2 East Cleveland police officers indicted: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found two East Cleveland police officers indicted for theft in office, interfering with civil rights, tampering with evidence and dereliction of duty.
cleveland19.com
Lorain City Schools release video at the center of excessive force investigation against school safety officer
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain City School District has released the cell phone video at the center of a use of force investigation against a school safety officer. Last Thursday two high school students got into a fight in the girl’s bathroom, the safety officer came in to break it up. He was put on paid administrative leave after school officials laid their eyes on the cell phone video.
I-Team: Cameras in ambulances trigger complaints
The FOX 8 I TEAM has found a state labor board upheld a complaint by EMS workers after the City of Cleveland put cameras in a couple of ambulances.
Two East Cleveland police officers indefinitely suspended following indictments
East Cleveland police officers Tyler Mundson and Brian Stoll have been indefinitely suspended without pay after being charged with multiple charges, said acting police chief Brian Gerhard.
Protesters Who Were Unlawfully Arrested and Jailed on May 30 Settle Lawsuit with Cleveland for $540,000
Demonstrators were peacefully exercising First Amendment rights, got pepper sprayed anyway.
Cashier says she accidentally shot customer
The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting at a convenience store. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday on Lovers Ln.
cleveland19.com
Jury deliberation continues in trial for Cleveland man accused in quadruple murder
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury deliberation is continuing in the trial for a Cleveland man accused of killing four people in 2019. Closing arguments wrapped Thursday, and the jury is expected to deliberate through Friday afternoon. Prosecutors said Armond Johnson Sr. shot two adults and set a deadly fire on...
Cleveland settles Floyd protesters’ lawsuit for $540K
The city of Cleveland is expected to pay a total of more than $540,000 to a dozen people who were "attacked" and falsely arrested, charged or jailed during protests in downtown Cleveland two years ago, attorneys said.
Clevelander may face death penalty in murder of 4
Cleveland.com reported that jurors in Cuyahoga County deliberated for more than nine hours before convicting 29-year-old Armond Johnson Sr. of aggravated murder and eight other charges Friday in the July 2019 slayings.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts Cleveland firefighter accused of killing roommate
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County Grand Jury indicted a Cleveland firefighter accused of fatally shooting his roommate at their apartment in April. Kevin McCarthy, 25, was indicted on the charge of reckless homicide for the April 14 shooting. Willoughby police said MCarthy called 911 at 8:16 p.m. saying...
13-year-old accused in shooting, robbery
The Akron Police Department has two teens in custody for a robbery and a shooting.
Man accused of dragging elderly woman during robbery in New Jersey found in Shaker Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man accused of taking a purse from an elderly woman and then dragging her with a stolen vehicle in New Jersey was arrested Thursday by federal agents in Shaker Heights. Gustavo Monteiro, 27, was wanted by police in Bayonne, New Jersey on a charge of...
Back to school: Car stolen in May recovered in The CLE -- Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Hit confirmation, stolen vehicle (recovered): Chagrin Boulevard, East 152nd Street. Cleveland police reported at around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 25 they were out with a 2017 Toyota listed as stolen from Moreland Hills since May 13. The car -- apparently taken from a townhouse with the keys inside at the time -- turned up at Memorial School in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood.
Man found guilty of Slavic Village killings, faces death penalty
A man was found guilty of killing a woman, two children and another man in Cleveland’s Slavic Village.
cleveland19.com
Bike theft suspect breaks into Ohio City townhome garage, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect who broke into an Ohio City townhome garage and stole a bike is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The break-in and theft happened around 4 a.m. on Aug. 31 on St. Stephens Court, according to police. Take...
Akron cashier shoots bystander after customer's dispute over change escalates
A dispute over incorrect change at an Akron store, caused a customer to begin throwing items at the cashier, which led to her discharging her gun and striking an uninvolved customer, police said.
cleveland19.com
Teen suspected of killing 14-year-old Cleveland girl found by police asleep in car 8 days after shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police found a 15-year-old boy suspected in a Cleveland homicide asleep in a car parked at a Richmond Heights intersection. According to the incident report from police, officers found the car stopped at the Highland Road and Richmond Road intersection shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Man robbed elderly woman, dragged her with car: Police
A man wanted to the aggravated robbery of an elderly woman in New Jersey is in custody in Cleveland. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested Gustavo Monteiro, 27, Thursday.
cleveland19.com
Scam that cheated Northeast Ohio employee out of $600 started with text posing as boss
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An worker for one of Northeast Ohio’s largest employers was recently scammed out of hundreds of dollars. She told police it all started with a text she thought was from her boss. It’s a con our Cuyahoga County Scam Squad partners like Sue McConnell at...
Son dies after being shot by father
A 33-year-old Berlin Heights man has died after he was allegedly shot by his father.
Cleveland.com
