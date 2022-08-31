Read full article on original website
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San Antonio
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow Eatery
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the Hyperloop
Police investigating San Antonio high school football team
tpr.org
CPS Energy rebate may be dead as city council wants other options for $50M surplus revenue
The city of San Antonio has revised its proposal to return $50 million in unanticipated CPS Energy revenue this summer, but most of the city council doesn’t seem to be in favor of it. Instead, many council members want to see what else it could be used for with...
San Antonio city staff propose change in CPS Energy bill credit plan to target low-income customers
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio city staff are adjusting its plan to disburse $50 million in CPS Energy revenue back to customers. On Tuesday during a city budget work session, staff presented a revised plan that would still give the $50 million back to customers. The revised plan would...
Click2Houston.com
Texas’ oil and gas industry will produce ‘massive amount’ of toxic wastewater with few reuse options, study finds
Oil and gas extraction in the Permian Basin of arid West Texas is expected to produce some 588 million gallons of wastewater per day for the next 38 years, according to findings of a state-commissioned study group — three times as much as the oil it produces. The announcement...
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San Antonio
Who are the best organizations to work for in San Antonio?. Thanks to a recent report conducted by Forbes, now we know. Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile a list of America’s Best Employers By State. They surveyed over 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees.
foxsanantonio.com
'Baby boxes' for parents wanting to anonymously turn over infants gaining support
SAN ANTONIO - Parents who want to leave their infants at Safe Haven locations might soon have more options. At least half of the San Antonio City Council members are pushing to expand the Safe Haven Program that allows parents to anonymously turn over their infants. By adding baby boxes at locations across the city, the goal is to reduce the number of infants that are abandoned by parents who may not want them or don't believe they can care for them.
'We're being invaded': Neighbors make a stink over toilet stench
SAN ANTONIO — 89-year-old Doloris "Mama Dee" Williams said in the 1940s at her childhood home, they would sit on the porch and count the different colored cars that passed as a game. She said she would like to sit outside now and enjoy the evenings and wave to...
How the proposed bus from Austin to San Antonio stacks up to other major cities
Other cities use buses and rail lines.
Rising cost of living leads to high demand for rent assistance
SAN ANTONIO — The increasing cost of living is driving thousands of Texans to seek financial assistance from state and local organizations. In San Antonio, Catholic Charities Programs Manager Lizzy Perales said they are seeing record numbers of clients, most of them seeking help paying their rent and utilities.
KSAT 12
The top 10 commercial San Antonio water users
SAN ANTONIO – The largest consumers of water in San Antonio use an extraordinary amount of water throughout the year — but it is only a fraction compared to residents. According to the Water City SA FAQ section, commercial, industrial, and institutional users account for about 29% of San Antonio Water System usage each year.
Three San Antonio coffee spots make Yelp’s Top 100 Coffee Shops in the U.S. and Canada list
The Alamo City is repped by Theory Coffee Company, Brevity Coffee and Cajun Coffee Shack in the rankings.
tpr.org
San Antonio's share of massive state transportation plan released
San Antonio's share of a newly adopted $85 billion statewide transportation plan is around $5.1 billion, according to the governor's office. The funding under the Texas Department of Transportation's Unified Transportation Plan or UTP for the next 10 years will pay for projects to relieve traffic congestion on I-35, Loops 410 and 1604, and U.S. 90.
San Antonio lunch institution W.D. Deli launches pay it forward program
W.D. Deli diners can opt to contribute to the fund at checkout.
Armed group says they will guard the Cenotaph
SAN ANTONIO — Volunteers with This is Texas Freedom Force say they are considering sending armed guards to stand watch at the Alamo Cenotaph, especially during overnight hours. The group has been advocating for increased protection at the monument after two graffiti attacks. One of its leaders said they...
Drought leads to strain on New Braunfels, Central Texas water supply
Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, which affects 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. New Braunfels Utilities has been in Stage 3 drought restrictions for 73 days as of publication, and water levels in the Edwards Aquifer dropped to levels not seen since 2014.
KSAT 12 introduces San Antonio to the station's newest reporter
KSAT 12's new hire is already getting a warm welcome from viewers.
Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs with new location. Burger Boy’s sixth location — and first outside of the city limits — opened on August 31.
KSAT 12
Travelers at San Antonio airport experiencing delays, cancellations ahead of holiday weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The travel industry is trying to get back on track as the Labor Day holiday weekend kicks off. Fifty-five thousand flights in the U.S. since the Friday before Memorial Day and nearly a quarter of U.S. flights overall have been delayed this summer, according to FlightAware.
San Antonio Current
This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
If one has a house built in the scenic Texas Hill Country, it makes sense one would want to enjoy the view. At least that might explain why this four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home near Joint Base Camp Bullis has a watchtower jutting up from its center. Windows all around the three-story turret provide panoramic views of the lush trees on the five-acre property, which was recently listed for $1.3 million.
Circle K locations in San Antonio offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel
The offer starts at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
This Texas House Has Something Insanely Stunning on Its Property
This house has something amazing on its property. In fact, if you wanted to you could probably charge friends and family to come and see this insanely stunning thing on this property. This 4 bedroom and 3 bath house is located on a 2.56-acre lot that has...are you ready? The...
