ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Repairs begin on Bradley Avenue sewers

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c6jtw_0hd72YuQ00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A road in Champaign is now reduced to one lane in each direction in order to accommodate storm sewer repairs.

Repairs started on Bradley Avenue near Hedge Road on Wednesday and are expected to last until 4 p.m. on Friday. Westbound traffic was shifted into one eastbound lane while eastbound traffic is still flowing through the other eastbound lane. Traffic at the intersection of Bradley and Hedge will remain unaffected by this work.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes of travel whenever possible. Those who do drive through the construction zone are asked to do so with caution.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Champaign road closures for railroad repairs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–To complete repairs at five railroad crossings, Norfolk Southern Railroad will be closing a few streets. Officials said the following streets will be closed to complete repairs: • Fifth Street just south of Washington Street• Phillips Drive just north of Washington Street• Walnut Street about halfway between Columbia Avenue and North Street• Bradley […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Crash closes Champaign County highway Friday morning

PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has temporarily closed a highway in Champaign County early Friday morning. State Police report that Illinois Route 130 is closed temporarily due to a crash 3 miles south of Philo. Traffic is being re-routed while troopers work the scene. Drivers heading northbound from Villa Grove […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Pedestrian dies after falling into road in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died after falling into the road in Champaign. Champaign Police responded to a call Friday around 10am near the intersection of Windsor and Copper Roads where they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he died hours later. Initial investigation by Champaign […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Extended road closures begin in Normal for bridge repair

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The historic Camelback Bridge in Normal is getting a touch-up, and as a result several closures to roads and trails in the area for the next two months. Virginia Avenue between S. Linden and Hillcrest Streets will close to traffic at 7 a.m. on Tuesday,...
NORMAL, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bradley, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
Champaign, IL
Government
City
Champaign, IL
Champaign, IL
Traffic
WCIA

Labor Day Parade road closures

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–For the Labor Day Parade on Monday, the AFL-CIO of Champaign County is closing a few streets. The following streets will be closed from 9 to around 11:30 a.m. : • Neil Street between University Avenue and Columbia Street• Main Street between Neil Street and Chestnut Street• Washington Street between Neil Street and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Mahomet’s plan to bring in more foot traffic

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A new restaurant is opening in downtown Mahomet on Friday and village leaders said it’s proof that their plan to liven up the area is working. The plan started in 2019. Chamber of Commerce Director Walter Pierce said Mahomet has always been more of a bedroom community, but they’re working to […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Man shot early Saturday morning in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police responded to a complaint of shots fired in the area of Tennessee Avenue around 2:00 a.m. Saturday. Once officers arrived, they found shell casings in the roadway, police said. While on the scene officers said a 30-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with two gunshot wounds to his […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Lanes reopening for Labor Day travel

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that it will be reopening a number of highway lanes throughout the state this weekend to minimize disruption to Labor Day travel. Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. on Friday to 11:59 p.m. on Monday. However, drivers can expect the following […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewers#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Bradley Avenue#Bradley And Hedge#Nexstar Media Inc
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: 1 dead in pedestrian-motorcycle crash

UPDATE (12:30 a.m.) - Pedestrian dies from injuries in a crash with a motorcyclist in the northbound lanes of Veterans Parkway, between East Empire and Eastland Drive, Bloomington Police and the McLean County Coroner’s Office said late Friday night. The pedestrian, whose name is not being released, was pronounced...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Police: Pedestrian hit and killed in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign Police report a man was pronounced dead Friday morning after being struck by oncoming traffic. According to police on September 2, 2022, at approximately 9:56 a.m., officers responded to the area of W. Windsor Road and Copper Road for the report of an accident with injuries.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police respond to suspicious package

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A suspicious package was reported to Champaign Police at 7:00 a.m. by the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Staley Road. Officials said the item was described as a piece of unattended luggage near highly flammable materials. The Champaign Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded to the scene said Officials and inspected the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wjbc.com

Rollover crash in Bloomington sends two people to the hospital

BLOOMINGTON – Two people were taken to a local hospital after a rollover crash Wednesday in Bloomington. Authorities say the two people are in stable condition after the crash. According to the Bloomington Fire Department, the crash happened at Washington Street and North Veterans Parkway. The scene was cleared...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
WCIA

Gibson City bar owner ‘shocked’ by criminal investigation revelation

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The owners of a Gibson City bar that was destroyed by a Fourth of July fire were “shocked” to hear there’s an ongoing criminal investigation into the incident that resulted in damage to three other neighboring businesses. The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office in response to a Freedom of Information […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

Circle Ks in Champaign offering discounted gas

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of Circle K gas stations in Champaign are among those taking part in a nationwide company promotion offering discounted gasoline. Between 4 and 7 p.m. on Thursday, the gas stations at 59 East Green Street and 1301 South Neil Street will be offering a gallon of gasoline for 40 […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Severe thunderstorms damage century-old church

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather rolled into parts of Central Illinois on Monday, at least one area is still cleaning up damage from Sunday. Strong winds caused a tree to fall onto a century-old church in Monticello. The church that was damaged is First Presbyterian Church. Thankfully, no one was hurt and the […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch opens for fall, winter season

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A sign that fall is right around the corner is now open for the fall and winter seasons in Rantoul. Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch opened on Thursday and will remain open through the holidays. This year’s corn maze takes the form of a mythical dragon and a fairy. The ranch will operate […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

WCIA

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy