ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bannock County, ID

Bannock County approves FY23 budget, estimates reduction to levy rate

By Bannock County news release
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LyKXr_0hd75FUU00

Following a public hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, the Board of Bannock County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023 as it is written.

Commissioners Ernie Moser, Terrel Tovey, and Jeff Hough voted to approve the $99,395,616 Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget.

The FY23 budget comprises Bannock County’s operating expenses, as well as the Bannock County Road & Bridge, the Bannock County Ambulance District, and the Bannock County Mosquito Abatement District.

“Our goal is always to remain fiscally conservative without reducing the quality of our services. I feel that we met that goal this year, and I’m very proud of my staff in the Auditor’s Office for their hard work,” said Clerk Jason Dixon.

Despite an increase in expenditures, Bannock County property owners can expect a net decrease in what they pay to Bannock County operations.

Using an estimated levy rate, the Bannock County Auditor’s Office projects homeowners will pay around $113 less per $100,000 of taxable property value. That dollar amount could change based on the official tax levy rate, which will be certified by the State Tax Commission by the fourth Monday in October. Currently, the tax levy rate for FY23 is estimated to be 0.0038, a decrease from FY22’s 0.0049.

“With inflation hitting everyone’s pockets, home prices rising, and life just getting more expensive lately, we were very cognizant of not wanting to add more financial pressure to our community,” said Commissioner Hough.

Among the notable items in the FY23 budget are:

— A market adjustment for employees' wages

— Establishment of an enterprise fund for the East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center

— Funds allocated to update the courthouse security system for easier public access

— Capital improvement projects for the detention center and the Bannock County Fairgrounds in Downey

— Addition of one new full-time position for the Landfill

“In the six years I’ve spent as a Commissioner, I think this is one of the more challenging budgets to build, dealing with ARPA funds, the needs of the county, and inflation. I know it’s not everything we wanted to include, but I think everyone worked hard to find compromises and make this happen, so I’m pleased with where we’re at,” Commissioner Tovey said.

The fiscal year 2023 will begin October 1, 2022, and end September 30, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Retired Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand sworn in as next City Council member

POCATELLO — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Thursday appointed retired Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand to fill one of three vacancies on the Pocatello City Council. Marchand was appointed to fill the seat left vacant by Christine Stevens, who — along with Claudia Ortega and Roger Bray — announced their Sept. 1 resignations last month. “Scott Marchand has lived his life dedicated to the citizens of Pocatello with his service...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello now accepting applications for two vacant City Council positions

POCATELLO — Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad is officially starting his search to fill two empty seats on the City Council. Three vacancies were created when Council Members Christine Stevens, Claudia Ortega, and Roger Bray announced their resignations with an effective date of Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Pursuant to Idaho Code, Blad will then be asking Idaho Governor Brad Little to appoint an individual to fill City Council seat 1, effective...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

A political charade

Let's visit an inconvenient fact, one incorrectly relayed to the Idaho State Journal by city officials and misrepresented in the city of Pocatello's Aug. 29 press release. Fact: Three members of the City Council — Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega and Chris Stevens — announced their resignations on Aug. 19, 2022, effective Sept. 1, 2022.
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Downey, ID
County
Bannock County, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Bannock County, ID
Government
Idaho State Journal

Losing team

Two things have become glaringly obvious with the recent city council debacle. First the lack of transparency with the remaining mayor and council is alarming and needs to change. The citizens of Pocatello deserve better. Second leadership from the sitting mayor is all but nonexistent. Two CFO's and three council members resigning under his watch is very telling. If this was a sports team, I would say it's high time for a coaching change.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Hundreds of acres scorched, Interstate 15 temporarily shut down as wildfires take toll on Southeast Idaho

The Interstate 15 corridor through Southeast Idaho saw several wildfires on Thursday and Friday that scorched hundreds of acres. A blaze that ignited along Interstate 15 on Malad Summit around 5 p.m. Friday resulted in a nearly 20-mille stretch of the freeway from Malad to the Downey area being shut down for about 30 minutes. On Thursday the wildfires near McCammon burned so close to homes that firefighting aircraft were called in to successfully stop the flames. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello artist Ashley Delonas returns to exclusive design conference in Jackson for second year

Last year, Pocatello artist Ashley Delonas reached new heights in her career when she was accepted to an exclusive design show and sold her masterpiece — a 50-pound, five-panel stained glass antler chandelier named “Ascend” — for five digits. That helped set her professional life off in a different direction, and she’s hoping for a repeat this year. The Western Design Exhibit and Sale is held each year in Jackson,...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Dixon
Idaho State Journal

Multiple brush fires on Friday in Southeast Idaho take toll on I-15, shutting down nearly 20-mile stretch of freeway

