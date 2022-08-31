ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

dallasexpress.com

North Texas Scores Top 3 Real-Estate Cities

North Texas has one of the hottest, in-demand real estate markets, with three cities topping the list for best in the country. Frisco, Allen, and McKinney were ranked as the top three best cities to buy a home, according to WalletHub’s “Best Real Estate Markets” survey. The...
Community Impact Austin

From New Braunfels to Round Rock, check out 100 commercial permits filed recently in the Austin metro

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundups help identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Austonia

Things to do in Austin this Labor Day weekend

Enjoy summer music with lakeside views all weekend long at longtime Lake Austin hangout Mozart’s Coffee Roasters. Free acoustic performances kick off Thursday and run throughout the weekend. All weekend | 📍Mozart's Coffee Roasters, 3825 Lake Austin Boulevard Swing by Jo’s Red River for a coffee and pet some pups along the way to start your weekend. All pets are adoptable, and 20% of drink sales go to the Austin Humane Society.
austincountynewsonline.com

Texas’ Housing Market Shows Signs Of Cooling Down After The Pandemic Drove It To New Heights

After years of sharp rises in home prices and stiff competition to buy a home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas housing market is starting to cool off. Until recently, buyers competing for a limited supply of homes routinely had to pay more than the asking price and make offers on the spot. Now there are more homes for sale in Texas than at any time since fall 2020 — when the state’s pandemic housing crunch kicked off in earnest.
CBS Austin

Program for free at-home COVID tests ends, UT expert weighs in

A complex situation is getting even more complicated as the federal government halts their free COVID-19 testing program. The website says that this is due to lack of funding from Congress. "Most of the data got now is underreported so most people get tested at home, but they are not...
Community Impact Austin

11 businesses now open or coming soon to Round Rock

From new dining options to a CBD shop to kids haircuts, several new businesses are already open or coming soon in Round Rock. Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie opened Aug. 5 at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, next to Lonestar Kolaches. Delizioso offers sandwiches, soups, salads, sorbetto, gelato and other specialty items. 512-505-8123. Facebook: Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie.
