Jacksonville police chief placed on administrative leave following ‘allegation’
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Police Department Chief has been placed on administrative leave, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The police department shared the following statement: “The City of Jacksonville administration office received an anonymous allegation against the Chief of Police, Joe Williams. Upon communicating this allegation to Chief Williams, he graciously requested to be […]
1 person cited for illegally taking alligator in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person was cited after confessing to illegally taking an American alligator after game wardens found a dead alligator in an Anderson County creek last month. On Aug. 17, a game warden responded to a call about a dead alligator in Squirrel Creek located on...
Tyler, TX Police Are Looking for These Men. Do You Recognize Them?
Earlier today, the Tyler, Texas Police Department shared the photos of several people who were allegedly involved in acts of theft at two local businesses. Do you recognize any of them?. These were actually two separate alleged incidents of theft. Read on to learn a few more details regarding each...
Student taken into custody after gun found in backpack at Tyler High
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In a letter sent Tuesday to parents, Tyler ISD officials said a student was found to have a weapon in their backpack at Tyler High. Tyler ISD Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines confirmed that the weapon found was a gun. “An investigation is currently ongoing. The student was taken into custody and […]
easttexasradio.com
Congressional Candidate Jrmar Jefferson Threatened
East Texas congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson said a 70-year-old white man threatened him while he pumped gas in Longview’s Sam Club on Wednesday. The man said he should hose him down with gasoline and set him on fire. Instead, the candidate called the Longview Police Department. Jefferson also hopes to access the video footage at the gas station because the other man “fled the scene.” “We cannot let that deter us. We’re going to keep registering voters,” said Jefferson. Jefferson, Democratic candidate, and Republican candidate Nathaniel Moran are running to fill the vacant seat of Louis Gohmert for District 1.
Upshur County District Clerk suspended after petition for removal
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A temporary order signed by a judge has suspended Upshur County District Clerk Karen Bunn on Thursday, effectively removing her from office. Following the order, Nicole Hernandez, who won a March primary election for the position is now acting as the district clerk. Bunn has been placed on suspension pending litigation, […]
KLTV
Man allegedly sets fire, threatens Longview fire official
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man was taken into custody after officials say he set a fire at a Longview apartment complex. According to the Longview Fire Department, they got a call about 2:30 p.m. Thursday about a fire that had been started at Longview Square Apartments on Pine Tree Road. The fire burned part of a fence and some brush near the apartments.
CBS19 EXCLUSIVE: Mother claims daughter was threatened by student with gun at Tyler High School
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler High student was taken into custody after school officials say the student brought a gun on campus. A parent who has a daughter attending the high school claims the suspect threatened to use the gun on her child. "He told her he's shoot her...
Motorcyclist dead in Longview after crash involving fire engine
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a Thursday evening crash involving a Longview fire engine. Officials said an initial investigation showed a fire engine was traveling west on Alpine Road and “failed to yield right of way turning onto E. Ann Drive in front of the motorcycle which was traveling East […]
TYLER POLICE: Portion of Troup Hwy. closed following crash
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says they are currently working a one-vehicle crash that has closed down all northbound lanes of a portion of Troup Hwy. Police say the crash occurred in the 1300 block of Troup Hwy. near American State Bank. Drivers are asked to slow...
Police: 1 arrested after high-speed chase involving stolen vehicle in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — One person has been arrested after a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle in Smith County on State Highway 64 Friday, according to police. Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said during a routine traffic stop around 11 a.m. an officer checked the license plate and the car fled. Police said the car was stolen.
Tyler man accused of fatally striking pedestrian indicted on intoxication manslaughter
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of fatally striking an 18-year-old pedestrian while driving intoxicated on State Highway 64 in April was recently indicted. Justin Pierce, 29, was indicted on charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and causing an accident involving a death during a Smith County grand jury session on July 21.
Tyler police could see upgrade to tasers, body cams with new budget proposal
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department could be getting millions of dollars worth of new equipment - all in the form of upgraded tasers and brand new body-worn cameras. If approved, the new equipment would be covered by the city budget with a funding price of $2.6 million over the next five years.
REJOICE DRIVERS!: Gas gets below $3 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — As prices continue to fall, gas in Tyler has officially gotten below $3!. Sam's Club, located at 2025 S SW Loop 323, gas station has posted $2.98 for regular gas as of Friday, Sept. 2. Also, the Walmart gas station at 450 S SE Loop 323...
Tyler ISD: High school student could face charges after weapon found inside their backpack
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler High School student could face charges after Tyler ISD said a weapon was found in their backpack on Tuesday. In a letter to parents, Tyler High Principal Claude Lane said after searching the student's backpack, they located a weapon "with no immediate threats to students" and the student was detained.
Henderson County officials searching for man who tried to assault woman, exposed himself to another
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who reportedly tried to assault a woman and exposed himself to another woman. According to the HCSO, around 2 p.m. on Friday, a white man tried to physically assault a young woman who was walking along LA Acres Rd., north of Athens.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Lindale beats Pine Tree 40-17
LINDALE, Texas — The Pine Tree Pirates went head-to-head with the Lindale Eagles in the second week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Lindale came away with the win, defeating Pine Tree, 40-17. Click the video above for the highlights.
Watch This TikToker Roast Lufkin, Texas
I have had a really great time, up until now, laughing at Ralph The Comedian roast towns all over Texas. Now the spotlight has been shown on my own hometown. Lufkin made his list of "Cities In Texas You Don't Wanna Visit", and he is a little harsh on L town. This is part three of his series focusing on Texas, and Lufkin got his now famous denotation "Cause There Ain't A Damn Thing To Do Dawg!".
3 accused of stealing catalytic converter from truck arrested in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Three people accused of cutting and stealing a catalytic converter out of a person's truck in Rusk County Monday afternoon have been arrested. April Corley, Wesley Bromley and Jarod Brown were booked into the Rusk County Jail and each charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Gilmer defeats Kilgore 40-26
GILMER, Texas — The Kilgore Bulldogs went head-to-head with the Gilmer Buckeyes in the second week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Gilmer came away with the win, defeating Kilgore, 40-26. Click the video above for the highlights.
