T-shirt pick-up for Steppin’ Out in Pink starts Wednesday

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — If you’re registered for September’s Steppin’ Out in Pink Event at Riverside Park, you can pick up your t-shirt Wednesday.

Steppin’ Out in Pink is a fundraising walk for all ages and abilities to help raise money to support breast cancer.

With the arrival of yet another event, coordinators wanted to change things up a bit for this year’s shirt design.

“All of the apparel is different. We kind of keep things fresh throughout the years and of course our shirts are completely different. We want the brighter color pink this year to really pop at Riverside Park,” said Special Events Coordinator for Steppin’ Out in Pink Tia Sneath.

You can pick up your shirt at Gundersen Hotel and Suites today until 6 p.m. Wednesday or at the Gundersen Support Services Building in Onalaska on Thursday between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

