Repairs begin on Bradley Avenue sewers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A road in Champaign is now reduced to one lane in each direction in order to accommodate storm sewer repairs.

Repairs started on Bradley Avenue near Hedge Road on Wednesday and are expected to last until 4 p.m. on Friday. Westbound traffic was shifted into one eastbound lane while eastbound traffic is still flowing through the other eastbound lane. Traffic at the intersection of Bradley and Hedge will remain unaffected by this work.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes of travel whenever possible. Those who do drive through the construction zone are asked to do so with caution.

