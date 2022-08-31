Read full article on original website
WLUC
Northern Michigan University Theater & Dance announce schedule
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Northern Michigan University are once again ready for the spotlight. The show kicking off the semester will be the “Spotlight Variety Show” on September 8 and September 9. For more information regarding shows, visit the NMU Theater and Dance Facebook page here.
WLUC
2022 UP State Fair sets attendance record with 100k+ people
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Attendance at the Upper Peninsula State Fair topped 100,000 fairgoers for the first time in its 94-year history, according to a Friday news release. The event brought several records as Michigan’s only state fair continues to grow. The milestone was reached by noon on Sunday,...
WLUC
Dickinson County Fair has record-breaking opening night
NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Fair kicked off its 112th summer in Norway on Friday. Fairgoers enjoyed traditional rides and the annual tractor pull at the Norway Fairgrounds Friday. The fair kicked off its 112th year with record numbers Thursday night. “Last night, just in revenue, the...
WLUC
Dickinson County Library prepares for fall programs
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - After taking a short break, the Dickinson County Library has turned its attention to back-to-school and fall programming. This summer more than 500 children and adults registered for the summer reading program – a new record. “This summer, people were really ready to get...
UPMATTERS
Best Darn Marching Band: Escanaba High School
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba Marching Band brings the Eskymo pride that can’t be denied. “The band is really all about giving spirit and encouragement to everyone in the stands and in the football stadium, all of our players,” said drum major, Grace Sviland, a senior in the marching band. “We are really the driving force for everyone to really encourage school spirit and excitement.”
WLUC
West End Health Foundation Awards $30k for youth mental health programming around Ishpeming area
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The West End Health Foundation recently awarded $30,000 for its 2022 Proactive Grant Cycle. The Proactive Grant program was limited to programs and services developed to address youth wellness with a focus on mental health. Three applications were funded based on a competitive review of the organization, the program and the quality of the proposal.
WLUC
Iron Mountain VA promotes National Suicide Awareness Prevention Month
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center will conduct programs throughout the month to promote education and raise awareness. One program being conducted for the second year, and on a grander scale than last, is the origami crane...
WLUC
Perkins woman celebrates 100th birthday
PERKINS, Mich. (WLUC) - Elaine Demeuse was born September 7th, 1922. That means this Tuesday marks her 100th birthday. To celebrate the centenarian, her family threw her a party. A friend picked her up in a 1922 Ford Model T. She was greeted by over 100 guests from Perkins, lower...
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today talks business over BBQ
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The Superiorland Pickleball Club is looking for more members and additional court locations. Plus... Financial strategist/market analyst Alan Knuckman joins to talk about the impact of having a side hustle. Knuckman discusses business over barbecue. Finally, Knuckman gives tips about finding your...
WLUC
Marquette County is ready for Labor Day 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Spokesperson Dan Weingarten says it’s lifting lane restrictions to speed traffic up this Labor Day weekend. Around the Upper Peninsula there are currently 27 road projects in effect. This weekend 17 out of the 27 road projects will be...
WLUC
Rock Lions Club celebrates Labor Day with parade, party
ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Rock Lions Club celebrated the holiday weekend with a Labor Day party. Festivities began with a parade followed by a party at the Rock Lions Club Grounds. The event included live music, bounce houses, a beer tent, and a flea market. The Wells Lions Club provided food. This is the largest annual fundraiser for the Rock Lions Club.
WLUC
Iron Ore Heritage Trail seeking input on 5-year recreation plan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority is seeking input from the public on its five-year Recreation Plan through a SurveyMonkey survey. The survey is available at www.ironoreheritage.com or Facebook/IronOreHeritageTrail or directly at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/M9JDC69. The Recreation Authority was established in May 2007 to create, maintain and operate...
WLUC
Delona Restaurant in Wells Township for sale
WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular restaurant located between Escanaba and Gladstone is for sale. Delona Restaurant has been a part of the Delta County community for 65 years. It’s seen multiple owners and now, the building and the business are for sale. “Whatever the next individual wants...
WLUC
9-1-22: NMU and MTU Football, HS Football, HS Cross Country
The Wolverines have their first home game in ten seasons. Westwood's Izzie Marta (red) hits a winning volley in her first doubles match. Iron Mountain's Ellison Powell (13) records kill for Mpountaineers. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:05 PM UTC. We break down the top plays from week 1 of...
WLUC
Marquette’s ‘Trash to Treasure Weekend’ begins Friday, Sept. 9
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - City of Marquette residents are invited and encouraged to participate in the community-wide “Trash to Treasure Weekend” beginning Friday, Sept. 9 at 5:00 p.m. through Sunday, Sept. 11 at 5:00 p.m. The purpose of the program is to provide a venue for the recycling...
WLUC
Jo-Kay Corral teaches kids about farm life
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. farm is introducing kids to farm life. Kids of all ages gather at the Jo-Kay Corral to meet farm animals in a fun and educational environment. Families enjoy activities such as a petting zoo, a hay wagon and an egg hunt. The owner says...
WLUC
Feeding America to make a stop in Ishpeming Thursday
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be holding a distribution event Thursday in Ishpeming. The pantry will be located at North Iron Church located at 910 Palms Avenue and U.S. 41. Distribution of items is set to take place from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30. Only three boxes of food will be available per vehicle. Those who do not have a vehicle can go to the VFW parking lot in Ishpeming at 310 Bank Street from 9:00 a.m. until 10.
wnmufm.org
Bridge work slated for next week in Delta County
ESCANABA, MI— A lane on the M-35 bridge over Portage Creek south of Escanaba will be closed for a couple of days next week. The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin bridge maintenance on Tuesday. One alternating lane of traffic will be open on the bridge using temporary traffic signals. A lane width restriction of 12 feet will be in place.
wearegreenbay.com
Family offering reward for heirloom lost in northern Wisconsin
BLACKWELL, Wis. (WFRV) – With the help of the Forest County Sheriff’s Office, a family is looking for information on a lost ring set that has been a family staple for 75+ years. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a missing wedding ring...
WLUC
4 paddle boarders safe after being stranded on Marquette’s Picnic Rocks
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Four paddle boarders are safe after becoming stranded on Picnic Rocks in Marquette Friday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., a TV6 reporter on scene witnessed emergency personnel rescuing the four paddle boarders using a Marquette Fire Department jet ski. One of the paddle boarders told TV6′s reporter...
