ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Jacksonville police chief placed on administrative leave following ‘allegation’

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Police Department Chief has been placed on administrative leave, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The police department shared the following statement: “The City of Jacksonville administration office received an anonymous allegation against the Chief of Police, Joe Williams. Upon communicating this allegation to Chief Williams, he graciously requested to be […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Jacksonville, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
easttexasradio.com

Congressional Candidate Jrmar Jefferson Threatened

East Texas congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson said a 70-year-old white man threatened him while he pumped gas in Longview’s Sam Club on Wednesday. The man said he should hose him down with gasoline and set him on fire. Instead, the candidate called the Longview Police Department. Jefferson also hopes to access the video footage at the gas station because the other man “fled the scene.” “We cannot let that deter us. We’re going to keep registering voters,” said Jefferson. Jefferson, Democratic candidate, and Republican candidate Nathaniel Moran are running to fill the vacant seat of Louis Gohmert for District 1.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Man allegedly sets fire, threatens Longview fire official

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man was taken into custody after officials say he set a fire at a Longview apartment complex. According to the Longview Fire Department, they got a call about 2:30 p.m. Thursday about a fire that had been started at Longview Square Apartments on Pine Tree Road. The fire burned part of a fence and some brush near the apartments.
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Paid Leave#Administrative Leave
CBS19

TYLER POLICE: Portion of Troup Hwy. closed following crash

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says they are currently working a one-vehicle crash that has closed down all northbound lanes of a portion of Troup Hwy. Police say the crash occurred in the 1300 block of Troup Hwy. near American State Bank. Drivers are asked to slow...
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS19

REJOICE DRIVERS!: Gas gets below $3 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — As prices continue to fall, gas in Tyler has officially gotten below $3!. Sam's Club, located at 2025 S SW Loop 323, gas station has posted $2.98 for regular gas as of Friday, Sept. 2. Also, the Walmart gas station at 450 S SE Loop 323...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Lindale beats Pine Tree 40-17

LINDALE, Texas — The Pine Tree Pirates went head-to-head with the Lindale Eagles in the second week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Lindale came away with the win, defeating Pine Tree, 40-17. Click the video above for the highlights.
LINDALE, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Watch This TikToker Roast Lufkin, Texas

I have had a really great time, up until now, laughing at Ralph The Comedian roast towns all over Texas. Now the spotlight has been shown on my own hometown. Lufkin made his list of "Cities In Texas You Don't Wanna Visit", and he is a little harsh on L town. This is part three of his series focusing on Texas, and Lufkin got his now famous denotation "Cause There Ain't A Damn Thing To Do Dawg!".
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

3 accused of stealing catalytic converter from truck arrested in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Three people accused of cutting and stealing a catalytic converter out of a person's truck in Rusk County Monday afternoon have been arrested. April Corley, Wesley Bromley and Jarod Brown were booked into the Rusk County Jail and each charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Gilmer defeats Kilgore 40-26

GILMER, Texas — The Kilgore Bulldogs went head-to-head with the Gilmer Buckeyes in the second week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Gilmer came away with the win, defeating Kilgore, 40-26. Click the video above for the highlights.
GILMER, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy