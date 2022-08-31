Read full article on original website
Related
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’
Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. Trump, who's Mar-a-Lago property was recently raided by the FBI, called Biden an 'enemy of the state' who vilified anybody that voted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
Prosecutor: Trump ally arranged meeting with poll worker
ATLANTA (AP) — After the 2020 election, a Georgia poll worker who was falsely accused of voting fraud by former President Donald Trump was pressured and threatened with imprisonment during a meeting arranged with the help of an ally of the Trump campaign, a prosecutor said in a court filing Friday.
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top secret documents from the White House.
Voice of America
US Judge Defers Ruling on Appointing Special Master for Trump Records
Washington — A federal judge on Thursday deferred a ruling on former President Donald Trump's request for an independent review of records seized from his Florida home by the FBI during a search last month. Trump's lawyers last week asked U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon of the Southern...
Voice of America
House Committee Reaches Deal to Obtain Trump Financial Records
Washington — A House committee seeking financial records from former President Donald Trump has reached an agreement that ends litigation on the matter and requires an accounting firm to turn over some of the material, the panel's leader announced Thursday. The long-running case began in April 2019, when the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Biden Calls Out Threat to Democracy, Urges Americans to 'Stand Up for It’
WASHINGTON — The United States is at a dangerous junction in its battle to maintain democracy, President Joe Biden believes — and in a rousing speech from Philadelphia on Thursday night, he laid the blame at the feet of one man. “There's no question that the Republican Party...
Voice of America
'Equality, Democracy Under Assault,' Biden Tells Nation
Washington — President Joe Biden told Americans during a prime-time speech Thursday that "equality and democracy are under assault," and he called on his fellow citizens to fight for the "soul of the nation." "For a long time, we've reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it is...
Voice of America
US Judge Unseals Detailed Inventory of Items Seized from Trump Home
Washington — A U.S. judge on Friday unsealed a detailed list of government documents and other items seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate last month. The eight-page inventory doesn’t describe the subjects of the seized materials, but it confirms the Justice Department's assertion that highly classified government documents were intermixed with other items at the Trump residence, in apparent violation of federal law.
Voice of America
Family of Palestinian American Journalist Demands Justice
Washington — The family of Shireen Abu Akleh on Thursday called on the U.S. to ensure a “thorough, independent, transparent investigation” into the killing of the Palestinian American journalist. Abu Akleh, a veteran news correspondent for Al Jazeera Arabic, was shot dead on May 11 while covering...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Biden Tackles 'Soul of the Nation' in Prime-Time Speech
US President Joe Biden used the word "democracy" dozens of times in an impassioned speech on what he sees as the dangerous junction the US faces because of Trump-backed Republicans who he says pose a threat to American democracy. And Biden made clear who he sees as responsible. VOA's Anita Powell reports from Washington. Video Editor: Barry Unger.
Voice of America
Oath Keepers' Lawyer Arrested in Connection With January 6
A lawyer for the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has been charged with conspiracy in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday. Kellye SoRelle — general counsel for the anti-government group — was arrested in Texas on charges including conspiracy to obstruct the...
Voice of America
The Inside Story-Flight of the Translators TRANSCRIPT
Amid the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, tens of thousands of Afghans who worked alongside the military made desperate attempts to flee. It’s really scary because brutal Taliban, they never forget us. KANE FARABAUGH:. For those able to leave, the difficult journey to permanent resettlement was just beginning. U.S. President...
Voice of America
2 Months After US Court Overturns Abortion Rights, Emotions Still Run High
Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which protected the constitutional right to have an abortion, the issue remains divisive in many U.S. states, where laws are tightening. The abortion issue strikes a nerve among people who've faced the decision. VOA's Laurel Bowman spoke with some of them. Camera: Saqib Islam Produced by: Saqib Islam.
Comments / 0