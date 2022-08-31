Read full article on original website
WEAR
Jury finds man charged in Cantonment murder not guilty
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A jury has found Jonathon Hobbs not guilty of premeditated murder. Hobbs faced a life sentence after he admitted to shooting and killing Danny Blackmon in February of 2021 on Lawson Lane in Cantonment. Hobbs testified that Blackmon approached him in an aggressive manner and said...
niceville.com
Fort Walton Beach police search home, arrest two
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Two individuals from Fort Walton Beach have been arrested by the Fort Walton Beach Department following a search of their home for drugs, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department has announced. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, on Tuesday, detectives with its...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death in Florida Forestry Services Camping Area in Ebro
Washington County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a death in the Florida Forestry Services camping area in Ebro, FL. On August 30, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm, Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene following information that a body had been found deceased. Upon...
WJHG-TV
WCSO asks for help identifying body found at Ebro campsite
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is actively investigation a death in the Florida Forestry Service camping area in Ebro. WCSO investigators said they responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30th, after receiving information about a deceased body. The remains...
WEAR
Pensacola man charged following bomb threat at Escambia County grocery store
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was charged with the bomb threat Thursday morning at an Escambia County grocery store. Iian Burney, 38, is charged with threatening to bomb and simple assault. Burney was arrested and booked into Escambia County Jail. He is being held on $16,000 bond. ---------
WEAR
Deputies: Missing and endangered woman last seen in Cantonment
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen Saturday morning. Angelica Vanessa Galaviz, 27, was last seen at 4:30 a.m. on the 2500 block of Southern Oaks Drive in Cantonment. Deputies say Galaviz may have her one-year-old son, King...
WEAR
Deputies searching for grand theft suspect in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a grand theft suspect Wednesday afternoon. As of 4:30 p.m., deputies, K-9s and Florida Highway Patrol troopers are on scene at Massachusetts Ave. and Mobile Hwy. Authorities are also searching in the area of Char Bar Dr. According...
WEAR
Man charged in Cantonment murder claims self-defense
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Milton man charged with a fatal shooting last year in Cantonment went on trial Thursday. The state says it was a premeditated murder of an unarmed man. The defense says it was a case of self-defense. Danny Blackmon was shot and killed as he approached...
Police investigating more than 20 gunshots heard overnight in Crestview
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Multiple Crestview residents awoke to strings of gunshots Thursday morning in different neighborhoods. Crestview Police said the shots were fired between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. after a car chase on multiple residential streets. Major Andrew Schnieder with Crestview PD said shots fired calls came in before 2 am off Redstone […]
WEAR
Deputies arrest man wanted for Pensacola Beacon gas station shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have arrested the man wanted for Tuesday's shooting at a Beacon gas station in Escambia County. Escambia County Jail records show Shannon Wheat Jr., 21, was booked into jail at 1:05 p.m. Thursday. He's charged with Attempted Homicide and Deadly Missiles. The shooting took place...
WEAR
UPDATE: Okaloosa County deputies ID van driver, say no threat to community
UPDATE -- 3:30 P.M. OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies say there is no threat to the community in regards to an alleged incident involving a suspicious white van in Niceville on Tuesday. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the van has been located and identified.
Okaloosa Co. school bus rear-ended, 1 student in hospital: Florida Highway Patrol
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one student is in the hospital after a van rear-ended an Okaloosa County School Bus on I-10 westbound at around 5:10 p.m. Friday night. According to the release, a white cargo van “failed to keep a safe distance behind the school bus,” and hit […]
WEAR
Stolen kitten reunited with owner; Pensacola man arrested in Mississippi
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola man accused of stealing a car with a kitten inside was arrested Thursday in Mississippi, while the kitten has been reunited with its owner. Hancock County (Mississippi) Sheriff's Office jail records show Leif Danenmann, 33, was arrested by Bay St. Louis PD and booked just before 1:30 a.m.
WEAR
Deputies: Man breaks into Escambia County Little Caesars, falls through ceiling
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Milton man is charged with breaking into an Escambia County Little Caesars, stealing items and damaging the store. Deputies arrested Chad Corn, 35, Saturday morning. He's charged with burglary and larceny. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at the Little Caesars...
Overturned vehicle fire near Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shared some incredible footage of firefighters working to put out a fire from an overturned vehicle on FL123 and 85 South near the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport via a Facebook post from the OCSO. First responders responded to the scene of a “rollover traffic crash” […]
WEAR
Tate High grad accused of rigging homecoming election intends to file lawsuit
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Emily Grover, the Tate High School grad accused of rigging the 2020 homecoming queen election, intends to file a lawsuit against the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Escambia County Public Schools. In the Notice of Intent, Grover claims she was falsely arrested and her civil...
mypanhandle.com
Two charged with stealing thousands from 70-year-old
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people spent $8,000 on a 70-year-old man’s debit card to buy an inflatable swimming pool, a gourmet barbecue, and other items, according to authorities. “A Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigation revealed that the 70-year-old victim previously resided with the suspects Charles Victor...
WEAR
Police arrest 2 at Fort Walton Beach home known as fentanyl hotspot
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Police arrested two people Tuesday at a Fort Walton Beach home that authorities say is used for the use and distribution of fentanyl. Fort Walton Beach Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at 57 Silva Dr. NW. "With assistance from the...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrest Three Teens at Chipley High School Football Game for Drugs, Other Charges
On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a potential fight and altercation to occur at a Chipley High School Football game. In the course of two successive altercations, five teens were trespassed from the school property and three teens were arrested on varying charges of drug possession, trespassing and disruption of school function.
WEAR
Report: Okaloosa County man used lighter to burn woman's poodle
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Okaloosa County man was arrested Thursday after using a lighter to burn a woman's pet poodle, according to an arrest report. Ryan Cayton, 32, is charged with animal cruelty for the incident that took place in January. According to an arrest report, Cayton left burns...
