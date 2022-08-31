Read full article on original website
New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now OpenGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
A Police Dog Is Recovering after Being Stabbed in the Neck While on DutyDaniella CressmanBernalillo County, NM
A Blaze Displaced 31 Residents at Southeast Albuquerque ApartmentsDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Millions in Cash & Fentanyl Has Been Seized during a Thursday Raid in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The BioPark Baby Gorilla Has Just Been Named—She's a Girl!Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
rrobserver.com
City of Rio Rancho Labor Day closures
RIO RANCHO – City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day. Emergency and public safety services will operate without interruption. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho including a listing of other observed city government holidays,...
KOAT 7
Disabled Albuquerque veterans live next to condemned home taken over by homeless
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On a warm breezy afternoon on Chama Street in Albuquerque, two disabled veterans reminisce about their time serving our country. “I joined the Navy so I would not get shot at. Six months into my service, I'm getting shot at,” Stephen Hensley said. But quickly...
rrobserver.com
Free stem festival on Labor Day in RR
R4Creating is hosting a free stem festival this Monday, Labor Day, from 10 a.m. -1 p.m. at 4311 Sara Rd, Rio Rancho. The celebratio of science includes Robot Wars, 3D printing, Minecraft, carnival games, a jumper, Magic Mirror photo booth, selfies with BB8 and an opportunity to win a 3D printer just for attending.
KOAT 7
24 units damaged in fire at Albuquerque apartment complex
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Crews with Albuquerque Fire Rescue are responding to a two-alarm apartment fire at 1515 Columbia Drive southeast. AFR assessed three people for injuries, two were injured but neither sustained life-threatening injures. 24 units were effected and by either fire, smoke and water damages. 'Engine 2 was...
Walmart employee steals thousands in cash from registers
A former Texas Walmart employee stole thousands of dollars from multiple registers just four days after she was hired. Police said she was wearing a blond wig at the time.
A Blaze Displaced 31 Residents at Southeast Albuquerque Apartments
"A few people were injured and dozens had to find another place to stay after a fire consumed a large part of a two-story apartment complex before being doused by firefighters Thursday afternoon in Southeast Albuquerque." —Matthew Reisen.
KOAT 7
City wants to build trash transfer station at the Big I
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city wants to put a sanctioned homeless camp next to the Big I, but they also want to bring trash there too. Target 7 has discovered that city leaders bought the 14-acer property on the Northwest corner of the interchange earlier this year for $6.8 million with the intention of turning it into a solid waste transfer station.
KRQE News 13
PHOTOS: Burning of Zozobra 2022
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 98th burning of Zozobra is a special event because it’s the first year the event is back in full swing after two years of modified celebrations due to COVID. This year’s theme celebrates the 90s with performances of famous 90s hits and 90s trivia, all leading up to the main event.
rrobserver.com
Traffic Alert: Lane changes coming on US 550 & NM 347 (Paseo del Volcan)
RIO RANCHO – The New Mexico Department of Transportation said Friday that on US 550 between NM 528 and NM 347 (Paseo del Volcan), it will be installing deceleration lanes along US 550 in addition to changing the Paseo del Volcan northbound right lane movement. The project will begin...
KRQE News 13
Zozobra: New Mexico families keeping the tradition alive
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 98th burning of Zozobra is a special event because it’s the first year the event is back in full swing after two years of modified celebrations due to COVID. This year’s theme is celebrating the 90s with performances of famous 90s hits and 90s trivia all leading up to the main event.
rrobserver.com
Zozobra: Burn, baby, burn!
Old Man Gloom went up in flames on Friday night at Santa Fe’s Fort Marcy Park. Thousands showed up to watch the show, which included a fire dancer, gloomies and fireworks. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Zozobra had a lot to answer for this year. On top of the fact we’re...
KRQE News 13
PHOTOS: Old Man Gloom throughout the years
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The burning of Zozobra has been a favorite New Mexico tradition since 1924. The marionette stands 50 ft. tall and is said to be the physical representation of all the negative energy that humans put out into the world, which eventually gets destroyed in a fire that represents the crowd’s positive energy. The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe puts on the annual event the weekend before Labor Day at Fort Marcy Park.
rrobserver.com
Traffic alert: Tramway Bridge project
ALBUQUERQUE – The New Mexico Department of Transportation would like to inform the traveling public of night work that will take place along Tramway Blvd. as part of the pedestrian bridge project. Work will take place September 6 – 9, starting at 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Crews will be removing and replacing the overhead signs both north and southbound at all four bridge locations on Tramway.
SFNF giving out free firewood permits
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest, along with the Carson National Forest announced Friday that districts hit the hardest by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire will be issuing free personal-use firewood permits. People will be able to get up to give cords of dead and down timber. SFNF permits will be valid […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico September 2 – September 8
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 2 – Sept. 8 around New Mexico. Aug. 26 – Sept. 2 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
Ankle GPS tracking device found cut and abandoned in Albuquerque neighborhood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lots of strange reports are listed on the city’s 311 website, but one reported Thursday just after 5 p.m. has some residents near Candelaria and San Pedro concerned. The ankle monitor which had been cut off and ditched on a sidewalk, was then tossed into a nearby drain, leaving neighbors worried. “You […]
Work set to begin on Tramway bridge signs
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation announced crews will begin replacing signs on all pedestrian bridge locations on Tramway. The work will be September 6 – 9, overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. NMDOT says all work will be weather permitting. Crews will be replacing the overhead signs northbound and southbound […]
rrobserver.com
Affordable homes getting harder to find in Rio Rancho
New homes seem to be completed daily, with these awaiting roofing work in Broadmoor Heights, between Idalia Road and Paseo del Volcan, with Pulte Homes the builder. (Gary Herron/Observer) Once heralded as the ideal place for a young family or newlyweds seeking their first home — avoiding high prices in...
rrobserver.com
AAA New Mexico: Statewide pump price drops for Labor Day
Albuquerque – The statewide gas price average in New Mexico is $3.69 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch. That price is eight cents less when compared to this day last week and 61 cents more per gallon than on this day last year.
New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now Open
A New Mexican restaurant is now open.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix might have an abundance of Mexican restaurants, but when it comes to those who love the Hatch green chili and natural ingredients of New Mexican cuisine, there aren’t as many options. However, all of that has now changed, as a restaurant from Albuquerque has finally made the trek over to the Copper State and opened its front doors here in the Valley.
