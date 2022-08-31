Read full article on original website
SB Nation
West Ham 1-1 Tottenham: Player ratings to the theme of Spurs summer deadline day signings
It’s deadline day! It’s also a relatively quiet one for Tottenham Hotspur, which feels weird but definitely puts me under a little bit less of the cosh today, so that’s nice. Tottenham had a match yesterday — a 1-1 draw at West Ham United that in a vacuum is a good result but feels like a bad one, both because of the way Spurs played and also because they have yet to put in a really convincing match performance yet this season.
BBC
Aston Villa 1-1 Man City: Man City lacked precision in final third - Pep Guardiola
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his side played a "good game" but "were not precise in the final third" following their 1-1 draw with Aston Villa. MATCH REPORT: Man City miss chance to go top as Villa earn draw. Watch the Premier League highlights on Match of the Day...
BBC
Guardiola on Laporte, dangerous Villa and Haaland 'passion'
Pep Guardiola has spoken to the media before Manchester City's Premier League trip to Aston Villa on Saturday. Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake could be available after recent fitness issues, but Kalvin Phillips is still out with a shoulder problem. Guardiola revealed defender Aymeric Laporte could be out for another...
BBC
Man Utd v Arsenal: Team news
Manchester United could hand £82m signing Antony his debut and Casemiro his first home outing. Anthony Martial is still unavailable because of an Achilles problem. Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard will be monitored after both were hurt in the 2-1 win against Aston Villa. Oleksandr Zinchenko is also...
BBC
James Rowberry: Manager pleased with versatile Newport County squad
Newport County manager James Rowberry believes he has a "competitive squad" following his summer transfer dealings. Midfielder Hayden Lindley's deadline day arrival on loan from Aston Villa took Newport's summer tally of new recruits to 11. And the County boss is particularly pleased with the versatility of his squad. "I...
BBC
Douglas Luiz: Aston Villa reject two Arsenal bids for Brazilian midfielder
Aston Villa have rejected two offers from Arsenal for Douglas Luiz. The 24-year-old scored in Villa's 2-1 defeat at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday. The Gunners were hopeful of doing a deal before the transfer deadline, but saw a second bid of £23m turned down. Villa have been insistent that...
BBC
Southampton sign City's Edozie
Southampton have signed winger Samuel Edozie from Manchester City on a five-year deal. The 19-year-old joined City in 2019 from Millwall as a scholar but was called into the senior team by Pep Guardiola for the 2021 Community Shield. Ralph Hasenhuttl said: "Samuel is another promising young player who brings...
BBC
Liverpool-Newcastle touchline incident - FA reviewing Anfield incident
The Football Association is reviewing an incident where a Newcastle staff member appeared to throw an object towards the Liverpool technical area during the Reds' 2-1 win on Wednesday. Players and staff from both teams clashed after Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner at Anfield. It is unclear if the incident, captured...
BBC
Summer transfer window: the best of social media as deadline day ends
Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizanni said what everyone was thinking about the "madness" of transfer deadline day; Nottingham Forest signed a record 21 players in one window; and clubs went back to the '90s with their player announcement videos. Here are some of the social media highlights from the summer...
BBC
Newcastle co-owners involved in 'scary incident' at Anfield
Newcastle co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley escaped injury in a "scary incident" before Wednesday's Premier League game at Liverpool. A motorbike ridden by two men was driven towards pedestrians near Anfield before the match. Merseyside Police said two men were arrested following the incident. "The bike flew right by...
Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Batshuayi Deal Collapsed
In a day filled with transfers, Nottingham Forest's late move for Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi collapsed near the deadline.
BBC
Warrington heads out on loan
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Midfielder Lewis Warrington has joined League One Fleetwood Town on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old has progressed through the Toffees' youth ranks and made his senior debut against Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup last month.
PSG offloads many players but misses out on signing Skriniar
PARIS (AP) — French champion Paris Saint-Germain offloaded several players Thursday on a busy last day of the transfer window but missed out on signing Inter Milan’s central defender Milan Skriniar. PSG coach Christophe Galtier really wanted another defender so he can rotate his squad properly and the...
BBC
Wrexham officially becomes Wales' seventh city
Wrexham officially becomes a city on Thursday after being awarded the status as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The honour was granted earlier this year, and the official "Letter Patent" confirms city status from 1 September 2022. In all, eight towns were given the new title - at...
U.K.・
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Tribute at Everton v Liverpool game
An image of Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her Liverpool home has been displayed on the big screen at Goodison Park at the Merseyside derby. The nine-year-old was shot and her mother was injured after a gunman chased a man into her home in Dovecot on 22 August.
Bayern held 1-1 at Union, Freiburg takes Bundesliga lead
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich was held to 1-1 at Union Berlin while Freiburg moved to the top of the Bundesliga after outlasting Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 on Saturday. Freiburg is ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund on goal difference. Bayern and Union were still tied on points but in third and fourth place.
