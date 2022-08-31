NEW: COVID-19 levels rising in Las Vegas valley’s wastewater

The full COVID-19 report for Aug. 23-29 appears below.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The seven wastewater monitors in the Las Vegas valley all showed increases in COVID-19 genetic material in the latest surveillance reports.

That could be a sign that more COVID-19 cases are on the way after a long period of declining levels of the virus in Clark County. Wastewater surveillance detects virus DNA — it’s a good indicator for the presence of the virus, and levels usually increase before sickness actually occurs in the community.

New data released Wednesday indicates COVID-19 cases are still declining in the county, and hospitalizations also continue to drop. The 14-day moving average of new cases (per 100,000 population) dropped by about 13% over the past week, with case counts reported by the county also declining. The daily average for the county is at 187 cases, down from 215 cases a day reported last week. Statewide, the average fell by 11%, now at 246 cases a day — down from 277 last week.

Hospitalizations also declined again, falling to a total of 138 patients in Clark County and 183 patients statewide. Currently there are 29 COVID-19 patients under intensive care in Nevada, and 13 using ventilators.

The county reported 23 deaths, while Nevada’s total was at 25. So far during the pandemic, 11,400 deaths have been reported in the state. Deaths are often reported weeks — or even months — after they occur.

COVID-19 levels have been on the decline since the first week of July.

While levels at the seven wastewater monitoring stations are still relatively low, one station — in Henderson near the Las Vegas Wash — showed levels similar to mid-June, before COVID-19 cases began to decline.

The COVID-19 variants involved haven’t changed in recent weeks, but the omicron (BA.5) variant has continued to dominate — now accounting for 89.8% of the cases sequenced in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The county’s COVID-19 community level moved to “low” on Aug. 11, and has remained there, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

Outside the Las Vegas valley, Boulder City and Searchlight also showed increases. Data posted for surveillance in Beatty and Pahrump showed increases — a big one in Pahrump — but the data is weeks old. Three monitoring sites that appear as white dots on the map haven’t been reporting data.

The viral counts shown on the dashboard are not the same as COVID-19 cases — the counts are just indicators that the virus is present in the community, and often the increases come before anyone in the community gets sick.

A look at vaccinations shows that 55.43% of all eligible Nevadans are now fully vaccinated. Statistics show that 64.93% of the population has initiated vaccination. The statistics have been adjusted to expand the eligible population numbers now that children as young as 6 months are eligible for vaccination. SNHD began offering vaccinations for children ages 6 months to 5 years old in June.

COVID-19 vaccines, available for free, greatly reduce the chance of severe illness or death.

CLARK COUNTY

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 187 — down from 244 last week

Total cases: 591,689*

Deaths: 23 since last week (total: 8,917)

Hospitalizations: 138 (down 17 since last week)

*-A difference in case counts exists between SNHD and the state. SNHD has reported for several weeks that it is working to address the difference. By SNHD’s current count, Clark County has had 574,685 cases as of this week.

NEVADA

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average, per 100,000 population) 246 — down from 277 last week

Total cases: 776,879

Deaths: 25 (total: 11,400)

Hospitalizations: 183 (down 8 since last week)

The state and county are now providing weekly updates on COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Data released today includes information collected from Tuesday, Aug. 23, through Monday, Aug. 29.

See last week’s report here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.