Kentucky State

WANE 15

Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list

Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
lakercountry.com

136-day deer season underway today in KY

Kentucky’s 2022-23 white-tailed deer season opens today as archery season gets underway for Kentucky most popular big-game animal. The 136-day season continues through January 16. Last season the total antlered deer harvest was 68,035 for the sixth highest antlered buck harvest on record. Statewide, the total number of female...
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

The Most Dangerous Road in Indiana Runs Right Through Evansville

Indiana is known as the "Crossroads of America", but which of these roads is the most dangerous?. While Indiana is full of roads that offer great scenery and make for a great Sunday drive, we also have a few sketchy roads throughout the state too. Whether they are very narrow, curvy, crowded with other drivers, or just full of potholes, I'm sure we can all think of a few roads that we tend to try to avoid.
WEHT/WTVW

Darkness spreads across the Tri-State as storms pass

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As floods and storms dampen the Tri-State, hundreds of people have found themselves in the dark. CenterPoint Energy’s outage map show ten separate areas in Vanderburgh County have been impacted, leaving many without power. Outages for Indiana customers spread as far as Warrick County and Gibson County. Kenergy shows some in […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WKYT 27

E. coli outbreak connected to Wendy’s restaurants in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An E. coli outbreak has been linked to Wendy’s restaurants in Kentucky. The CDC says 97 people are sick across six states. The outbreak could be connected to romaine lettuce used in sandwiches. Wendy’s says it’s making adjustments to its supply. Forty-three people...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Bullitt County leader implores lawmakers to keep bourbon barrel tax

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The top official in one of the state's biggest bourbon-producing counties told lawmakers that eliminating Kentucky's tax on aging bourbon barrels — a major goal of the distilling industry — would have a devastating effect on local governments like his. "I firmly believe this...
LOUISVILLE, KY
cilfm.com

Alleged Kentucky bank robber arrested

The suspect in a western Kentucky bank robbery has been arrested in Southern Illinois. Police identified the suspect as 56-year-old Robert Riley of Water Valley, Ky. He was located in Carbondale and arrested by Illinois State Police. He is being held in Jackson County pending extradition to Kentucky to face...
WATER VALLEY, KY
city-countyobserver.com

Rokita Moves To Protect Indiana State Employees’ Retirement Funds

Attorney General Todd Rokita moves to protect Indiana state employees’ retirement funds from being leveraged for corporate woke causes. Attorney General Todd Rokita issued an advisory opinion today affirming that Indiana law requires Indiana Public Retirement System (INPRS) investments to be based solely on the financial interests of Hoosier public employees and retirees.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Inflation relief is on its way to Hoosier taxpayers

INDIANA – An additional automatic taxpayer refund is providing individual filers with $200, or $400 for a married couple filing jointly. State Reps. Tim Brown (R-Crawfordsville) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica) discuss how the state is able to return this money to Hoosiers and when they should expect it to hit their bank accounts or mailboxes.
INDIANA STATE
clayconews.com

Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
KENTUCKY STATE
104.1 WIKY

Superload Traveling Through Kentucky Expect Back-Ups

A specialized hauler plans to move a 480-ton superload along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties on Friday morning. This superload plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m., CDT, and travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange, then head east on I-24 to U.S. 68 Cadiz-Hopkinsville Exit 65.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Former Kentucky state trooper convicted of conspiracy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say a former state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police. A statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier says jurors found 58-year-old Michael Crawford of Georgetown guilty on Tuesday. The statement says Crawford...
FRANKFORT, KY
lakercountry.com

KSP to conduct traffic safety checkpoints

Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be...
KFVS12

Superload to slow traffic on I-24 eastbound in western Ky.

Send us your photo of the great outdoors to cNews@KFVS12.com or upload load it in the First Alert Weather App. We could share it on The Breakfast Show Too. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show TOO on 9/2. United Way holds first campaign kickoff luncheon in 2 years. Updated: 6...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Why Kentucky's income tax is going down next year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckians will see a cut in their state income tax next year. The drop is triggered by legislation passed earlier this year. Under House Bill 8, certain revenue benchmarks trigger a reduction in state income tax. According to the Department of Revenue, reduction conditions outlined in...
KENTUCKY STATE

