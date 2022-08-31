ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

Lake City police conducting Labor Day weekend DUI checkpoints

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police will be out in force this Labor Day weekend. Officers will have DUI checkpoints around the community Saturday night. There will be at six locations within the city. These checkpoints are part of the Lake City Police Department’s Strategic Traffic Enforcement Program,...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

City of Newberry unveils plans for new sidewalks

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Newberry will make it easier and safer to walk in the area with new infrastructure improvements. The Florida Department of transportation and Newberry officials are going to create sidewalks on State Road 27. . In a post, Newberry mayor Jordan Marlowe says it will...
NEWBERRY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Worthington Springs, FL
City
Lake City, FL
Columbia County, FL
Government
City
Fort White, FL
City
Suwannee, FL
Lake City, FL
Government
County
Columbia County, FL
City
Santa Fe, FL
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
L. Cane

This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."

State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Heavy rain continues to saturate area

Alachua County Parks and Open Space Department has closed all the Jonesville and Veterans Memorial Parks sports fields until Monday, Sept. 5. The decision to close the field protects the turf from damage because of the heavy rainfall, the county said. “Sports turf is very delicate, and whenever you get...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County buys 605 acres west of Hawthorne

Alachua County has purchased a 605-acre tract adjacent to its Phifer Flatwoods Preserve off County Road 2082, just west of Hawthorne, for $1.5 million, according to a release on Tuesday. Bought on Friday through the Alachua County Forever program, the new purchase will run along two miles of the Lochloosa...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Florida Gateway College#Three Rivers#Labor Day Weekend#Columbia County Report#The Santa Fe River#Bass Pro Shops
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for panhandling on W. Newberry Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rebecca Lynn Ruffner, 37, was arrested yesterday afternoon for panhandling on a median on W. Newberry Road. Ruffner was reportedly standing on a median with a sign asking for money at 7600 W. Newberry Road at 2:45 p.m. yesterday when she was arrested. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy who arrested her wrote that Ruffner has been warned in the past about obstructing traffic and unlawful use of a State transportation right-of-way.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
QSR magazine

The Human Bean Opening in Lake City, Florida, in October

Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 4506 SW Heritage Oaks Circle, Lake City beginning Wednesday, October 5. Customers are invited to come to get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville’s first RV resort is officially open

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first recreational vehicle resort in the city of Gainesville has opened. The Santa Fe Palms RV Resort is a brand new RV park at 3013 N.E. 53rd Ave. The business is locally owned and operated. It offers a number of amenities for guests including a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Weekend Planner 9/3

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - College football returns to Gainesville this weekend, but it’s not the only game in North Central Florida. Mike Potter has your Weekend Planner for all of this weekend’s events.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Firefighters evacuate Gainesville hotel due to smoke

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at a hotel in the southwest part of the city. Crews arrived at Stayble Select on Southwest 13th Street where they found smoke coming from the fourth floor. Firefighters evacuated the building while they searched for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
denisesanger.com

Why You Need To Visit Suwannee County Florida

Sometimes we get so focused on planning on the next vacation destination that we often overlook the beauty right in our backyard. For me this is Live Oak located in beautiful Suwannee County, Florida. Live Oak Florida was established prior to 1861 and is the County Seat of Suwannee County....
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Summer storms strike hard on Nassau County infrastructure

County roads are having a tough time holding up. Development, climate change and lack of resources or timely upkeep all factor into deteriorating infrastructure. Everyday weather shouldn’t cause roadways to become impassable, yet that’s the situation. “Bear with us on the rain,” Nassau County Commissioner Thomas Ford said...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy