Woman indicted on murder charge after deadly gas station shooting, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who shot into a car at a gas station and then casually went inside and made a purchase has been indicted for first-degree murder, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Brittany Hill was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony after a shooting at a gas station on Rangeline Road and James Road on April 29, 2022.

Weirich said that Hill, 25, fired at least six shots into a car that was driving away from a gas pump that day. One of those bullets hit 24-year-old Derico Franklin in the head, killing him, the district attorney said. The shooting stemmed from an argument Hill had with a woman in that car over both women dating the same man, according to Weirich.

After opening fire on the car, Weirich said that video surveillance showed Hill casually walking into the gas station, making a purchase and then driving away in her car.

At the time of this article, Hill was free on a $500,000 bond, according to the district attorney.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.