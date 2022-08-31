BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be more summer-like, with partly sunny skies, and highs in the low 80s. A slow-moving cold front will start to affect the region overnight, with some showers north. Sunday, expect mostly cloudy skies. The front will bring scattered showers, especially south. There is the chance for thunderstorms south. High temperatures will range from the 60s near the Canadian border, to the low 80s near the Massachusetts border. A low pressure will then ride along the front and bring additional showers for Labor Day, especially south. It will be on the cool side, with highs in the 60s.

