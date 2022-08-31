ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesburg, KY

wcyb.com

Escaped Scott County inmate captured, police say

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: The Scott County Sheriff's Office said escaped inmate Corey Lee Harber has been captured. According to a Facebook post by the department late Monday, Harber was taken into custody by a neighboring jurisdiction. We'll have updates as they become available. --- The Scott...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Loved ones concerned about the upkeep of Lebanon cemetery

LEBANON, Va. (WCYB) — Citizens are concerned regarding the upkeep and maintenance of a cemetery in Lebanon. More than 50 people showed up to the Ketron Memorial Gardens Monday to voice their concerns. Most of us here do our own upkeep and maintenance of our loved ones' sites and...
LEBANON, VA
wcyb.com

Where to get new COVID-19 boosters in the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The CDC has given its recommendation for a new round of COVID-19 booster shots, this one focused on the dominant BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron. “It contains two different strains,” Sullivan County Regional Health Department medical director Dr. Stephen May said. “Of course the original strain that all the original vaccine was based upon, and then also one of the omicron variants that has been the predominant circulating strain.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Food City to kick off School Bucks Challenge this week

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City is once again pledging $700,000 to schools through the School Bucks Challenge. For every $1 you spend at a Food City store using your ValuCard, you receive 1 point. Those points can be linked to a school of your choice. To make sure your school is linked to your card, you can do so by clicking this link.
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

Labor Day marks unofficial end to summer boating season

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A rainy Labor Day may have deterred some people from spending time on area lakes, but Jake Boatright, Laurel Marina and Yacht Club General Manager on South Holston Lake, told News 5 the season has been one to remember. "Fuel prices and rainy weekends have...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Jewel Bell retires from King University after 70 Years of Service

BRISTOL, Tenn--A beloved staff member is retiring from King University after serving for nearly half of the school's 155-year history. According to the university, Jewel Bell began working at King in 1952, a year when Elizabeth II became Queen, Eisenhower defeated Truman, Mother Teresa opened her first hospice home, and Hemingway published “The Old Man and the Sea.”
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

5 Star Student: Sharing the part

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Getting up on stage isn't for everyone - unless you're Mason White. He's been participating with Theatre Bristol since 2017. Now, he shares his passion for performing with younger kids each weekend. "It's really freeing, it makes me feel good that I can portray the personality...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

DeBerti wins inagural Bristol 1000

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The first-ever Bristol 1000 on Sunday, as part of Cleetus and Cars, was captured by Brad DeBerti, the social media influencer and TV personality on Discovery Channel. The two-day event at The World's Fastest Half Mile was put on by YouTube star Cleetus McFarland. Drivers...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals to have new date in 2023

The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals will have a different date in 2023. The NHRA announced their full season schedule on Monday and the Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway will be June 9-11 in 2023. This is a week earlier than the traditional Father's Day weekend races. The NHRA will...
BRISTOL, TN

