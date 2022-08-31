ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District Board of Trustees approve levy reduction

By Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 news release
 3 days ago

POCATELLO — In a Special Meeting held on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees approved a series of reductions to the district’s ongoing levies funded by local taxpayers.

The following motions passed with unanimous approval:

— Board approved a motion to forego the annual 5% increase for the School Plant Facilities Levy for the 2022-23 School Year.

— The Board approved a motion to reduce the second year of the two-year Supplemental Levy tax request by $2 million.

— The Board approved a motion to maintain the Tort Levy at the fixed value of $229,370.

— The Trustee’s decisions will result in local property tax relief totaling nearly $2.4 million.

“In the unanimous vote, the Board of Trustees and administration agreed that our driving goal has been to find a way to pay it forward by providing relief to local taxpayers that have generously supported the district’s levies for more than sixty years,” said Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Douglas Howell. “We recognized an opportunity to undertake this significant reduction at a time when families may be facing economic challenges due to inflation and increasing costs at the gas pump.”

