Okaloosa County, FL

WEAR

Jury finds man charged in Cantonment murder not guilty

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A jury has found Jonathon Hobbs not guilty of premeditated murder. Hobbs faced a life sentence after he admitted to shooting and killing Danny Blackmon in February of 2021 on Lawson Lane in Cantonment. Hobbs testified that Blackmon approached him in an aggressive manner and said...
CANTONMENT, FL
niceville.com

Fort Walton Beach police search home, arrest two

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Two individuals from Fort Walton Beach have been arrested by the Fort Walton Beach Department following a search of their home for drugs, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department has announced. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, on Tuesday, detectives with its...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death in Florida Forestry Services Camping Area in Ebro

Washington County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a death in the Florida Forestry Services camping area in Ebro, FL. On August 30, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm, Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene following information that a body had been found deceased. Upon...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

WCSO asks for help identifying body found at Ebro campsite

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is actively investigation a death in the Florida Forestry Service camping area in Ebro. WCSO investigators said they responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30th, after receiving information about a deceased body. The remains...
EBRO, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Missing and endangered woman last seen in Cantonment

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen Saturday morning. Angelica Vanessa Galaviz, 27, was last seen at 4:30 a.m. on the 2500 block of Southern Oaks Drive in Cantonment. Deputies say Galaviz may have her one-year-old son, King...
CANTONMENT, FL
WEAR

Deputies searching for grand theft suspect in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a grand theft suspect Wednesday afternoon. As of 4:30 p.m., deputies, K-9s and Florida Highway Patrol troopers are on scene at Massachusetts Ave. and Mobile Hwy. Authorities are also searching in the area of Char Bar Dr. According...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Man charged in Cantonment murder claims self-defense

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Milton man charged with a fatal shooting last year in Cantonment went on trial Thursday. The state says it was a premeditated murder of an unarmed man. The defense says it was a case of self-defense. Danny Blackmon was shot and killed as he approached...
CANTONMENT, FL
WEAR

Deputies arrest man wanted for Pensacola Beacon gas station shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have arrested the man wanted for Tuesday's shooting at a Beacon gas station in Escambia County. Escambia County Jail records show Shannon Wheat Jr., 21, was booked into jail at 1:05 p.m. Thursday. He's charged with Attempted Homicide and Deadly Missiles. The shooting took place...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Stolen kitten reunited with owner; Pensacola man arrested in Mississippi

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola man accused of stealing a car with a kitten inside was arrested Thursday in Mississippi, while the kitten has been reunited with its owner. Hancock County (Mississippi) Sheriff's Office jail records show Leif Danenmann, 33, was arrested by Bay St. Louis PD and booked just before 1:30 a.m.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Overturned vehicle fire near Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shared some incredible footage of firefighters working to put out a fire from an overturned vehicle on FL123 and 85 South near the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport via a Facebook post from the OCSO. First responders responded to the scene of a “rollover traffic crash” […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Two charged with stealing thousands from 70-year-old

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people spent $8,000 on a 70-year-old man’s debit card to buy an inflatable swimming pool, a gourmet barbecue, and other items, according to authorities. “A Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigation revealed that the 70-year-old victim previously resided with the suspects Charles Victor...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrest Three Teens at Chipley High School Football Game for Drugs, Other Charges

On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a potential fight and altercation to occur at a Chipley High School Football game. In the course of two successive altercations, five teens were trespassed from the school property and three teens were arrested on varying charges of drug possession, trespassing and disruption of school function.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL

