Detroit, MI

Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut making a comeback in the Detroit food scene

DETROIT – One of the biggest draws at the Burgess Street Food Festival in Detroit this week was a relic from the past. “Everyone that’s came up is like ‘oh I was born and raised on Dot and Etta’s, where have you been?’ It’s totally humbling,” said Donald Crawford of Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut.
dbusiness.com

Feldman Automotive Children’s Miracle Celebrity Dinner 2022

Feldman Automotive and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation hosted the Children’s Miracle Celebrity dinner on Sunday, Aug. 28 at Mare Mediterranean in downtown Birmingham. The event was a prelude to the Feldman Automotive Children’s Miracle Celebrity Invitational played at Detroit Golf Club the following day, which benefitted Beaumont Children’s and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation. The event featured dinner and drinks along with celebrity guests, including Mark Wahlberg, Thomas Hearns, Earl Cureton, Evander Holyfield, Jerome Bettis, Johnny Gill, Rick Wershe, James Edwards, Otis Birdsong, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
candgnews.com

Local singer visits Jimmy John’s Field for Italian-American Heritage Night

UTICA/STERLING HEIGHTS/SHELBY TOWNSHIP — Fans at Jimmy John’s Field in Utica had a visit from a special guest recently. Vanessa Carr is a singer/dancer born and raised in Macomb County, who attended Utica High School. She recently was invited to sing at Jimmy John’s Field for Italian-American Heritage Night Aug. 25.
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers

We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Auto Show - ticket prices for public, industry tech day, and charity preview

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There are three ticket categories to be aware of for prospective Detroit Auto Show visitors when the big event coming up. The ticket pricing varies based on when people want to go: the Charity Preview, Industry Tech Day, and the public viewing. The public viewing also has different prices for adults, seniors, and children.
ClickOnDetroit.com

New restaurant in Detroit offers food for the soul

A new takeout spot on Detroit’s eastside is dishing out food for the soul in the form of ribs, mac n’ cheese, candied yams and so much more. Tiffani Swint and Travez Daniel are the mother-son duo behind the restaurant called Soul 2 Go. Daniel said opening the restaurant was a learning and growing experience where he had a lot of support from his family and friends. The Motor City Match program also helped him become a Detroit entrepreneur.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ford invites Mustang owners to ‘Stampede’ in Downtown Detroit

FERNDALE, Mich. – It’s been almost four years since the last Auto Show was held in Detroit, and now it’s finally back this month with the luxury of nice Michigan September weather. Imagine more than 1000 Ford Mustangs making their way from the Ford World Headquarters to...
ClickOnDetroit.com

A message from WDIV GM Bob Ellis on political ads using Local 4 news clips

Perhaps you’ve seen the latest batch of political ads regarding the upcoming elections here in Michigan. We’ve seen them, too. In fact, the number of emails and telephone calls I’ve received from viewers of Local 4 and readers of ClickOnDetroit.com prompted me to write this today. There’s an ad on the air right now on all the stations in town that was put together by a group called Put Michigan First that is using news clips from our Local 4 newscasts.
Crain's Detroit Business

Long-vacant historic former WJBK building to become Midnight Golf headquarters

The former WJBK-TV Studios building in Detroit's New Center area will become the new headquarters for the Midnight Golf Program nonprofit. According to a deed posted on CoStar Group Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based real estate information service, an entity called 7441 Investment LLC transferred the building to another entity called 7441 MGP Properties LLC on Aug. 5.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rain chances in Metro Detroit this weekend -- When, what to expect

DETROIT – There are some rain chances this weekend in Metro Detroit, but they’ve been adjusted a bit, as the speed of this frontal boundary that moves in is showing signs of uncertainty. Chances start later Saturday in the evening, but are not great. Most of us will...
The Detroit Free Press

John James brings out famed high school coach for first TV ad of fall campaign

Political football? John James is ready to play. The Republican businessman and former Army helicopter pilot running for the open 10th Congressional District seat anchored in Macomb County unveiled his first TV ad of the general election campaign on Thursday, featuring in it none other than state Hall of Fame high school football coach Al Fracassa, who James played for at Birmingham Brother Rice in the late 1990s. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Thieves vandalized Detroit church for the 3rd time in 2 weeks

DETROIT – Santos Church in Southwest Detroit has been targeted three times in the past two weeks. On Tuesday night, the air condition units on the century-old building were ripped from the roof and destroyed. “It’s very discouraging, not just for myself but for the people who go here...