For the second day in a row, the Interstate 15 corridor in Southeast Idaho saw multiple wildfires on Friday. One of those fires ignited around 5 p.m. along Interstate 15 in the Malad Summit area and resulted in a nearly 20-mile stretch of the freeway from Malad to the Downey area being shut down for over an hour. Three smaller wildfires were reported along Interstate 15 in south Pocatello around...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Firefighters respond to three wildfires in Southeast Idaho

Firefighters are battling three wildfires that have ignited in the McCammon and Inkom areas. The fires were initially reported around 5 p.m. Thursday along Interstate 15 in Inkom and north of McCammon and along Highway 30 east of McCammon. Several local fire departments have responded to the blazes, all of which were still burning as of Thursday night, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported. ...
INKOM, ID
Idaho State Journal

Downard Funeral Home owner released from jail on $20,000 bond; court records shed more light on charges

POCATELLO — The owner of Downard Funeral Home was released from jail just over 24 hours after his arrest following an arraignment Wednesday afternoon at the Bannock County Courthouse. Lance Peck, 47, was released from the Bannock County Jail around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday after posting a $20,000 bond. Sixth District Magistrate Judge David Hooste had set Peck’s bond at $20,000 during an arraignment hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse with...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
kidnewsradio.com

2022 Eastern Idaho State Fair food winners

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s that time of year again where people all consume 10,000 calories in the name of community involvement with zero guilt. On Thursday, the Eastern Idaho State Fair food vendors got together to bring their best and their newest creations to be judged by the media.
BLACKFOOT, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Levy#Tax Abatement#County Road#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Auditor S Office#The State Tax Commission#Fy22
Idaho State Journal

Shoshone-Bannock Tribes to participate in several events at Eastern Idaho State Fair

BLACKFOOT — Who’s ready for Indian Relays, the parade, food, rides and more?! The Eastern Idaho State Fair starts this Friday, Sept. 2, with the State Fair Parade on Saturday at 10 a.m. and the National Indian Relay Races on Sunday (pari-mutuel races start at noon), Monday, Thursday (no pari-mutuel races, get into races free), Friday and Saturday with National Championships. Highlights for this year’s National Indian Relays include a...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

'THING OF NIGHTMARES': Police captain, victim and local funeral home owner reflect on Downard

POCATELLO — The grief of losing a loved one can almost feel insurmountable, but for the families affected by the alleged crimes of Downard Funeral Home owner Lance Peck, death was only the beginning of a gruesome series of events that many will never forget. The recent filing of 63 misdemeanor charges against Peck and his arrest on Aug. 30 has left many local residents hopeful that justice for his alleged disregard of trust and compassion will finally be served. But for others, the damage...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Heat wave to hit East Idaho this week, likely to last through Labor Day weekend

The National Weather Service in Pocatello is predicting a heat wave with possible near-record heat will hit East Idaho this week. The hot temperatures hit Tuesday and are expected to continue through Sept. 6. Due to the potential of record-breaking heat, no precipitation is expected during that period. Temperatures in Pocatello are expected to sit in the high 90s over the next week, with a possible 100-degree day set for...
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
Idaho State Journal

Downard Funeral Home owner arrested on 63 misdemeanor charges

POCATELLO — The owner and director of Downard Funeral Home has been arrested and faces 63 misdemeanor charges for violating the Idaho Mortician’s Code of Conduct, according to a news release from the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office and Pocatello Police Department. Lance Peck, 47, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as he was arriving at his Pocatello home, according to police. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Multiple brush fires burning along Interstate 15 in Pocatello

POCATELLO — Three brush fires are burning along Interstate 15 southbound in Pocatello. The blazes were reported around 2:30 p.m. Friday in south Pocatello and have resulted in the partial blockage of the freeway's southbound lanes between the South Fifth Avenue and Portneuf area exits. The fires have also caused Pocatello police to shut down the South Valley Connector. We have received no reports that the brush fires have thus far resulted in any injuries, evacuations or damage to structures. Motorists should avoid Interstate 15 in south Pocatello until firefighters have the blazes under control. Authorities haven't yet commented on what could have caused the fires.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Brush fires ignite along Interstate 15 between McCammon and Inkom

Firefighters are battling multiple brush fires that ignited along Interstate 15 between McCammon and Inkom. The fires were initially reported around 5 p.m. Thursday and several local fire departments have responded to the blazes. Idaho State Police reported around 6 p.m. that although the brush fires are burning near Interstate 15, troopers have not had to shut down the freeway. ...
MCCAMMON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pedestrian struck by car on Interstate 15 in Pocatello

POCATELLO — An adult female pedestrian was struck by a car on Interstate 15 southbound in Pocatello on Wednesday evening. The collision occurred around 7:10 p.m. in the area of the Pocatello Creek Road exit and temporarily resulted in state police shutting down the right lane of Interstate 15 southbound for about 30 minutes. The woman was rushed to Portneuf Medical Center via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance after being struck...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy