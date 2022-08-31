Ohio State football rants on Ryan Day, Jim Tressel, C.J. Hicks and more: Buckeye Talk Podcast

Read full article on original website
Students gather outside Ohio Union, seek Ohio State’s acknowledgment of Donovan Lewis’ death and end of ties with CPDThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: If Buckeyes ain’t first, they’re lastThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Fleming a ‘game-time decision,’ three unavailable on status report against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister aims to ‘make the most’ of new opportunity in familiar defense at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Which mascot head did Lee Corso pick between Ohio State football and Notre Dame on ESPN’s College GameDay?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A new college football season means another year of watching Lee Corso throw on the mascot heads of teams as he picks the winners of games and the Ohio State-Notre Dame game is up first. The Buckeyes will host the Fighting Irish Saturday in a primetime game...
Ohio State football vs. Notre Dame: Game Time Decisions for the 2022 season opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State kicks off the 2022 season with a top-five matchup against Notre Dame as a team with legitimate national title aspirations. But that doesn’t mean it’s without questions. One good game won’t put to rest any worries fans may have about the Buckeyes, but...
Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba leaves Notre Dame game with apparent injury
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football is currently playing Notre Dame without one of the nation’s top receivers. Jaxon Smith-Njigba left the game briefly when his helmet came off, per NCAA rule, during OSU’s second series. He re-entered the game, but left again and was on the sideline when Emeka Egbuka scored on a 31-yard catch-and-run from C.J. Stroud.
LeBron James, son Bronny headline Ohio State football’s star-studded guest list for season opener against Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football brought out the stars for its season-opening game against Notre Dame, with LeBron James headlining its list of guests. The four-time MVP and current Los Angles Laker was accompanied by his son Bronny, who is a four-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, rated as the nation’s No. 41 player and No. 10 combo guard.
Ohio State football vs. Notre Dame preview: Everything you need to know before kickoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud and Ohio State open the 2022 season on Saturday night at home vs. Notre Dame, led by former Ohio State linebacker Marcus Freeman, who will make his head coaching debut. Here is everything you need to know before kickoff. Game information. Who: No. 5...
Which Ohio State football players are unavailable against Notre Dame?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football may be without one of its projected starting receivers Saturday against Notre Dame. Julian Fleming was listed as a game-time decision on OSU’s availability report. He is the only scholarship player listed who was not already ruled out for the game.
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame football FREE live stream: How to watch, TV | C.J. Stroud, Marcus Freeman
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes open the 2022 NCAA college football season at home against a Notre Dame team led for the first time by former OSU linebacker Marcus Freeman. Kickoff on Saturday night is at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: DirecTV...
Which Ohio State football coaches are on the sideline vs. Notre Dame, and who is in the press box?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jim Knowles will call the defense from the coaches’ booth in the press box in his Ohio State football debut against Notre Dame on Saturday night. Knowles played coy early in the week, refusing to disclose where he would set up for the season opener and beyond. He said he had been both on the sideline and in the press box in the past. His only preference is “what works best.”
Gene Smith: “I love my alma mater, but we gotta kick their (expletive)-- Ohio State’s first Skull Session of the 2022 season before their game against Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith is a proud graduate of Notre Dame, but on Saturday evening, there was no doubt where his allegiances lie. “I love my alma mater,” Smith said, “but we gotta kick their ass tonight.”. Smith spoke at the request of...
Ohio State will always make a 12-team College Football Playoff, but is that good? Doug Lesmerises
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- In a 12-team college football playoff, which is now happening by 2026 at the very latest and possibly as early as 2024 or 2025, Ohio State is always going to make it. And by always, I mean maybe not always ... actually, I mean always. The new...
Ohio State AD Gene Smith on Ohio Stadium playoff games: ‘We will adjust and host if necessary’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football fans might have the chance to one day shiver through a home playoff game after all. As first reported to Buckeye Talk Subtext subscribers, Smith told cleveland.com Friday his position on hosting a game at Ohio Stadium has changed. While he previously talked about possibly moving such a game indoors, that is no longer his stance.
College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams by 2026, or possibly earlier
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The wave of change across the college football landscape will officially include a new playoff format. The College Football Playoff announced Friday that its Board of Managers voted to increase the playoff field from four to 12 teams. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported the development.
Watch the trailer for Ohio State football’s 2022 season opener against Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s season-opener against Notre Dame may be the biggest season opener in program history. Both are ranked at top five teams in the preseason Associated Press top 25 poll. Both teams are trying to prove some things while setting a tone in their own ways. The games on primetime television with ESPN’s College GameDay in town. Plus, Marcus Freeman’s said enough about his alma mater this offseason that fans ready ready to have those words thrown back in his face.
Ohio teen shoots stepfather, says he ‘had to protect my family’
WEST LIBERTY, Ohio — An 18-year-old male shot and killed his stepfather on Tuesday, telling investigators he had to do it because the man was threatening the teen and his family members. “I had to stop him. I had to protect my family,” the teen said in a call...
Man flashes a handgun after asked if he works in store: Bainbridge Township police blotter
BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Weapon offense, Chillicothe Road: Police were called 10:30 a.m. Aug. 26 after a younger man threatened another shopper by showing him a gun concealed in his trouser waistband in the parking lot at the Giant Eagle store. The dispute began inside the store when the one shopper, 73, asked the younger man if he worked there. Name calling between the two ensued before they separated and finished their shopping. When the older man went to his car the younger one was waiting for him and threatened him before leaving in his vehicle. Police are investigating and looking to speak with the younger man.
