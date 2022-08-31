ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Houston Chronicle

In Uvalde, a 9-year-old anxiously prepares to return to school

UVALDE, Texas - Whenever Marcela Cabralez tries to check in with her fourth grader about returning to school, the 9-year-old stares past her. She fiddles with her fingers. Her eyes widen. Then she gives a monosyllabic answer: Fine. But as summer break ends, her grandmother knows Jalissa Ybarra is not...
post-register.com

Amayas expand backpacks giveaway to Uvalde children￼

For years, Connie S. and Louise L. Amaya of Lockhart have seen it in their hearts to supply backpacks for the children of Lockhart. This year, following the tragedy of the May 24 shooting at a Uvalde elementary school that left 19 students and two teachers dead, the Amayas decided they could do more. And when their first trip to deliver backpacks to Louis’ hometown fell short of supplying enough backpacks, the Amayas decided to do even more and returned for a second giveaway, this time with support from others, including many Lockhart leaders.
campussafetymagazine.com

Uvalde CISD Police to Return to Work Amid Calls for Suspension

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) police officers who responded to the Robb Elementary School shooting will be allowed to return to work when the 2022-23 school year starts on Sept. 6, the board announced Monday. When asked during an open forum why an independent audit...
NPR

Still Reeling, Uvalde Goes Back To School

Students in Uvalde, Texas are going back to school for the first time since a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School back in May. But parents and kids are still worried about security in the district — and some families are opting to homeschool instead of going back in-person.
Larry Lease

Uvalde Community Not Impressed with Security Changes

Parents are not satisfied about the Uvalde CISD district security upgrades.Alan J Hendry/Unsplash. Students in Uvalde will return to Robb Elementary for the first time since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in May. Fox 4 reports that the district sent out an update to parents about the updated security and support plan. Changes include additional counselors available on campus, fencing around campuses, DPS troopers on campus, and extra security cameras.
Click2Houston.com

Uvalde community rallies together for first high school football game following tragedy at Robb Elementary; Click here to watch

The community in Uvalde came together on Friday night to celebrate the start of football season following a sudden tragedy earlier this year. Residents in the area say they continue to mourn the loss of 19 students and two teachers who were shot and killed when a gunman entered Robb Elementary and began opening fire on May 24.
tinyhousetown.net

The Glass House in Hondo, TX

Enjoy morning coffee and sun in The Glass House; a romantic getaway in the rural Texas town of Hondo. Located on a 72-acre ranch, this tiny house stay offers the unique experience of being able to sleep in or outside. The queen-size bed, complete with luxurious and soft bedding, can be rolled in and out of the space. Who wouldn't want to sleep under the stars (weather permitting)?
People

How the Uvalde High School Football Team Is Honoring School Shooting Victims with No. 21 Jersey

The Uvalde Coyotes beat the Carrizo Springs Wildcats 21-13 in the first football game of the season last week As the Uvalde High School football team heads into their first season after the tragedy in their hometown, they are finding ways to honor the 21 victims of the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School.  In a segment that aired Friday morning on Good Morning America, the Uvalde Coyotes head coach Wade Miller said ahead of the season, he asked his seniors what they thought they should do with...
KSAT 12

Authorities report nine drowning victims after deadly Rio Grande crossing

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The bodies of nine migrants attempting to cross the Rio Grande on Thursday were recovered by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Mexican authorities, according to a statement shared with The Texas Tribune.
MySanAntonio

Women in Auto: April Ancira

Someone growing up in an automotive family might seem to be destined for a career in the industry, and that’s how it turned out for April Ancira – even though she initially had plans to go a different route. One of the five daughters of San Antonio auto...
paisano-online.com

Laying a shooter to rest: Where is the line between morality and ethics?

On May 24, 2022, an armed Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, taking the lives of 21 people before police intervention led to his death. Following the aftermath, Ramos’ autopsy was completed on May 27. From that point, it allegedly took one month for service and cremation arrangements to be made. During that period of time, multiple local funeral homes refused service to the family of the shooter, claiming they did not want to deal with him. It took until late June for an out of town funeral home to take on the task of Ramos’ arrangements. This situation brings up an interesting question: do funeral homes have the right to refuse service like this?
KSAT 12

Uvalde High School defeats Winn of Eagle Pass during first home football game of the season

UVALDE – “Coyote pride” and “Uvalde strong” carried more meaning Friday night as Uvalde High School played its football home opener against Eagle Pass Winn in front of a packed crowd, where the Coyotes would also score their first win of the season, 34-28. As fans walked into the stadium to support the Coyotes, they did it knowing many family and friends were still hurting after the Robb Elementary tragedy.
devinenews.com

Deputy tells touching story of a night he won’t soon forget

When Patrol Deputy, Matthew Cuellar stepped into his vehicle this past Tuesday, August 23, he had only one thing on his mind– protecting the citizens of Frio County. That night, he and other deputies encountered a human smuggling operation, and he was involved in a dangerous pursuit that left his vehicle totaled and Deputy Cuellar unconscious. It was a night that he won’t soon forget, for more reasons than one.
