Souths coach Jason Demetriou gets Covid just before crunch game against arch rivals the Roosters - and could miss vital preparations for finals tilt in blow to Bunnies' title hopes

By Shayne Bugden
 3 days ago

South Sydney coach Jason Demetriou has tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the side's last regular season match against the Roosters - with the isolation period sure to create a big stumbling block in the team's preparations for the finals.

The Rabbitohs announced the news on their website on Thursday morning, stating the coach 'tested positive on a RAT on Tuesday which has now been confirmed on a PCR test.

'Jason will miss Friday's match against the Roosters.'

He joins Bunnies hooker Damien Cook in being sidelined by the virus for the crunch match, which could see Souths lock up a home finals game if they win and leapfrog their arch rivals into sixth position on the ladder.

Demetriou (pictured at Souths training) will not be able to fully participate in Souths' finals preparations as he's forced into isolation
The news comes at a bad time for Souths, who are already missing star hooker Damien Cook due to the virus as they try to beat the Roosters to secure a home finals game

Due to isolation rules, Demetriou will also be unable to train the side in person as they prepare for their first game of the finals.

Assistant coach Ben Hornby will take charge of the side for the match against the Tricolours at the new Allianz Stadium on Friday night.

