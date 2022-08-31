Read full article on original website
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
These airlines and airports have the most flight delays and cancellations
Using data from the Department of Transportation's Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS), KXAN took a look at which airports and airlines have seen the most delayed and cancelled flights this year.
CBS Austin
Travis County ESD No. 2 to unveil first-of-its-kind fire truck in Central Texas
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A first-of-its-kind fire truck in Central Texas is expected to make its debut in the upcoming weeks. Travis County ESD No. 2 is expected to unveil its new blocking apparatus built to save lives when firefighters are working incidents on major highways. What makes this new...
austin.com
Top Free Austin Events Happening This Weekend: September 2 through September 4, 2022
Labor Day weekend is here y’all, and there are plenty of FREE things to do in Austin! Rain or shine, we have you covered to have the best weekend. This list contains a mix of family-friendly and adult focused Austin events. Friday, September 2nd | From 9 to 5...
Drying continues tonight with spotty storms Sunday
Sunday and Labor Day Monday continue to trend drier, but still a 30% chance for pop up storms exists each afternoon and evening. -- Nick Bannin
Officials urge caution as local wildfires spike in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
A grass fire burned several acres off Cele Road, east of Pflugerville, on July 14. (Courtesy Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2) Local data shows Williamson and northern Travis counties are experiencing more wild and grass fires so far in 2022 than in the same time frame during any of the last five years.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Scores Top 3 Real-Estate Cities
North Texas has one of the hottest, in-demand real estate markets, with three cities topping the list for best in the country. Frisco, Allen, and McKinney were ranked as the top three best cities to buy a home, according to WalletHub’s “Best Real Estate Markets” survey. The...
One-week rain totals exceed 6 inches in some communities
Camp Mabry and Austin-Bergstrom have recorded more rainfall in the last two weeks than either rain gauge had in the previous three months combined.
Cedar Park family says nearby development is causing flooding around their home
Laura McNabb went before the the Cedar Park City Council back in February to share her concerns on the flooding. This because she fears an upcoming development project could worsen runoff. At this meeting, the council had planning and zoning staff explain to Laura they had no liability for the flooding because of the location of their home.
From New Braunfels to Round Rock, check out 100 commercial permits filed recently in the Austin metro
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundups help identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Texas area ranked among best places in US for remote work
Remote work is becoming ever-so-popular in corporate America and around the country more and more employees are seeking out remote or hybrid jobs instead of in-office jobs.
ktswblog.net
Several commercial permits filed in Texas, aiding economic development in San Marcos
Under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), ten commercial projects have been filed in cities in central Texas. Out of the 10, four are located in San Marcos. The projects are either new construction, renovations, or alterations that will progress economic development in the San Marcos community. Current...
Things to do in Austin this Labor Day weekend
Enjoy summer music with lakeside views all weekend long at longtime Lake Austin hangout Mozart’s Coffee Roasters. Free acoustic performances kick off Thursday and run throughout the weekend. All weekend | 📍Mozart's Coffee Roasters, 3825 Lake Austin Boulevard Swing by Jo’s Red River for a coffee and pet some pups along the way to start your weekend. All pets are adoptable, and 20% of drink sales go to the Austin Humane Society.
UPDATE: BCRUA pipeline leaks, member cities looking to plan for immediate repair
Leander and Cedar Park city officials provided an update about the repair on the leak in the BCRUA raw water line found Aug. 8 at the Aug. 25 and Sept. 1 council meetings. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) City officials in Leander and Cedar Park are recommending immediate repair on the...
austincountynewsonline.com
Texas’ Housing Market Shows Signs Of Cooling Down After The Pandemic Drove It To New Heights
After years of sharp rises in home prices and stiff competition to buy a home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas housing market is starting to cool off. Until recently, buyers competing for a limited supply of homes routinely had to pay more than the asking price and make offers on the spot. Now there are more homes for sale in Texas than at any time since fall 2020 — when the state’s pandemic housing crunch kicked off in earnest.
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
CBS Austin
Program for free at-home COVID tests ends, UT expert weighs in
A complex situation is getting even more complicated as the federal government halts their free COVID-19 testing program. The website says that this is due to lack of funding from Congress. "Most of the data got now is underreported so most people get tested at home, but they are not...
11 businesses now open or coming soon to Round Rock
From new dining options to a CBD shop to kids haircuts, several new businesses are already open or coming soon in Round Rock. Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie opened Aug. 5 at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, next to Lonestar Kolaches. Delizioso offers sandwiches, soups, salads, sorbetto, gelato and other specialty items. 512-505-8123. Facebook: Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie.
Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant famous for funny roadside sign expanding into New Braunfels
Owners of El Arroyo are planning a multi-unit expansion across the Lone Star State, starting with the New Braunfels location.
Proposed public transportation route connecting San Antonio and Austin aims to ease congestion on I-35
SAN ANTONIO — Roughly 80 miles apart, I-35 – one of the state's most congested highways – is the quickest route connecting San Antonio and Austin. A $1.5 million proposal for a pilot program would support a public bidirectional bus route along the corridor. Diane Rath, executive...
The Thirsty Chicken aims to bring new concept, relaxed environment to Leander
Clifton Lott Jr. and Sandra Lott opened The Thirsty Chicken in October 2021. (Courtesy The Thirsty Chicken) Family-owned chicken spot and daiquiri bar The Thirsty Chicken opened in October with the goal of introducing a new concept to Leander. “We really wanted to bring some flavor to Leander,” Marketing Manager...
