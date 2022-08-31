JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The CDC has given its recommendation for a new round of COVID-19 booster shots, this one focused on the dominant BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron. “It contains two different strains,” Sullivan County Regional Health Department medical director Dr. Stephen May said. “Of course the original strain that all the original vaccine was based upon, and then also one of the omicron variants that has been the predominant circulating strain.”

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO