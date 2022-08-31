Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Woman Connected to Infamous Green Bay Murder Pleads Insanity
The woman accused in a brutal murder case in Green Bay has pleaded insanity. Taylor Schabusiness was in Brown County Court yesterday (September 1st) when she entered the plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. A Brown County judge had previously deemed Schabusiness competent to stand...
WBAY Green Bay
Two hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute; Florida man arrested
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say two people were wounded Friday evening in an accidental shooting. According to police, a 70-year-old man from Grand Chute and a 67-year-old woman from St. Augustine, Florida, were both struck when a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired at about 7:15 P.M. on the 800-block of W. Northstar Dr.
Second man suspected in April Green Bay homicide now in Brown County Jail
A second suspect in a Green Bay homicide that happened in April is now in custody, according to Brown County Jail records.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: 3rd suspect in Green Bay murder captured
Drugs laced with fentanyl are blamed for record overdose deaths. The complaint says Joshua Gann had vodka cranberries and most of a large bottle of Nyquil. Green Bay police emphasize safety on first day of school. Updated: 19 hours ago. Police are increasing patrols in school zones to remind drivers...
wearegreenbay.com
Man charged with stealing from Green Bay U-Haul unit, falsely says items were at his parents
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Algoma is facing six charges after allegedly stealing items from a storage unit in Green Bay and was found with multiple bolt cutters, a broken lock, wire snips and other items. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on...
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah man gets 2 life sentences for killing grandparents as a teen
The campground in Suamico opened in June and was a hit with campers. Kraus gets 2 life sentences for grandparents' murders with chance for parole. Kraus's family made emotional appeals to the judge for the earliest parole date. Updated: 22 minutes ago. The Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary, marking...
radioplusinfo.com
9-3-22 fdl man charged in connection with family dollar parking lot shooting
A Fond du Lac man has been charged in connection with a shooting incident in the Family Dollar parking lot that injured a Fond du Lac woman. Twenty one year old Christopher Bell made his initial Fond du Lac Court appearance Friday on multiple charges including attempted first degree intentional homicide, recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and six counts of bail jumping, all as a repeat offender. Bail was set at $500,000 cash. Police chief Aaron Goldstein says Bell had gotten into an argument the day before the August 27 shooting, and by happenstance ran into the same group the next day at the Family Dollar store. Goldstein says store employees say the group tried the de-escalate the situation and leave in their vehicles, when the suspect started shooting. The victim , a 32 year old Fond du Lac woman, received a non life-threatening gunshot wound in her lower extremities. Goldstein says two officers on patrol witnessed the shooting, chased the suspect and took him into custody at gunpoint. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 11.
wearegreenbay.com
License plate readers helped catch suspect: Green Bay Police
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say Alejandro Cantu was caught thanks to the help of license plate readers across the city of Green Bay, Wisconsin. You might remember, Green Bay police started using the readers for a trial period that began this summer. And, it turns out, those cameras are helping solve all sorts of crimes.
spectrumnews1.com
Group turns weed covered patch into pollinator habitat
DE PERE, Wis. — A group of volunteers in the Green Bay area have turned a patch of land full of weeds into a pollinator habitat. Northeaster Wisconsin Master Gardeners, with the blessing of the City of De Pere, started building a garden along the De Pere Riverwalk and Wildlife Pier in 2015.
16-year-old De Pere girl dies following crash in Calumet County
The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl from De Pere, authorities said. The passenger of the vehicle was a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Jonah O. Carrico, 22, Two Rivers, Deliver Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of park on 2/9/18, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of six (6) years. That is three (3) years initial confinement, followed by three (3) years extended supervision, concurrent with all sentences presently being served. The defendant is found eligible for both the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. The defendant has credit for 603 days. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) any other counseling, treatment, assessments as recommended by the agent; 4) assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 5) AODA assessment and follow through; 6) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination; 7) Maintain absolute sobriety; 8) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same.
Fox11online.com
Two separate Fond du Lac crashes hospitalize two people
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Two people have been hospitalized following two separate crashes in Fond du Lac. The first crash happened Friday night around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Scott and Mill Streets. Police say it appears a person riding a scooter was trying to cross Scott Street,...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman charged with fourth OWI, possession of THC
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 51-year-old female from the City of Green Bay was arrested on Wednesday by the Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, her fourth offense. On Wednesday morning, a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol observed...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay elementary school closes, several classrooms flooded
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One elementary school in the Green Bay Area Public School District is closed on Friday following a water pipe break that left the school with flooded classrooms and no running water. The Martin Elementary School posted on its Facebook page that the school is...
WBAY Green Bay
Two people receive life threatening injuries in Fond du Lac incidents, investigations underway
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating two overnight incidents. Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to an incident on Friday around 9:16 p.m. at the intersection of Scott and Mill Streets. According to preliminary information, the person was hit by a 53-year-old Fond du Lac resident driving westbound on Scott St.
seehafernews.com
Teenaged Green Bay Homicide Suspect May Try to Have Case Moved to Juvenile Court
A Green Bay teen connected to a homicide from earlier this year may be asking to have his case moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson was 15 years old when he allegedly shot and killed a man outside of the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason Streets back in February.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay woman, awaiting court date for OWI, arrested again for Operating While Intoxicated
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who’s awaiting her plea hearing on an OWI charge in Marinette County was arrested again Wednesday morning for OWI. A state trooper says Amy Lance, 51, was seen making unsafe lane deviations on Highway 41 in Oconto County. The trooper said she showed signs of impairment, and after she was given a field sobriety test she was arrested for OWI 4th offense -- but it might become her fifth. Online court records show she has a plea hearing in October for OWI (4th Offense) in neighboring Marinette County.
radioplusinfo.com
9-1-22 fdl man charged with homicide
A Fond du Lac man has been charged in the shooting death of a Fond du Lac man last month. Thirty two year old Timothy Brown made his initial court appearance Wednesday on charges of first degree intentional homicide and felon in possession of a firearm in the August 20 shooting death of 40 year old Brandon Johnson. Johnson was found dead in the 200 block of Marquette Street with multitple gunshot wounds. Bail was set at $1 million cash. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 9. Brown was arrested August 22 following the execution of a search warrant at a West Cotton Street residence.
Fox11online.com
Woman convicted, sentenced for neglect at foster home
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A woman who operated a foster home with her son was convicted Tuesday of neglect due to the conditions there. Barbara Peterson, 63, pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child, as party to the crime. Winnebago County Judge Daniel Bissett sentenced her to 270 days in jail.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police say student safety an “extra priority” as kids prepare for 1st day of school
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say student safety is an “extra priority” entering the state of the 2022-2023 school year. Police made that declaration in a media release Wednesday afternoon where they announced a partnership with Green Bay Area Public School District. The first day...
