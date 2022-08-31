Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uvalde Community Not Impressed with Security ChangesLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Mayor Turner: "Our children deserve better", after federal judge blocks law prohibiting handguns for young adultshoustonstringer_comUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Chief Pete Arredondo Fired by School BoardLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
Houston Chronicle
In Uvalde, a 9-year-old anxiously prepares to return to school
UVALDE, Texas - Whenever Marcela Cabralez tries to check in with her fourth grader about returning to school, the 9-year-old stares past her. She fiddles with her fingers. Her eyes widen. Then she gives a monosyllabic answer: Fine. But as summer break ends, her grandmother knows Jalissa Ybarra is not...
KSAT 12
Unite for Uvalde: San Antonio-area students to show support on Uvalde’s first day of school
SAN ANTONIO – Students in San Antonio-area school districts will wear maroon on Tuesday to show their support for the Uvalde community at the start of their school year. Uvalde CISD students are set to return to the classroom on Sept. 6, just over three months since the Robb Elementary School tragedy that claimed 21 lives.
post-register.com
Amayas expand backpacks giveaway to Uvalde children￼
For years, Connie S. and Louise L. Amaya of Lockhart have seen it in their hearts to supply backpacks for the children of Lockhart. This year, following the tragedy of the May 24 shooting at a Uvalde elementary school that left 19 students and two teachers dead, the Amayas decided they could do more. And when their first trip to deliver backpacks to Louis’ hometown fell short of supplying enough backpacks, the Amayas decided to do even more and returned for a second giveaway, this time with support from others, including many Lockhart leaders.
campussafetymagazine.com
Uvalde CISD Police to Return to Work Amid Calls for Suspension
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) police officers who responded to the Robb Elementary School shooting will be allowed to return to work when the 2022-23 school year starts on Sept. 6, the board announced Monday. When asked during an open forum why an independent audit...
KSAT 12
Sabinal ISD ramping up security to protect students, staff this school year
SABINAL – Sabinal ISD is taking lessons learned from the Robb Elementary tragedy and implementing new safety changes for this school year. The Robb Elementary shooting has inspired schools across the state to make serious security changes. Just over 20 miles east of Uvalde in Sabinal, it’s no different.
NPR
Still Reeling, Uvalde Goes Back To School
Students in Uvalde, Texas are going back to school for the first time since a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School back in May. But parents and kids are still worried about security in the district — and some families are opting to homeschool instead of going back in-person.
forwardtimes.com
Law Enforcement Officer is Fired Amid Student and Teacher Lives Being Lost
Save The Children was a popular song by music legend Marvin Gaye. It was a big hit in the 1970s. Now, in a strange way, this song rings true today. There is a responsibility that all of us must keep our children safe. Historically, schools, homes, and places of worship...
Uvalde Community Not Impressed with Security Changes
Parents are not satisfied about the Uvalde CISD district security upgrades.Alan J Hendry/Unsplash. Students in Uvalde will return to Robb Elementary for the first time since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in May. Fox 4 reports that the district sent out an update to parents about the updated security and support plan. Changes include additional counselors available on campus, fencing around campuses, DPS troopers on campus, and extra security cameras.
ABC13 Houston
Months after Uvalde, Texas shooting, 'meet-the-teacher' night shows security improvements vary
UVALDE, Texas -- In less than a week, students in Uvalde will be heading back to the classroom for the first time since their last school year ended in tragedy. For months, parents have been calling for safety and security changes, KSAT reported. That work has started, but it appears...
School board in Uvalde to discuss whether to fire police chief Pete Arredondo
The school board in Uvalde is expected to discuss whether to fire school police chief Pete Arredondo at a meeting today.
Click2Houston.com
Uvalde community rallies together for first high school football game following tragedy at Robb Elementary; Click here to watch
The community in Uvalde came together on Friday night to celebrate the start of football season following a sudden tragedy earlier this year. Residents in the area say they continue to mourn the loss of 19 students and two teachers who were shot and killed when a gunman entered Robb Elementary and began opening fire on May 24.
12newsnow.com
Uvalde HS miraculously wins 1st home football game since tragic elementary school shooting
UVALDE, Texas — Sports are a beautiful thing, sometimes, and it's playing out in front of our eyes in Uvalde, Texas. Scarred by the tragic loss of 19 students and two of their teachers in May, the Uvalde community rallied around its football team on Friday night in its first home game since the elementary school shooting.
How the Uvalde High School Football Team Is Honoring School Shooting Victims with No. 21 Jersey
The Uvalde Coyotes beat the Carrizo Springs Wildcats 21-13 in the first football game of the season last week As the Uvalde High School football team heads into their first season after the tragedy in their hometown, they are finding ways to honor the 21 victims of the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School. In a segment that aired Friday morning on Good Morning America, the Uvalde Coyotes head coach Wade Miller said ahead of the season, he asked his seniors what they thought they should do with...
KSAT 12
Authorities report nine drowning victims after deadly Rio Grande crossing
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The bodies of nine migrants attempting to cross the Rio Grande on Thursday were recovered by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Mexican authorities, according to a statement shared with The Texas Tribune.
paisano-online.com
Laying a shooter to rest: Where is the line between morality and ethics?
On May 24, 2022, an armed Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, taking the lives of 21 people before police intervention led to his death. Following the aftermath, Ramos’ autopsy was completed on May 27. From that point, it allegedly took one month for service and cremation arrangements to be made. During that period of time, multiple local funeral homes refused service to the family of the shooter, claiming they did not want to deal with him. It took until late June for an out of town funeral home to take on the task of Ramos’ arrangements. This situation brings up an interesting question: do funeral homes have the right to refuse service like this?
KSAT 12
Uvalde High School defeats Winn of Eagle Pass during first home football game of the season
UVALDE – “Coyote pride” and “Uvalde strong” carried more meaning Friday night as Uvalde High School played its football home opener against Eagle Pass Winn in front of a packed crowd, where the Coyotes would also score their first win of the season, 34-28. As fans walked into the stadium to support the Coyotes, they did it knowing many family and friends were still hurting after the Robb Elementary tragedy.
devinenews.com
Deputy tells touching story of a night he won’t soon forget
When Patrol Deputy, Matthew Cuellar stepped into his vehicle this past Tuesday, August 23, he had only one thing on his mind– protecting the citizens of Frio County. That night, he and other deputies encountered a human smuggling operation, and he was involved in a dangerous pursuit that left his vehicle totaled and Deputy Cuellar unconscious. It was a night that he won’t soon forget, for more reasons than one.
