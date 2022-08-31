ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

T-shirt pick-up for Steppin’ Out in Pink starts Wednesday

By Alexia Walz
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A4EZj_0hd71Zkw00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — If you’re registered for September’s Steppin’ Out in Pink Event at Riverside Park, you can pick up your t-shirt Wednesday.

Steppin’ Out in Pink is a fundraising walk for all ages and abilities to help raise money to support breast cancer.

With the arrival of yet another event, coordinators wanted to change things up a bit for this year’s shirt design.

“All of the apparel is different. We kind of keep things fresh throughout the years and of course our shirts are completely different. We want the brighter color pink this year to really pop at Riverside Park,” said Special Events Coordinator for Steppin’ Out in Pink Tia Sneath.

You can pick up your shirt at Gundersen Hotel and Suites today until 6 p.m. Wednesday or at the Gundersen Support Services Building in Onalaska on Thursday between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
La Crosse, WI
Lifestyle
City
Onalaska, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
Onalaska, WI
Society
La Crosse, WI
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Riverside Park#Pick Up#Suites#Rewritten
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Onalaska Chick-fil-A opens September 8

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — The first Chick-fil-A restaurant in the La Crosse-Eau Claire area opens September 8. The Onalaska Chick-fil-A will be located at 3015 South Kinney Coulee Road and open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
ONALASKA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Street temporarily reopens for UWL move-in

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse Street is back open–at least temporarily. The street will be open through the weekend while UWL students move to campus. Crews have finished work on the stretch from West to East Avenue. After Labor Day, the street will close gain so crews can work on the road between East and Hillview Avenues. The project...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Students begin move-in at Western Technical College Residence Hall

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — It’s officially college move-in season. 50 students at Western Technical College started their transition to dorm life Friday morning. With only one residence hall on campus, staff say their day has been low on stress and full of excitement. “We’re back at full capacity in our residence hall community after two years of being at reduced...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy