Duncan, OK

kswo.com

Devol man charged in 2021 shooting death of David Hawk

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Devol man charged in connection to a 2021 shooting death has been sentenced. Joe Champion III has been sentenced to 18 years with the Department of Corrections. He pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter in the death of David Hawk. Authorities say Champion was...
DEVOL, OK
City
kswo.com

LPD hoping someone recognizes suspect in Thursday morning shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department released two pictures of who they say is their suspect in a double shooting on Lawton’s east side early Thursday morning. Police released the still images but have not released surveillance video. Neighbors in the area told 7News they think they...
LAWTON, OK
#Murder#Guilty Plea#Drive Thru#Sentencing#Violent Crime
kswo.com

Former Duncan Police Lt. attacked by dogs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - " When we arrived on scene we found a man suffering from pretty serious injuries to his arms hands and legs he was unable to stand on his own we had to assist him to an area of safety while we held the dogs at gunpoint”, said Sgt. Bryan Eades.
DUNCAN, OK
newschannel6now.com

Convicted murderer accused of having weapon in Allred Unit

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - An inmate in the James V. Allred Unit who was convicted of murder in 2019 is now facing a charge of possessing a deadly weapon in a penal institution. A Wichita County jury indicted Christopher De La Garza for having a deadly weapon in April....
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

Lawton pastor speaks on recent gun violence

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This week alone, there have been two shootings. One person was killed and two others were sent to the hospital. “The fact that criminals are getting so bold, and things are happening in broad daylight. Early in the morning when people are out pumping gas or getting coffee that’s tough,” a resident who lives in an apartment complex right next door to where two people were shot said.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: LPD searches for suspect from early morning shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a shooting which happened on the east side of Lawton Thursday morning. According to officials with Lawton Police Department, around 6 a.m. Thursday morning officers were called to a gas station at the corner of Flowermound and E. Gore, following reports of a shooting.
LAWTON, OK

