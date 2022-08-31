Ohio State football rants on Ryan Day, Jim Tressel, C.J. Hicks and more: Buckeye Talk Podcast

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Weapon offense, Chillicothe Road: Police were called 10:30 a.m. Aug. 26 after a younger man threatened another shopper by showing him a gun concealed in his trouser waistband in the parking lot at the Giant Eagle store. The dispute began inside the store when the one shopper, 73, asked the younger man if he worked there. Name calling between the two ensued before they separated and finished their shopping. When the older man went to his car the younger one was waiting for him and threatened him before leaving in his vehicle. Police are investigating and looking to speak with the younger man.

BAINBRIDGE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO