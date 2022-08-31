Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
Family offering reward for heirloom lost in northern Wisconsin
BLACKWELL, Wis. (WFRV) – With the help of the Forest County Sheriff’s Office, a family is hoping to get information on a lost ring set that has been a family staple for 75+ years. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a missing wedding...
WLUC
Dickinson County Fair has record-breaking opening night
NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Fair kicked off its 112th summer in Norway on Friday. Fairgoers enjoyed traditional rides and the annual tractor pull at the Norway Fairgrounds Friday. The fair kicked off its 112th year with record numbers Thursday night. “Last night, just in revenue, the...
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County’s newest campground has a successful summer
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County’s first new campground in more than 40 years proved to be a hit this summer. The campground at the Brown County Reforestation Camp and NEW Zoo in Suamico opened in early June. After its first 90 days open to the public, the popularity of the Brown County Reforestation Camp Campground is evident.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay elementary school closes, several classrooms flooded
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One elementary school in the Green Bay Area Public School District is closed on Friday following a water pipe break that left the school with flooded classrooms and no running water. The Martin Elementary School posted on its Facebook page that the school is...
WLUC
2022 UP State Fair sets attendance record with 100k+ people
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Attendance at the Upper Peninsula State Fair topped 100,000 fairgoers for the first time in its 94-year history, according to a Friday news release. The event brought several records as Michigan’s only state fair continues to grow. The milestone was reached by noon on Sunday,...
WNCY
Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
WLUC
Delona Restaurant in Wells Township for sale
WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular restaurant located between Escanaba and Gladstone is for sale. Delona Restaurant has been a part of the Delta County community for 65 years. It’s seen multiple owners and now, the building and the business are for sale. “Whatever the next individual wants...
wearegreenbay.com
Bacon sold in Shawano County recalled, no illnesses reported
BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Cedar Wedge Farm in Bonduel is issuing a voluntary recall of bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store. The product that is being recalled is smoked bacon, vacuum sealed in a one-pound package. The product is marked with a packaging date between August 5 and August 29, 2022. The package also includes a mark of inspection with plant No. 593.
wearegreenbay.com
Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese wins World Dairy Expo Cheese Contest plus where to shop
(WFRV) – They have some of the best cheese in the world and they are being noticed with some exciting awards. Ben Shibler, the cheesemaker for Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese visited Local 5 Live with details on winning the World Dairy Expo Cheese Contest, what types of cheese they make, what sets them apart and where to shop.
WLUC
‘Nick Baumgartner Way’ street sign stolen in Iron River
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Iron River is seeking information about two stolen street signs, including the sign for Nick Baumgartner Way. The city posted on social media Friday, asking for help locating the stolen sign. The sign was recently installed when the street name was changed...
wearegreenbay.com
Face of Fentanyl: Green Bay man shares story of recovery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The American Addiction Center says 150 people die each day from overdose deaths related to synthetic opioids, like Fentanyl. It’s one of the reasons Brown County has declared a community health crisis. It’s a statistic that hits close to home for a Green...
Bacon recall: Wisconsin farm issues voluntary Class I recall
Cedar Wedge Farm in Shawano County issued a voluntary recall of bacon on Wednesday. The recall is for bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store.
WLUC
Perkins woman celebrates 100th birthday
PERKINS, Mich. (WLUC) - Elaine Demeuse was born September 7th, 1922. That means this Tuesday marks her 100th birthday. To celebrate the centenarian, her family threw her a party. A friend picked her up in a 1922 Ford Model T. She was greeted by over 100 guests from Perkins, lower...
WLUC
Feeding America to make a stop in Ishpeming Thursday
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be holding a distribution event Thursday in Ishpeming. The pantry will be located at North Iron Church located at 910 Palms Avenue and U.S. 41. Distribution of items is set to take place from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30. Only three boxes of food will be available per vehicle. Those who do not have a vehicle can go to the VFW parking lot in Ishpeming at 310 Bank Street from 9:00 a.m. until 10.
34-Year-Old Man Dead After A Motorcycle Crash In Iron Mountain (Iron Mountain, MI)
Michigan State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened at the intersection of Lake Antione Road and E. Grand Boulevard in Iron Mountain at 3:43 p.m. on Tuesday.
WLUC
Iron Ore Heritage Trail seeking input on 5-year recreation plan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority is seeking input from the public on its five-year Recreation Plan through a SurveyMonkey survey. The survey is available at www.ironoreheritage.com or Facebook/IronOreHeritageTrail or directly at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/M9JDC69. The Recreation Authority was established in May 2007 to create, maintain and operate...
WLUC
Bargain Barn opens new location in Westwood Mall
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming thrift store has expanded to Marquette Township. A.M. Thrift opened a consignment store in the Westwood Mall in August. The Bargain Barn offers clothes, household items, books and seasonal goods. All items are wholesale or thrifted from the community to keep the money...
viatravelers.com
13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Green Bay, Wisconsin
If you’ve never had the experience of visiting the Green Bay area, you may assume that you have to be a cheese-eating, beer-drinking Green Bay Packers fan to enjoy it. While that description may fit more than a few Green Bay residents, there’s plenty to do in town whether you love football or not.
WLUC
Rock Lions Club celebrates Labor Day with parade, party
ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Rock Lions Club celebrated the holiday weekend with a Labor Day party. Festivities began with a parade followed by a party at the Rock Lions Club Grounds. The event included live music, bounce houses, a beer tent, and a flea market. The Wells Lions Club provided food. This is the largest annual fundraiser for the Rock Lions Club.
