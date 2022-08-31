Florida State football: Seminoles would take home this New Orleans-themed trophy with win over LSU

There is a lot on the line for Florida State and LSU in their upcoming showdown Sunday.

For the three-point underdog Seminoles, it’s an opportunity to earn a significant win on the national stage and move closer toward being nationally relevant again.

For the Tigers, it’s a chance for Brian Kelly to make a solid first impression as their new head coach.

But there also is a tangible prize up for grabs.

A trophy.

The Sugar Bowl will present the hardware to the winner of the inaugural Allstate Louisiana Kickoff game – a neutral-site matchup at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans Sunday before a sold-out crowd of 68,400.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

A trophy presentation for the winning team will be held on the field after the game. The Democrat obtained a picture of the New Orleans-themed trophy, which doesn't have an official name and can be seen below.

“The Sugar Bowl Committee has presented a trophy to its champion for the past 88 years,” Allstate Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley told the Democrat in a statement. “As the organizers for the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff, the committee thought it would be fun to present one to the winner of this game as well.

“We are quite pleased with the design and sure think it will make a nice addition to the trophy case of the winning school.”

The Seminoles and Tigers are scheduled to play again next season in another Sunday neutral-site game. They will square off at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Sept. 3, 2023.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: FSU vs. LSU

When/where: Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Superdome in New Orleans

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @CarterKarels on Twitter; @Ehsan_Kassim on Twitter; @JimHenryTALLY on Twitter

