kswo.com
Devol man charged in 2021 shooting death of David Hawk
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Devol man charged in connection to a 2021 shooting death has been sentenced. Joe Champion III has been sentenced to 18 years with the Department of Corrections. He pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter in the death of David Hawk. Authorities say Champion was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parents charged with meth manufacture near children
Brian and Heather Langford are both, again, charged with child endangerment and manufacture and delivery of meth.
Former City View tax collector embezzlement trial delayed
After an internal investigation, it was determined there was a shortage of about $340,000 in collected tax revenue.
Local insurance fraud case resolved 10 years later
The case has been moving through the court for about a decade, with constant delays and resettings. On Thursday, it finally came to a resolution.
kswo.com
LPD hoping someone recognizes suspect in Thursday morning shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department released two pictures of who they say is their suspect in a double shooting on Lawton’s east side early Thursday morning. Police released the still images but have not released surveillance video. Neighbors in the area told 7News they think they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kswo.com
Former Duncan Police Lt. attacked by dogs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - " When we arrived on scene we found a man suffering from pretty serious injuries to his arms hands and legs he was unable to stand on his own we had to assist him to an area of safety while we held the dogs at gunpoint”, said Sgt. Bryan Eades.
newschannel6now.com
Convicted murderer accused of having weapon in Allred Unit
WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - An inmate in the James V. Allred Unit who was convicted of murder in 2019 is now facing a charge of possessing a deadly weapon in a penal institution. A Wichita County jury indicted Christopher De La Garza for having a deadly weapon in April....
kswo.com
Lawton pastor speaks on recent gun violence
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This week alone, there have been two shootings. One person was killed and two others were sent to the hospital. “The fact that criminals are getting so bold, and things are happening in broad daylight. Early in the morning when people are out pumping gas or getting coffee that’s tough,” a resident who lives in an apartment complex right next door to where two people were shot said.
Inappropriate photographer and steak stealer make Texoma’s Most Wanted list
Crime Stoppers has released a list of suspects that the Wichita Falls Police Department is currently looking to place under arrest on September 2, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KXII.com
Car robbery leads troopers on multi-county high-speed pursuit, OHP says
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma state troopers chased a man through several counties Wednesday evening after he stole a man’s car from him at gunpoint, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Trooper said a man gave a ride to Kevin Melton, who was walking on the side of the...
Walmart employee steals thousands in cash from registers
A former Texas Walmart employee stole thousands of dollars from multiple registers just four days after she was hired. Police said she was wearing a blond wig at the time.
Third Zach Wood murder defendant seeks lower bond
Murder suspect Ronnie Lang is still jailed on a $1 million bond while two other suspects have had their bonds lowered is now seeking to lower his.
Judge rules Anthony Kienlen held for trial on 2 recent charges
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A judge rules a man facing multiple charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer can be held to face trial on the two most recent charges. Anthony Kienlen’s attorney asked for an examining trial on the additional charges filed in July after Kienlen had earlier been charged with 14 […]
kswo.com
UPDATE: LPD searches for suspect from early morning shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a shooting which happened on the east side of Lawton Thursday morning. According to officials with Lawton Police Department, around 6 a.m. Thursday morning officers were called to a gas station at the corner of Flowermound and E. Gore, following reports of a shooting.
KOCO
Oklahoma assistant professor on leave after accused of trying to meet underage girl
NORMAN, Okla. — An assistant professor at the University of Oklahoma was placed on leave after being accused of trying to meet an underage girl for sex. New documents show Dr. Imran Hasnat Palash sent explicit pictures to a 14-year-old girl and tried to meet up with her. OU...
Warrant arrest leads to large fentanyl seizure
According to WFPD officials, the pills they seized are the same type of counterfeit pills taken by a 20-year-old Wichita Falls girl in April 2022 that lead to her death.
KXII.com
Court documents suggest Faith Lindsey’s accused killer plans to plead guilty
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A man accused of murdering a Pauls Valley girl is expected to plead guilty tomorrow morning at a federal court hearing in Muskogee. Family and friends last saw Faith Lindsey in late October of 2019. On Wednesday - nearly three years later - her suspected killer...
Comments / 0