WCAX
Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh Public Works officials have announced another water boil order, this time it’s in Iowa Circle. Public works crews say it’s because of a water main repair taking place. The order affects homes two through 46 on Iowa Circle.
mynbc5.com
Strong storms across Northern New York prompt state of emergency
WESTPORT, N.Y. — Strong storms across Northern New York prompted calls for a state of emergency in Moriah and Westport, New York. Clean-up and power restoration efforts were ongoing Wednesday following Tuesday's storms. Town Supervisor Ike Tyler said the damage was quick, happening in a matter of five minutes.
WCAX
VTrans I-89 culvert repairs aimed at future climate resiliency
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Work continues on Interstate 89 in Richmond on a major project to repair a culvert that undermined a section of the highway earlier this year. It’s part of an effort to not only make repairs but build resiliency for a changing climate. Massive metal sheets...
WCAX
Vt. State Park campgrounds near capacity for Labor Day weekend
The Vermont State Police hope to open their new barracks in Williston by next fall. Appointments are available for the Mpox vaccine for select Vermonters. Applicable Vermonters will be able to sign up for the Mpox vaccine. Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York. Updated: 9 hours...
mychamplainvalley.com
City of Plattsburgh to implement new parking policy
Plattsburgh, NY — Downtown Plattsburgh will soon be seeing some big changes, from parking to new construction. Beginning in October, paid parking for the lots downtown will be enforced but the free two hour on-street parking remains free. Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said his office has received many complaints about...
WCAX
Travelers take to the highway for last gasp of summer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Travelers are expected to hit the highway this Labor Day weekend, but high gas prices continue to modify some folks’ plans. “Sixty percent of Americans said that high gas prices and inflation were affecting their summer travel and they were going to travel less in summer and through Labor Day, and 80% said they needed to save money,” said Daniel Goodman with AAA Northern New England.
VTrans to encourage ‘zipper merge’ starting next week for I-89 Richmond exit construction
Due to backups, motorists can expect a new traffic pattern around the culvert replacement project south of Exit 11 starting Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: VTrans to encourage ‘zipper merge’ starting next week for I-89 Richmond exit construction.
colchestersun.com
A high-maintenance turtle: Research project at Colchester beach seeks to save a rare Vermont turtle community, the spiny softshell turtle
Once a week, University of Vermont grad student Destini Acosta hikes through the woods to a secluded area at the Colchester Point Fishing Access Area to a crime scene. The victims: any of three different kinds of turtles. The culprit: raccoons. Acosta is conducting a field research project for UVM...
WCAX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be more summer-like, with partly sunny skies, and highs in the low 80s. A slow-moving cold front will start to affect the region overnight, with some showers north. Sunday, expect mostly cloudy skies. The front will bring scattered showers, especially south. There is the chance for thunderstorms south. High temperatures will range from the 60s near the Canadian border, to the low 80s near the Massachusetts border. A low pressure will then ride along the front and bring additional showers for Labor Day, especially south. It will be on the cool side, with highs in the 60s.
boatlyfe.com
ACBS 20th International Boat Show
Burlington, Vermont, and Lake Champlain will play host to the 20th annual International Boat Show and 45th Annual Meeting this September, with the boat show taking to the water September 9-10 at the Burlington Harbor Marina and Burlington Boathouse Marina, and the meeting scheduled for September 8, 2022. Set on...
WCAX
Downtown Plattsburgh to charge for parking starting in October
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - People who park in downtown Plattsburgh will have to start paying for parking beginning Oct. 11. This applies to downtown lots where the city installed multi-space parking meters. For the past several months, the mayor’s office and city staff have worked to implement the new paid...
WCAX
Book chronicles century of Champlain Valley Fair in photos
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A new book marks the 100-year anniversary of the Champlain Valley Fair through the photographs taken over the years. Steve Mease’s new book “Champlain Valley Fair” chronicles how the fair has and hasn’t changed over the century since opened for its first four-day run in the Essex Junction in 1923.
willistonobserver.com
Downed oak tree closes Mountain View Rd
A strong thunderstorm that rolled through Williston with lightning and hail the afternoon of Friday, August 26 split a large oak tree at the home at the corner of Route 2A and Mountain View Road. A portion of Mountain View Road was closed as public works crews cleared debris from the road.
suncommunitynews.com
Storm damage shuts down Essex County roads
Numerous roads closed in Moriah, Westport, Essex and Crown Point. WESTPORT | A National Weather Service warned storm cell blew through Westport Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 30, part of a huge system that stretched from the Canadian border to Louisiana. Fierce wind twisted tree tops, sheared the tops off some large...
mynbc5.com
State breaks ground on $24M Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — The State of Vermont broke ground on the new Vermont State Police Field Station in Williston on Friday morning. The new field station will be located on Route 2A, south of the Interstate 89 on-ramps. Officials said the current Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston is...
Addison Independent
Neighbors wary of state plans for Middlebury airport
The Vermont Agency of Transportation’s (VTrans) vision for the Middlebury State Airport — a blueprint that includes the potential addition of nine new aircraft hangars, lighting, an improved aircraft taxi-lane and a new road — is raising concerns among neighbors who must already contend with noise and the visual impacts of the airfield off Airport Road.
A federal program pays for funerals for victims of Covid. Few Vermonters are using it.
The FEMA program has received applications related to just one-third of the people statewide who have died of the virus, according to its own data. Read the story on VTDigger here: A federal program pays for funerals for victims of Covid. Few Vermonters are using it..
mynbc5.com
Seward Family Restaurant in Rutland set to close permanently
RUTLAND, Vt. — A staple in the Rutland community is closing its doors on Sunday, after 75 years of business. Tom Seward, the owner of the Seward Family Restaurant, announced his retirement earlier this week. Originally opened in 1947 by his father, the restaurant started as a dairy and...
WCAX
Construction crews hit gas pipe in Burlington, interrupt service
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gas is making progress getting customers back online after construction crews severed a line in Burlington Tuesday. Crews working on the Champlain Parkway hit the pipe Tuesday morning, cutting off gas to 200 customers in the South End. Parts of Flynn Avenue, Lake Forest Drive, Southwind Drive and Oak Beach Drive were affected.
lakeplacidnews.com
EYE ON BUSINESS: Passing of the torch at Adirondack Awards
LAKE PLACID — New business owners Tyler Merriam and Nick Prechel are continuing the decades-long legacy of a community shop in Lake Placid, an opportunity they say was made possible by the support of the local community. Merriam and Prechel are now the third owners of Adirondack Awards, which...
