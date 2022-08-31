ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

NEW: COVID-19 levels rising in Las Vegas valley’s wastewater

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWLOF_0hd723sO00

The full COVID-19 report for Aug. 23-29 appears below.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The seven wastewater monitors in the Las Vegas valley all showed increases in COVID-19 genetic material in the latest surveillance reports.

That could be a sign that more COVID-19 cases are on the way after a long period of declining levels of the virus in Clark County. Wastewater surveillance detects virus DNA — it’s a good indicator for the presence of the virus, and levels usually increase before sickness actually occurs in the community.

New data released Wednesday indicates COVID-19 cases are still declining in the county, and hospitalizations also continue to drop. The 14-day moving average of new cases (per 100,000 population) dropped by about 13% over the past week, with case counts reported by the county also declining. The daily average for the county is at 187 cases, down from 215 cases a day reported last week. Statewide, the average fell by 11%, now at 246 cases a day — down from 277 last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=126jZq_0hd723sO00

Hospitalizations also declined again, falling to a total of 138 patients in Clark County and 183 patients statewide. Currently there are 29 COVID-19 patients under intensive care in Nevada, and 13 using ventilators.

The county reported 23 deaths, while Nevada’s total was at 25. So far during the pandemic, 11,400 deaths have been reported in the state. Deaths are often reported weeks — or even months — after they occur.

COVID-19 levels have been on the decline since the first week of July.

While levels at the seven wastewater monitoring stations are still relatively low, one station — in Henderson near the Las Vegas Wash — showed levels similar to mid-June, before COVID-19 cases began to decline.

The COVID-19 variants involved haven’t changed in recent weeks, but the omicron (BA.5) variant has continued to dominate — now accounting for 89.8% of the cases sequenced in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m8HFT_0hd723sO00

The county’s COVID-19 community level moved to “low” on Aug. 11, and has remained there, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

Outside the Las Vegas valley, Boulder City and Searchlight also showed increases. Data posted for surveillance in Beatty and Pahrump showed increases — a big one in Pahrump — but the data is weeks old. Three monitoring sites that appear as white dots on the map haven’t been reporting data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aMbE_0hd723sO00
COVID-19 in the sewers: New dashboard unveiled for Southern Nevada

The viral counts shown on the dashboard are not the same as COVID-19 cases — the counts are just indicators that the virus is present in the community, and often the increases come before anyone in the community gets sick.

A look at vaccinations shows that 55.43% of all eligible Nevadans are now fully vaccinated. Statistics show that 64.93% of the population has initiated vaccination. The statistics have been adjusted to expand the eligible population numbers now that children as young as 6 months are eligible for vaccination. SNHD began offering vaccinations for children ages 6 months to 5 years old in June.

COVID-19 vaccines, available for free, greatly reduce the chance of severe illness or death.

CLARK COUNTY

  • New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 187 — down from 244 last week
  • Total cases: 591,689*
  • Deaths: 23 since last week (total: 8,917)
  • Hospitalizations: 138 (down 17 since last week)
    *-A difference in case counts exists between SNHD and the state. SNHD has reported for several weeks that it is working to address the difference. By SNHD’s current count, Clark County has had 574,685 cases as of this week.

NEVADA

  • New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 246 — down from 277 last week
  • Total cases: 776,879
  • Deaths: 25 (total: 11,400)
  • Hospitalizations: 183 (down 8 since last week)

The state and county are now providing weekly updates on COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Data released today includes information collected from Tuesday, Aug. 23, through Monday, Aug. 29.

See last week’s report here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 3

Related
8 News Now

Plane lands on U.S. 95 near Boulder City

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A student pilot safely landed a plane Friday night on U.S. 95 near Boulder City after it lost power, law enforcement said. Boulder City police and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were investigating an emergency landing on the highway near State Route 165 at about 8 p.m. The plane landed on the […]
BOULDER CITY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas restaurant makes security changes after valley-wide burglary spree

Risque Monkeypox awareness ad from SNHD sparks debate in medical and LGBTQ+ communities. A risque Monkeypox awareness ad from the Southern Nevada Health District has sparked debate among people in the medical and LGBTQ+ communities. Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
City
Pahrump, NV
County
Clark County, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Clark County, NV
Health
Clark County, NV
Government
City
Boulder City, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
City
Beatty, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
8 News Now

Crash closes US95 near California border

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police have closed US 95 southbound lanes one mile south of the Nevada/California border due to a crash. According to NSP, traffic is being diverted to State Route 163. The lane closures are expected to last for several hours. No details on the crash were released.
CALIFORNIA STATE
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Henderson, NV — 15 Top Places!

Henderson in Nevada is the perfect destination for the foodie seeking to go on a gastronomic trip in time for brunch. The city in Clark County is a culinary mecca, with its multitude of eateries serving delicious plates guaranteed to titillate your palate. From the classic dishes such as pancakes...
HENDERSON, NV
casinonewsdaily.com

Another $1b+ Month; New Space in Downtown Vegas; First New Casino in 20 Years

Nevada continues to hold onto its spot at the center of the land-based gambling universe with record-breaking revenue, reinvestment, and expansion. That’s not to say that Macau will never lead the world in casino revenue again. However, with a host of government-induced style cramps already pulling strength from the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Valley#Las Vegas Wash#Linus Covid#General Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
8 News Now

8 News Now

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy