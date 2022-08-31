On May 24, 2022, an armed Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, taking the lives of 21 people before police intervention led to his death. Following the aftermath, Ramos’ autopsy was completed on May 27. From that point, it allegedly took one month for service and cremation arrangements to be made. During that period of time, multiple local funeral homes refused service to the family of the shooter, claiming they did not want to deal with him. It took until late June for an out of town funeral home to take on the task of Ramos’ arrangements. This situation brings up an interesting question: do funeral homes have the right to refuse service like this?

